AIM ImmunoTech Participates in Virtual Investor KOL Connect Segment

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), today announced the release of a Virtual Investor KOL Connect segment featuring Dr. Charles Lapp, AIM’s Consulting Medical Officer. Dr. Lapp is also the founder of the Hunter-Hopkins Center in Charlotte, N.C., and a Key Opinion Leader who has been treating Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Fibromyalgia for over 25 years.

As part of the segment, Dr. Lapp discussed results from AIM’s Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Ampligen® as a potential therapeutic for people with the Post-COVID condition of fatigue (“AMP-518”; NCT05592418).

The Virtual Investor KOL Connect Segment can be accessed here.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com


