Bring Home 2025’s Cottage Chic Trend With The Tile Shop’s Newest Collaboration With Laura Ashley

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2024 comes to a close, new reports from Zillow1 and Houzz2 indicate that Cottage Chic style will be a dominant design trend of 2025.

But homeowners don’t need to wait until 2025 to get in on the trend, because The Tile Shop is ready to help you embrace Cottage Chic design right now with Wexbord and Coralie, the newest tiles in its exclusive collaboration with British brand Laura Ashley.









“Cottage Chic design draws inspiration from the rustic charm and cozy style of the English countryside,” said Kirsty Froelich, director of design, The Tile Shop. “The Laura Ashley aesthetic was built on these elements, so it's a perfect fit for our new tiles.”

Wexbord is based on a popular upholstery pattern launched in 1981, while Coralie is adapted from Laura Ashley’s beloved wallpaper of the same name. The patterns feature floral details found in nature and evoke an organic feeling of comfort and happiness.

In translating these archival designs to tile, “We modified the scale, layout and colors of these heritage prints for our customers,” explained Froelich. “We made the lines feel more organic with curved touches and updated the color palettes, so they're fresh and on-trend. These tiles will work well in traditional, transitional, city cottage and modern farmhouse designs.”









The updated colorways—midnight blue, fresh green and dove grey—are also inspired by the English countryside. “These colors are fresh and energizing, but also soothing, and embody that feeling of a cozy cottage and being in nature,” said Froelich.

To get the look, Froelich suggests combining multiple colors and prints to give your space a cozy, vintage feel with lots of visual interest: “One of the hallmarks of Cottage Chic style is the mixing and layering of different elements. You can use these tiles with neutrals and let the beautiful Laura Ashley patterns be the focal point, or you can go for a more eclectic look and mix several patterns and colors.”

Laura Ashley is one of several exclusive collaborations between The Tile Shop and its world-class design partners, among them Nikki Chu, Alison Victoria, and Morris & Co. All pieces in the Laura Ashley tile collection are available now at tileshop.com and all Tile Shop U.S. locations. Visit tileshop.com/collection/laura-ashley to explore the complete collection.

ABOUT THE TILE SHOP

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 142 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID),

National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

ABOUT LAURA ASHLEY

Established in London in 1953, Laura Ashley is one of the world’s best-loved fashion and home furnishings brands. The company’s iconic floral prints and designs epitomize the essence of quintessential British style. Laura Ashley offers a complete range of lifestyle products, including home furnishings, women’s fashion and sleepwear, children's apparel, and hospitality experiences. In 2020, Gordon Brothers acquired the Laura Ashley brand, bringing their expertise to grow Laura Ashley's product offerings and leading licensees across the world. For additional information, visit www.lauraashleyusa.com.

ABOUT GORDON BROTHERS

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

Tile Shop Media Contact: mark.davis@tileshop.com

