Apollo Art Auctions takes you on a journey through the Silk Road in Asia with the Fine Islamic, Indian & Chinese Art Auction on the 14th of December

LONDON , Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is proud to announce the ‘Fine Islamic, Indian & Chinese Art Auction’ taking place on the 14th of December. The auction will showcase a selection of exceptional Islamic, Indian, Chinese, Korean and Tibetan pieces dating between the 3000 BC to 19th century AD. It will be held at our central London showroom, 63 – 64 Margaret Street, W1W 8SW, and online via the Apollo Art Auctions platform at 1 p.m. GMT.

Our journey begins with a selection of significant Islamic and Indian objects with distinguished provenances, including Henri René d’Allemagne and Marquis de Ganay. Moving into Southeast Asia, the auction features an impressive array of Chinese works of art from the collections of Phillip Allen and the estate of Roslyn Willett.

Noteworthy pieces include: Lot 9A – A rare Sogdian elephant sculpture, undoubtedly one of the star pieces of this sale. The sculpture bears the signature of the master artisan who created it, and the craftsmanship is evident. It is adorned with intricate floral motifs and stunning openwork structures. Elephant imagery was frequently featured on Sogdian textiles from the 8th to 9th centuries, making this piece a remarkable artifact from that era.

Lot 15 – A Moulded Pottery Tile Panela, an exceptional moulded pottery tile wall panel of turquoise and cobalt, almost complete with one other reference to be found of similar design in the book by Gonul, Oney, 'CERAMIC TILES IN ISLAMIC ARCHITECTURE’.

Lot 31 – An exquisite bronze inlaid candlestick with intricate detailing and Kufic script. Such pieces were often used in mosques, shrines, and religious schools, symbolizing prestige and showcasing the elaborate design and architecture found in these sacred spaces.

We now move into the Tibetan and Indian cultures with lot 156 – A Nepalese Licchavi Period Gilded Bronze Seated Bodhisattva. Originating from a period foundational to Himalayan Buddhist art, this piece holds immense historical and cultural significance.

Lot 185 – A large terracotta camel, a striking embodiment of the Tang dynasty. The camel is molded with a lively monkey atop a cushioned saddle. Although camels were not native to China, they played a vital role in transporting trade goods along the Silk Road, connecting China with the West. Their contributions were instrumental in the Tang dynasty's economic growth and cultural exchanges with neighbouring kingdoms. Laden with silk and other valuable commodities, camels became essential to the flourishing trade beyond China’s borders.

The Ming and Qing dynasties are prominently represented in this sale, particularly through exceptional ceramics, such as lot 234 – A pair of vibrant Chinese porcelain glazed vases, notable for their impressive size. These vases reflect the grandeur of the Qing dynasty, during which the Chinese empire reached its largest extent. The period was renowned for its exquisite porcelain, with flambé glazes highly coveted by European markets.

All lots will be available to view at our showroom by appointment only from 6th to the 13th of December, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. All items are professionally handled by our white-gloved team, who prepare them for in-house shipping. Contact us via email enquiries@apolloauctions.com or by calling (+44) 7424 994167.