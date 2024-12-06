Graphene Composite Market Analysis and Forecast 2024-2034: Increasing Demand for Advanced Materials with Superior Mechanical, Thermal and Electrical Properties

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphene Composite Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The current graphene composites market has been driven by rising demand for lightweight, resilient materials, especially as companies look for ways to improve energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and extend component life in high-stress situations.



The future of graphene composites is set for growth across a wide range of industries in the graphene composite market as production techniques improve and costs fall, making large-scale applications more realistic. In aerospace, graphene composites are projected to make a substantial contribution to fuel-efficient and robust aircraft. In the automotive sector, they provide prospective pathways to lighter, stronger electric vehicle components, which are critical for prolonging battery life.



Medical devices and consumer electronics are two emerging industries in which graphene composites could lead to the production of smaller, more durable, and more conductive components. As environmental legislation and performance standards change, graphene composites are a vital material supporting industry-wide sustainability and innovation objectives.

Aerospace and Defense Segment to Dominate the Global Graphene Composite Market (by Application)

The Aerospace and Defense segment is expected to lead the global graphene composite market owing to graphene's outstanding features, which match these industries' stringent criteria for lightweight, high-strength, and thermally conductive materials. Graphene composites reduce weight significantly, allowing for better fuel efficiency and range for aircraft, missiles, and defense vehicles - important considerations in an era of severe emission rules and operating cost control.



Furthermore, the material's high thermal and electrical conductivity benefits avionics and radar systems by enhancing heat dissipation and electromagnetic shielding. With increased global defense budgets and advancements in next-generation aerospace technologies, demand for graphene composites in applications such as structural reinforcement, electronic components, and ballistic protection is expected to increase, cementing this segment's dominant position in the graphene composite market.

Polymer Matrix Composites (PMCs) Segment to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2034

The polymer matrix composites (PMCs) segment is expected to grow the most in the global graphene composite market between 2023 and 2034, owing to the compound effect of advanced material engineering and the rising adoption of lightweight, high-strength materials in the automotive, aerospace, and renewable energy sectors.



Because of graphene's incredible strength-to-weight ratio and potential to improve polymer durability, thermal conductivity, and electrical properties, PMCs are an excellent alternative for sectors looking to optimize performance while lowering weight and emissions. Furthermore, the shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) and sustainable energy solutions drives up demand for PMCs in the graphene composite market, as these industries value materials that extend component life and improve efficiency.

Graphene Nanoplatelets (GNPs) Segment to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2034

The graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs) segment is expected to expand the most in the global graphene composite market between 2023 and 2034 due to its extraordinary versatility in increasing a wide range of applications. GNPs have a distinct combination of mechanical strength, thermal conductivity, and electrical characteristics, making them especially attractive in industries with an increasing need for lightweight, high-strength materials, such as automotive, aerospace, and renewable energy.



Their relatively low cost and simplicity of integration into existing composite production processes, when compared to other graphene forms such as graphene oxide or single-layer graphene, improve their appeal. This scalability, combined with regulatory and graphene composite market trends favoring advanced materials that enhance energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact, places GNPs as the fastest-growing segment in the graphene composite market.

Bulk Composites Segment to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2034

The bulk composites segment is expected to grow the most in the graphene composite market between 2023 and 2034, driven by rising applications in key industrial sectors such as construction, automotive, and aerospace, where demand for materials with superior strength-to-weight ratios, thermal stability, and electrical conductivity is increasing.



Bulk composites are particularly valued in the graphene composite market for their potential to improve the durability and performance of large-scale structural applications, and advances in manufacturing processes are lowering costs and improving scalability, driving market adoption even further. Furthermore, government limitations on carbon emissions are driving businesses to include innovative materials, establishing bulk composites as a strategic focus within the graphene composite market to satisfy sustainability objectives.



Segmentation by Region

Asia-Pacific was the highest-growing market among all the regions, registering a CAGR of 30.85% in the graphene composite market. North America is anticipated to gain traction in terms of graphene composite adoption owing to a very developed infrastructure for the manufacturing and development of graphene composite along with the increasing demand to shift toward sustainability in the majority of industries and a green future.



Recent Developments in the Global Graphene Composite Market

In June 2024, Black Swan Graphene stated that it had formed a commercial partnership with Graphene Composites. The companies intend to use Black Swan's graphene to create GC Shield, a patented ballistic defense technology (GC Shields). The company stated that GC Shields, with its revolutionary graphene-aerogel composite, had unique force dispersion qualities that protect users from multiple bullets, stacked rounds, and edge hits while causing minimal back-face deformation. According to Black Swan, it is among the strongest, lightest, and most resilient ballistic shields available for law enforcement and defense.

In October 2024, Graphmatech, a Nordic deep-tech start-up, announced the debut of AROS Polyamide-Graphene, a new breakthrough line of polymer-graphene composites that are set to revolutionize hydrogen storage and transportation applications. The Swedish Energy Agency also awarded the firm a 10 million SEK grant to support this invention, which is expected to minimize dangerous hydrogen leaks into the atmosphere drastically.

Market Demand Drivers: Increasing Demand for Advanced Materials with Superior Mechanical, Thermal, and Electrical Properties

The growing need for innovative materials with higher mechanical, thermal, and electrical qualities has driven companies in the graphene composite market. Materials that can outperform conventional composites in strength, weight reduction, and durability are constantly sought after by industries such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, and construction.



Graphene offers a revolutionary solution due to its remarkable mechanical strength, which can surpass steel by 200 times, as well as its great electrical and thermal conductivity. For instance, the aerospace sector has been using graphene composites to lower the weight of airplane components. This lowers operating costs and has a direct impact on fuel economy. In an industry where a single kilogram of weight saved can result in substantial long-term savings, graphene composites provide an unmatched benefit.



Market Restraints: High Production Costs and Technical Complexity of Scaling Graphene Manufacturing Limiting Widespread Adoption

For companies involved in the graphene composite market, the high production costs linked with graphene fabrication stand in the way of widespread adoption. Graphene, especially in bulk form, necessitates expensive and complex procedures such as liquid-phase exfoliation, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), and other advanced methods to obtain the required consistency and purity. These procedures are more expensive to use and necessitate certain tools and knowledge, which raises operating costs.



Because of this, graphene materials are more expensive than traditional options such as carbon fiber or other nanomaterials. For instance, even though companies such as Universal Matter and Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. have made progress in increasing the cost-effectiveness of graphene production, mass-market applications are still hindered by the material scalability and price competitiveness in the overall graphene composite market.



Market Opportunities: Innovation and New Market Entry Opportunities

Companies in the graphene composite market have a lot of potential in the defense sector because of the material remarkable qualities, which include a high strength-to-weight ratio, improved thermal conductivity, and EMI shielding. Advanced military uses for graphene composites include improved vehicle coatings, lightweight armor, and cutting-edge communication systems.



For instance, graphene composites can be used to make armor and other protective gear that is lighter and stronger while providing warriors with increased mobility without sacrificing safety.



Furthermore, graphene is incredibly useful in military electronics due to its ability to block electromagnetic signals, which further shields vital equipment from interference or hackers. Companies that use graphene in defense-related applications may be able to earn contracts from governmental organizations or the armed forces, which would help them make a name for themselves in an industry where material performance and innovation are vital differentiators.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The graphene composite market comprises key players who have established themselves thoroughly and have the proper understanding of the market, accompanied by start-ups who are looking forward to establishing themselves in this highly competitive market. In 2023, the graphene composite market was dominated by established players, accounting for 78% of the market share, whereas start-ups managed to capture 22% of the market.

With the increasing focus on adopting more sustainable solutions across various industries, more players will enter the global graphene composite market with each passing year.



Some prominent names established in the graphene composite market are:

Universal Matter

Haydale Graphene Industries

Thomas Swan & Co.

NanoXplore

SHD Composite Materials

Graphmatech

Graphenano Group

Directa Plus

Global Graphene Group

Versarien

Merck

Nano Graphene

G6 Materials

CVD Equipment

Asbury Carbons

