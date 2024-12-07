Silicon Wafers Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 26 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global silicon wafers market is projected to witness a growth rate of 9.2% annually from 2023 to 2028, with an anticipated size of US$ 26 billion by 2028, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global silicon wafers market which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 (billion US$) 26 Growth (CAGR) 9.2% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Silicon Wafers Market:

The global silicon wafers market is segmented based on size type, application type, end-use type, and region.

Based on size type - The silicon wafers market is segmented into less than 150 mm, 200 mm, and more than 300 mm. Among them, more than 300 mm are expected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, primarily attributed to the augmented surface area afforded by larger wafers, facilitating the fabrication of a greater number of individual chips on a single 300 mm wafer when compared to smaller counterparts.

These 300 mm silicon wafers play a pivotal role in the manufacture of microelectronic components, encompassing transistors and integrated circuits (ICs).



Based on the application type – The market is segmented into DAO (Discrete, Analog, and Optoelectronics & Sensors), logic, and memory. Logic devices are predicted to remain the largest application in the market over the next five years. This is largely attributed to the persistent demand for higher-performance and energy-efficient logic chips, driven by the increasing ubiquity of consumer electronics like smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Additionally, the deployment of 5G technology is expected to reinforce this demand, compelling the development of more powerful and efficient logic chips, and further elevating the need for advanced silicon wafers.



Based on the end-use type - The silicon wafers market is segmented into communication, computer, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and government. Among them, the computer segment is expected to remain the largest end-use of the market, whereas the communication segment is likely to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

As laptops continue to shrink in size, there is a growing demand for increased functionality from a single device, necessitating integrated circuit (IC) chips with a greater number of transistors to accommodate additional features. This is fuelling the demand for high-performance Integrated Circuits (ICs) in the market.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for silicon wafers during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

The market is mainly driven by Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Japan. Taiwan is the largest semiconductor material-consuming country in the world.

Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is at the forefront of technological advancements, including 5G technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and IoT applications. These advancements rely on advanced semiconductor materials and integrated circuits; thus, driving the demand for silicon wafers.

Likewise, North America and Europe, sizeable markets, are also likely to create healthy growth opportunities in the coming five years, driven by increasing investments in R&D activities.



Silicon Wafers Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The persistent demand for higher-performance and energy-efficient logic chips, driven by the increasing ubiquity of consumer electronics like smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

The increasing need for a diverse range of sensors for enhancing safety in automotive assistance and enabling autonomous driving.

The rising demand for memory and logic devices to cope with the substantial influx of data in the era of the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data.



Top Companies in the Silicon Wafers Market:

The market is highly populated, with the presence of several regional and global players. Many players expand their product portfolios to include a wide range of silicon wafers, catering to diverse customer needs. This diversification involves offering silicon wafers for different applications and industries. Most of the major players are providing other semiconductor materials as well.

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players (arranged alphabetically).

Entegris, Inc.

GlobalWafers Co., Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

Siltronic AG

SK Siltron Co., Ltd.

SUMCO Corporation



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Silicon Wafers Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



