Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Celebrates National Lager Day with Legit. Texas. Lager.

Dallas, TX, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is raising a glass to National Lager Day with its signature Legit. Texas. Lager., a crisp, easy-drinking brew crafted in collaboration with the family-owned Panther Island Brewing in Fort Worth, Texas. This flavorful lager isn’t just a perfect pairing for smokin’ meats; it’s also a meaningful way to support first responders, with a portion of proceeds benefiting The Dickey Foundation.

“Our Legit. Texas. Lager. reflects everything Dickey’s stands for – authenticity, quality, and community,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “This partnership with Panther Island Brewing allows us to create a product we’re proud of while also giving back to the incredible men and women who protect and serve our communities.”

The partnership between Dickey’s and Panther Island Brewing began with shared values and a dedication to community. Ryan McWhorter, Founder and Head Brewer at Panther Island Brewing, recalls the humble beginnings of the brewery, which started with a small beer kit gifted to him by his wife Brittney.

“From our kitchen experiments to a full-scale brewery, we’ve always been about crafting beers that bring people together,” said McWhorter. “Working with Dickey’s on Legit. Texas. Lager. has been a perfect fit. It’s a brew that embodies Texas pride and the importance of supporting first responders who serve our state.”

Legit. Texas. Lager. is available at select H-E-B locations in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, as well as Kroger in Lewisville, Texas, where Panther Island Brewing and Dickey’s will host a special Lager Day celebration. Attendees can enjoy free samples, swag, and coupons as they raise a glass to the heroes of their community.

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, emphasizes the lager’s purpose-driven mission. “Legit. Texas. Lager. is more than just a great beer – it’s a way to make a difference. Supporting first responders is a cause close to our hearts, and we’re proud to partner with Panther Island Brewing to honor their service and sacrifice.”

Celebrate National Lager Day with Us!

Where: Kroger, Lewisville, Texas 4620 State Hwy 121, Lewisville, TX 75056

When: December 10, 2024

What: Free samples, coupons, and Dickey's swag

Free samples, coupons, and Dickey’s swag When: December 7th from 12-3 p.m

About Legit. Texas. Lager.

Slightly sweet with a crisp finish, Legit. Texas. Lager pairs perfectly with barbecue, fire pits, and laid-back Sundays. Each purchase supports The Dickey Foundation’s mission to provide safety equipment and resources to first responders.

About Panther Island Brewing

Family-owned and operated, Panther Island Brewing is dedicated to crafting quality beers for everyone. With over a decade of experience, the brewery remains rooted in community values and a passion for excellence.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

