Fleet Management in the Americas Industry Report 2024 - Hardwired, Mobile and Hybrid Telematics Systems to Co-exist

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fleet Management in the Americas - 14th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Commercial vehicle fleets play an essential role for the economy in both North and Latin America. In North America, there are approximately 30 million vehicles in commercial use. The number of commercial vehicles in operation in Latin America is estimated to 41 million.

The advanced North American market has among other things been driven by regulatory developments such as the ELD mandate in the US and more recently also in Canada. The Latin American market has often required an educational process to extend the perception of fleet telematics beyond security-related aspects. Latin American fleets have however also started to embrace optimisation functionality to an increasing extent. The fleet management market is forecast to show healthy growth in 2025-2028. In North America, the number of systems in active use is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9 percent from 17.4 million units in 2023 to 30.5 million units by 2028.

The penetration rate in the total population of non-privately owned vehicles in commercial use is estimated to increase from 53.3 percent in 2023 to 80.6 percent in 2028. In Latin America, the number of systems in use is projected to increase from 6.5 million units in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.9 percent to reach 13.0 million units in 2028. The penetration rate in the region is estimated to increase from 19.1 percent in 2023 to 36.7 percent in 2028. A handful of solution providers have emerged as frontrunners on the fleet management market in the Americas and the top-5 players are now all estimated to have reached the million mark in terms of installed base. Geotab, Verizon Connect and Samsara are the leading fleet telematics providers in the region.

Canada-based Geotab is clearly in the lead, having more than 3 million active fleet management subscribers in North America alone as well as hundreds of thousands of units in Latin America. US-based Verizon Connect and the relative newcomer Samsara are the runner ups in the Americas, followed by CalAmp and Solera Fleet Solutions. Additional solution providers with installed bases of more than half a million units in the Americas include Lytx, Motive, Trimble and Gurtam. Trimble Transportation has similarly to Solera Fleet Solutions been active in the industry for decades.

Trimble's global transportation telematics business units are now notably acquired by Platform Science in a transaction expected to close in the first half of 2025. The remaining top-15 players include Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, MICHELIN Connected Fleet, Fleet Complete (Powerfleet), Zonar Systems (Continental), GPS Insight and Powerfleet. Bridgestone, Michelin and Continental are examples of major tire manufacturers that have established strong positions in the fleet management space through acquisitions. Powerfleet has further expanded its presence considerably in the last year through the acquisitions of both MiX Telematics - now MiX by Powerfleet - and most recently Fleet Complete. All of the top-30 players have estimated installed bases of well over 100,000 active units in the Americas.

The list also includes WideTech, Navixy (SquareGPS), Encontrack, Ituran, Teletrac Navman, Positron (Stoneridge), Linxup, GPS Trackit, RedGPS, Autotrac, 3Dtracking, Omnilink, Digital Communications Technologies (DCT), OnixSat and Scania. Solution vendors with installed bases just outside of the top list moreover include Rastrac, KORE Position Logic, IntelliShift, J. J. Keller, Sitrack, Satrack, MiX by Powerfleet, Positioning Universal, Cobli, Location World, Forward Thinking Systems and Platform Science.

Most vehicle manufacturers now offer factory-installed fleet telematics solutions either independently or through partnerships. Examples of OEMs which have introduced systems in the Americas include Volvo Group, PACCAR, Daimler Truck, International, Scania, Volkswagen, Iveco, Hino, Ford, GM, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Stellantis.

The OEM telematics initiatives in the region have intensified over the years especially in North America, but the activities are also increasing in Latin America. In the last few years, several of the commercial vehicle OEMs have extended their partnership strategies and started working with additional aftermarket telematics partners, enabling fleet customers to choose the systems which best match their specific needs. Some OEMs such as Ford and GM have also in recent years introduced new proprietary fleet telematics solutions offered as an alternative alongside a growing selection of partner-powered offerings.

Notable fleet telematics providers active in the OEM space in various ways include Platform Science, Geotab, Verizon Connect, Samsara, Trimble, Zonar Systems, Fleet Complete, MICHELIN Connected Fleet (Sascar) and Omnilink. The OEM channel is anticipated to increase in importance in both North America and Latin America in the coming years.

Highlights from the report

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market-leading companies.

New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in the Americas.

Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated profiles of 90 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from commercial vehicle brands.

Revised market forecasts lasting until 2028

This report answers the following questions:

What is the geographical structure of commercial vehicle fleets in the Americas?

Which are the leading providers of aftermarket fleet management solutions in the Americas?

What offerings are available from commercial vehicle OEMs?

How is the shift towards standard hardware influencing the FM market in the Americas?

What differences are there between the North and Latin American markets?

How are the regulatory developments in the Americas affecting the FM industry?

Will the FM industry consolidate further in 2025 and beyond?

How will the commercial vehicle telematics industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Commercial Vehicle Fleets in the Americas

1.1 The North American commercial vehicle market

Vehicles in operation

New registrations and manufacturer market shares

Ownership structure and major fleets

Trailers

1.2 The Latin American commercial vehicle market

Vehicles in operation

Manufacturer market shares

2 Fleet Management Solutions

2.1 Fleet management infrastructure

2.2 Vehicle management

2.3 Driver management

2.4 Operations management

2.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting

2.6 Business models

3 Market Forecasts and Trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.2 Market drivers and barriers

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.4 Future industry trends

Fleet telematics remains a high-pace IoT market favoured by multiple trends

Vehicle OEMs and aftermarket providers partner for factory-installed telematics

Increasing openness in the fleet telematics space favours joint solutions

Industry consolidation fosters emergence of leading global telematics giants.

Specialised providers may thrive as applications are unbundled

Integrated weigh station bypass services save time and fuel

Fuel card integration extends the capabilities of fleet telematics

Leading tire manufacturers heavily involved in the fleet telematics space

Hardwired, mobile and hybrid telematics systems to co-exist

The US and Canada have surpassed 1,000 and 100 certified ELDs respectively

Upselling of value-added services to drive uptake beyond the ELD basics

Video solutions continue to permeate the fleet market

Fleet insurance telematics is an opportunity to reduce fleet risks and costs

FM providers support management of EVs and fleet electrification processes

The Internet of Transportation Things expands the addressable market

4 OEM Products and Strategies

Daimler Truck Group

Ford

General Motors

Hino Trucks

International

Iveco

Mercedes-Benz Group

PACCAR

Scania

Volkswagen Truck & Bus

Volvo Group

5 International Aftermarket Solution Providers

Fleet Complete (Powerfleet)

Geotab

Gurtam

KORE Position Logic

MICHELIN Connected Fleet

MiX by Powerfleet

Powerfleet

Solera Fleet Solutions

Teletrac Navman

Trimble

Verizon Connect

Webfleet (Bridgestone)

6 Regional Aftermarket Solution Providers

North America

Azuga (Bridgestone)

CalAmp

Canadian Tracking Solutions

Certified Tracking Solutions (GPS Insight)

Clarience Technologies

Digital Communications Technologies

EROAD

FieldLogix

Fleet Freedom

Fleeteye

FleetHunt

Forward Thinking Systems

GPS Insight

GPS Trackit

GreenRoad

IntelliShift

ISAAC Instruments

J. J. Keller

Linxup

Lytx

Mojio

Motive

ORBCOMM

Pedigree Technologies

Platform Science

Positioning Universal

PosiTrace

Quartix

Questar Auto

Radius

RAM Tracking

Rand McNally

Rastrac

Samsara

SkyBitz (AMETEK)

Vecima Networks

Zonar Systems (Continental)

Latin America

3Dtracking

Autotrac

CarrierWeb

Cobli

Encontrack

FleTrack

Ful-Mar

6.2.8 Global Track

Golfleet

GPS Chile

GPS7000

Grupo UDA

Grupo Ultra

Hawk GPS

Ituran

Linqo

Locatelia

Location World

Mapon

Maxtrack

Navixy (SquareGPS)

Numaris

Omnilink (Show Tecnologia)

OnixSat

Optimus Fleet

Positron (Stoneridge)

Rastreo Satelital

Ravex

Redd

RedGPS

Satrack

SHERLOG

SIGhRA

Sitrack

Soltrack

Strix

Tracklog

Ubicamovil

Webmaps

WideTech

Wisetrack

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dkh5k4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.