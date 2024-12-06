Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. Announces Completion of Fund Name Change to Mulvihill Enhanced Split Preferred Share ETF and Consolidation Ratio

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SPFD) Mulvihill Capital Management Inc., the manager of Mulvihill Enhanced Split Preferred Share ETF, formerly Mulvihill U.S. Health Care Enhanced Yield ETF (the “Fund”), is pleased to announce that the transaction to (i) change the focus of the Fund from equities of U.S. healthcare companies to primarily listed preferred shares of Canadian split share corporations; (ii) change the name of the Fund to “Mulvihill Enhanced Split Preferred Share ETF”; and (iii) consolidate the exchange-traded units (the “Units”) of the Fund in order to reset the net asset value per Unit to $10.00 per Unit became effective today.

Under the consolidation, each pre-consolidation Unit was consolidated into 0.773007 of a Unit. The total value of a unitholder’s investment in Units did not change, however, the number of Units reflected in the unitholder’s account was reduced and the net asset value per Unit increased proportionately. No fractional Units were issued.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1-800-725-7172 or visit www.mulvihill.com .

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

121 King Street West Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9 416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172

www.mulvihill.com info@mulvihill.com

