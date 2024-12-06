Growth Trends in the Cut Flowers Market, 2025-2030: Analysis by Type, Production Process, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cut Flowers Market by Type, Production Process, Application, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cut Flowers Market grew from USD 20.61 billion in 2023 to USD 21.82 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.94%, reaching USD 32.99 billion by 2030.
Key growth drivers for the market include evolving consumer preferences for premium and exotic flowers, rising disposable incomes, and increasing social events and gatherings. Technological advancements, such as improved supply chain logistics and cold storage solutions, facilitate broader distribution and longer shelf-life, fueling growth.
Potential opportunities lie in tapping into emerging markets with increasing urbanization and developing online floral delivery services to cater to e-commerce trends. Sustainability and eco-friendly cultivation are gaining traction, providing avenues for innovation in organic farming and reduced carbon footprint practices.
However, challenges include perishable nature and susceptibility to issues like diseases, climate dependencies, and fluctuating prices due to weather conditions impacting supply. Moreover, market fragmentation and intense competition necessitate differentiation strategies.
Businesses should focus on R&D for improved post-harvest technologies and develop partnerships with digital platforms for enhanced market reach. There's a noticeable shift towards personalization in floral arrangements, offering innovation opportunities through bespoke services.
The market remains highly dynamic, with trends influenced by fashion, interior design, and cultural shifts. Stakeholders must remain agile and responsive to changing consumer demands and technological advancements to maintain competitiveness and drive sustainable growth in the cut flowers sector.
The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:
- Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market.
- Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development.
- Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape.
- Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players.
- Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.
Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:
- What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow?
- Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities?
- What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market?
- How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning?
- What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$21.82 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$32.99 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing popularity of cut flowers & ornamental in decorations
5.1.1.2. Growing urban population and the increasing popularity of home decor
5.1.1.3. Improved availability in variety of cut flowers through online channels
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Availability of artificial flowers and sustainability concerns for cultivating cut flowers
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Innovations in cultivation and transportation of cut flowers to improve their quality and extend their shelf life
5.1.3.2. High potential across event management and hotel industry to enhance the ambiance of space
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Logistical, storage, and transportation hindrances for cut flowers
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
6. Cut Flowers Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Alstroemeria
6.3. Asters
6.4. Banksias
6.5. Begonias
6.6. Carnation
6.7. Chrysanthemum & Gerbera
6.8. Daffodils
6.9. Gladiolus
6.10. Gypsophila
6.11. Hydrangeas
6.12. Lilium
6.13. Lisianthus
6.14. Orchids
6.15. Rose
6.16. Tuberose
6.17. Tulip
7. Cut Flowers Market, by Production Process
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Dried & Preserved Cut Flowers
7.3. Fresh Cut Flowers
8. Cut Flowers Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Commercial
8.3. Personal
9. Cut Flowers Market, by Distribution Channel
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Hypermarket/ Supermarket
9.3. Online Retail
9.4. Speciality Stores
9.5. Wholesale
10. Americas Cut Flowers Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Cut Flowers Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
11.13. Vietnam
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cut Flowers Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Denmark
12.3. Egypt
12.4. Finland
12.5. France
12.6. Germany
12.7. Israel
12.8. Italy
12.9. Netherlands
12.10. Nigeria
12.11. Norway
12.12. Poland
12.13. Qatar
12.14. Russia
12.15. Saudi Arabia
12.16. South Africa
12.17. Spain
12.18. Sweden
12.19. Switzerland
12.20. Turkey
12.21. United Arab Emirates
12.22. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Market Share Analysis, 2023
13.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2023
13.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
13.3.1. Dutch Flower Group acquires unknown stake in Nini Herburg Roses
13.3.2. Deroose introduces Sticculents in the USA
13.3.3. OptiBoost inks partnership deal with Dutch One Flora Group to extend cut flower shelf life significantly
13.3.4. Arena acquires Patch Plants
13.3.5. Fresh Storage Company RipeLocker Closes Deal With Cut Flowers Company
13.3.6. Esmeralda Farms Acquires Sande Flowers
13.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendation
Companies Featured
The leading players in the Cut Flowers Market, which are profiled in this report, include:
- Afriflora Sher
- Australian Flower Group
- Bloom & Wild Limited
- CamFlor, Inc.
- Champali Garden Pvt. Ltd.
- Continental Flowers
- Danziger Group
- David Austin Roses Ltd.
- Dos Gringos, LLC
- DWF Group
- Dummen Orange
- Eagle-Link Flowers by Tidbit Group
- Esmeralda Farms
- Farm Fresh Flowers, Inc.
- Farmgirl Flowers, Inc.
- Flamingo Group
- Floom, Ltd.
- Floradesign India Pvt. Ltd.
- Florance Flora
- Floreria Reno
- Floristique Sg
- Florius Flowers
- Flowerflow Pty Ltd.
- Flowers Canada (Ontario) Inc.
- H.Bloom, Inc.
- Helix Australia
- Holland America Flowers, LLC
- Jardin de Fleur
- Jet Fresh Flower Distributors, Inc.
- Karen Roses Ltd.
- LolaFlora B.V.
- Marginpar BV
- Maryland Grown Flowers
- Matilda's Bloombox
- Mellano & Company
- Multiflora Comercializadora Internacional S.A.S.
- Primarosa Flowers by Zuri Group
- Rosa Flora
- Rosebud Limited
- Selecta Cut Flowers S.A.U.
- Selecta Holland B.V.
- Soex Flora
- The Bouqs Company
- The Incredible Seed Company Ltd.
- The Queen's Flowers
- Turkish Flower Group
- UrbanStems, Inc.
- Van den Berg Roses
- Wans Roses
- Washington Bulb Co.
- Yuvaraju Agro Impex
