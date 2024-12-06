Termite Control Market Analysis and Growth Trends, 2024-2028

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Termite Control Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The termite control market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.15 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by increasing demand from agriculture sector, increasing use of wood in construction sector, and rising awareness regarding adverse effects of termites.
The study identifies the growing hospitality, pharmaceutical, and food processing industries as one of the prime reasons driving the termite control market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in deployment of digital pest control services and growth in emerging markets will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The termite control market is segmented as below:
By Application
- Commercial
- Residential
- Agriculture
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
The report on the termite control market covers the following areas:
- Termite control market sizing
- Termite control market forecast
- Termite control market industry analysis
A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading termite control market vendors.
Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Annex Pest Control
- Anticimex International AB
- Aptive Environmental LLC
- Arrow Exterminators Inc.
- BASF SE
- China National Chemical Corp. Ltd.
- Dodson Pest Control Inc.
- Dynamic Sanito SEA Pte. Ltd
- Ecolab Inc.
- FMC Corp.
- Green Pest Solutions
- Lifecycle Pest Control and Sanitization services
- Lloyd Pest Control
- Massey Services Inc.
- Nikkei Inc.
- Pelsis Ltd.
- Rentokil Initial Plc
- Rollins Inc.
- SANIX Inc.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rfl3am
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.