REACTION: A too severe reduction of the number of student visas could harm Quebec’s economic potential

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A significant drop in international student enrolment could jeopardize Quebec’s long-term economic potential, the MEI (formerly known as Montreal Economic Institute) warns following the passage of Bill 74 yesterday.

“Quebec universities are world-class research hubs, and limiting their ability to attract talent from abroad risks undermining efforts to recruit the best and brightest,” says Renaud Brossard, vice president of Communications at the MEI. “We mustn’t forget that such research and development translate into patents, a better understanding of the world around us, and solutions to the critical challenges facing Quebec.

“Not to mention the invaluable benefits of expanding the talent pool from which business can recruit.”

The MEI highlights that, despite Bill 74 having been passed, the reduction in the number of student visas has yet to be announced and will come by decree.

Last November, the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) pointed out that 63 per cent of its scientific publications had been produced in collaboration with researchers from abroad.

The MEI (formerly known as Montreal Economic Institute) is an independent public policy think tank with offices in Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary. Through its publications, media appearances, and advisory services to policymakers, the MEI stimulates public policy debate and reforms based on sound economics and entrepreneurship.

Interview requests

Samantha Dagres

Advisor, Communications

Cell: 438-451-2154

sdagres@iedm.org

To follow the MEI’s work, subscribe to our Twitter account @iedm_montreal.