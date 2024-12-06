Hexagon Purus ASA: Award of restricted share units

Hexagon Purus ASA ("Purus" or "the Company") has decided to provisionally award up to 10,640,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Company's 2025 Long-Term Incentive Program (the "LTIP"). Of the grants, 4,840,000 Units were granted to PDMRs, as further specified in the attached forms.



Each vested RSU will give the holder the right to receive one share in the Company. All Units have an exercise price corresponding to the par value of the shares (NOK 0.10).



The awards are in accordance with the Board of Directors' remuneration policy for executive management. The Units are non-transferable and will vest in February 2028, subject to continued employment at vesting.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

