VivoPower’s Tembo to launch EUV25 EPower kits for Landcruisers at Automechanika Dubai 2024, with an estimated 60,0000 attendees from 160 countries

EUV25 EPower kit is the next-generation electric conversion kit for Landcruisers

Automechanika Dubai to be held from 10-12 December 2024

Estimated 60,000 attendees from over 160 countries registered to attend

Automechanika Dubai is the largest automotive aftermarket solutions show in the region

Tembo to follow up by hosting regional off-road drive days in the first quarter of calendar 2025

LONDON, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tembo e-LV B.V. (“Tembo”), a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed B Corporation, VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR) (“VivoPower”), is pleased to announce that it will be launching its next-generation EUV25 EPower conversion kit for Landcruisers at Automechanika Dubai 2024.

The EUV25 EPower kit is the latest electric conversion kit for Landcruisers, specifically designed to accommodate rugged off-road terrain and conditions, as well as heavy payload.

Tembo will be joining forces with the market-leading UAE-based sustainable transport solutions company, ONE MOTO, at Automechanika Dubai from 10 to 12 December 2024, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Tembo’s EUV25 builds on the legendary design of the Land Cruiser LC70, which has been an iconic and ubiquitous mode of transportation in the UAE and the broader Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Because of its rugged reliability and adaptability to challenging terrains, the LC70 has secured its place as the vehicle of choice traversing vast deserts, remote areas, and mountainous landscapes. Its durable design and ability to withstand extreme temperatures has made it indispensable for industries such as oil exploration, agriculture, and logistics.

Automechanika Dubai 2024 is the largest international trade show for the automotive aftermarket industry in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region. It provides a platform for industry professionals, manufacturers, and suppliers to network, showcase innovations, and explore opportunities in the rapidly evolving automotive sector.

This year’s event will feature over 2,200 exhibitors from 161 countries, spanning 17 halls. Key highlights include specialised sections for tyres, batteries, telematics, diagnostics, and EV-related technologies, reflecting the industry's shift toward sustainability.

Chris Mallios, Chief Commercial Officer of VivoPower said: “We are delighted to be launching the EUV25 EPower conversion kit in one of the fastest growing regions in the world. We are grateful to be showcasing the kit in collaboration with the ONE MOTO team at Automechanika Dubai 2024. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to driving innovation and adoption of electric vehicle technologies. By combining our expertise, we aim to showcase cutting-edge yet cost effective solutions that address the growing demand for sustainable mobility in the region”.

About VivoPower

Established in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower is an award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation company focussed on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customised and ruggedised fleet applications as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery and microgrids solutions. VivoPower’s core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonisation solutions that enable them to move toward net-zero carbon status. VivoPower has operations and personnel covering Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates.

About ONE MOTO

ONE MOTO is a pioneering electric vehicle company specialising in sustainable transport solutions for urban mobility and last-mile delivery. With a strong presence across the globe, ONE MOTO’s mission is to transform cities by providing zero-emission, cost-effective electric motorcycles for businesses and consumers alike. By leveraging advanced data technology and a passion for sustainability, ONE MOTO is paving the way for a cleaner, smarter future in urban transport.

About Tembo

Tembo electric utility vehicles (EUVs) are a 100% electric solution for ruggedised and/or customised applications for fleet owners in the mining, agriculture, energy utilities, defence, police, construction, infrastructure, government, humanitarian, and game safari industries. Tembo provides safe, high-performance off-road and on-road electric utility vehicles. Its core purpose is to provide safe and reliable electrification solutions for utility vehicle fleet owners, helping to perpetuate useful life, reduce costs, maximise return on assets, meet ESG goals and seeks to further the circular economy. Tembo is a subsidiary of VivoPower, a Nasdaq-listed B Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterisations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the achievement of performance hurdles, or the benefits of the events or transactions described in this communication and the expected returns therefrom. These statements are based on VivoPower’s management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower’s business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, and other factors set forth in VivoPower’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Contact

Shareholder Enquiries

shareholders@vivopower.com