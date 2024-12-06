Aircraft Interior Prepreg Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 0.45 Billion in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft interior prepreg market is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.1% annually from 2024 to 2030, with an anticipated size of US$ 0.45 billion by 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global aircraft interior prepreg market which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2030 (billion US$) 0.45 Growth (CAGR) 4.1% during 2024-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 7 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Aircraft Interior Prepreg Market:

The global aircraft interior prepreg market is segmented based on prepreg type, application type, form type, fiber type, resin type, end-user type, and region.



Based on prepreg type - The market is segmented into thermoset prepreg and thermoplastic prepreg. Thermoset prepreg is expected to remain dominant whereas thermoplastic prepreg will be the fastest growing prepreg during the forecast period. Most of the aircraft interior applications are built using thermoset prepregs. Some applications are witnessing some use of thermoplastic prepregs.



Based on the application type – The market is segmented into galley panels, lavatory panels, stowage bin panels, cabin linings, floor panels, cargo liners, seats, and others. Cabin lining is expected to remain the dominant and floor panels are expected to be the fastest-growing application type in the market during the forecast period. Based on the being the larger structural parts, the consumption of the prepreg is comparatively high in these two applications.



Based on the form type - The market is segmented into fabric prepreg, unidirectional prepreg, and laminates. Fabric prepreg is expected to have dominance and unidirectional to be the fastest growing form in the market during the forecast period. Unidirectional tape being non-crimp possesses higher stiffness than fabric prepreg and has less chance of having resin-rich pockets resulting in laminates less prone to cracking the application.



Based on the fiber type – The market is segmented into glass fiber prepreg, carbon fiber prepreg, and other fiber prepregs. Glass fiber prepreg is expected to dominate whereas carbon fiber prepreg is anticipated to be the fastest growing in the market during the forecast period. Carbon fiber being less weight and having a better strength factor than glass allows the aircraft to be more fuel-efficient and aerodynamic.



Based on the resin type - The market is segmented into epoxy prepreg, phenolic prepreg, and other prepregs. Phenolic resin is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, driven by its excellent FST performance. Giant players in the aerospace industry Airbus and Boeing are using phenolic in most of their interior applications due to its excellent FST property.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft interior prepreg during the forecast period.



Aircraft Interior Prepreg Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing production rates of key aircraft programs (A320neo, B737Max, A350XWB, B787, and A220).

Upcoming entry of new programs (B777x, C919, etc.).

Rising aircraft fleet size.

Growing adoption of thermoplastic prepregs.

Continuous acceptance of prepreg in aircraft interiors.



Top Companies in the Aircraft Interior Prepreg Market:

The market is consolidated with the presence of a handful number of major players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players (arranged alphabetically).

Hexcel Corporation

Isovolta AGA

SyesnqoQ

Teijin Industries

Toray Industries

Victrex plc



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Interior Prepreg Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



