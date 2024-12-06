Final terms for bonds to be listed 26th November 2024

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                        25th November 2024
                                        Announcement no. 99/2024





Final terms for bonds to be listed 26th November 2024

On 26th November 2024, Jyske Realkredit A/S will be listing new Covered Bonds (SDO). Final terms for the bonds are attached to this announcement.

The full prospectus for the Bonds consist of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed ”Base Prospectus for the issue of Covered Bonds (SDO), Mortgage bonds (“RO”) and Mortgage Bonds (RO) and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act (Section 15 Bonds).”, dated June 28th, 2024.

