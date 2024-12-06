Termite Control Market Analysis and Growth Trends, 2024-2028

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Termite Control Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The termite control market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.15 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by increasing demand from agriculture sector, increasing use of wood in construction sector, and rising awareness regarding adverse effects of termites.

The study identifies the growing hospitality, pharmaceutical, and food processing industries as one of the prime reasons driving the termite control market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in deployment of digital pest control services and growth in emerging markets will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The termite control market is segmented as below:

By Application

Commercial

Residential

Agriculture

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

The report on the termite control market covers the following areas:

Termite control market sizing

Termite control market forecast

Termite control market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading termite control market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Annex Pest Control

Anticimex International AB

Aptive Environmental LLC

Arrow Exterminators Inc.

BASF SE

China National Chemical Corp. Ltd.

Dodson Pest Control Inc.

Dynamic Sanito SEA Pte. Ltd

Ecolab Inc.

FMC Corp.

Green Pest Solutions

Lifecycle Pest Control and Sanitization services

Lloyd Pest Control

Massey Services Inc.

Nikkei Inc.

Pelsis Ltd.

Rentokil Initial Plc

Rollins Inc.

SANIX Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

