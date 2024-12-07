Fobi AI Provides Update on Current Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Fobi”), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is committed to maintaining transparency and continuous communication with its stakeholders regarding the recent cease trade order (“CTO”) issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The Company, in collaboration with its auditors, is actively working to finalize the audit and filing of its financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, as well as the related management discussion and analysis (“2024 Annual Filings”). These filings were due on October 28, 2024, and the Company is dedicated to ensuring compliance with all applicable standards and regulatory requirements (“Standards”). Fobi acknowledges the significance of adhering to these Standards and is making every effort to complete the 2024 Annual Filings promptly.

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi AI, states: “We understand the concerns of our investors and stakeholders, and we are fully committed to addressing this situation with the utmost diligence. Our team is working hard to finalize the audit, and we greatly appreciate the ongoing support and understanding from our shareholders during this process."

Fobi is focused on upholding the highest standards of governance and transparency. The Company is confident that, once the audit is completed, it will be well-positioned to apply for the lifting of the CTO and continue its mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions to its clients while providing value to its shareholders.

The Company will provide further updates as developments occur and encourages all stakeholders to stay informed through its official communications.

About Fobi AI

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences, and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada's hospitality & tourism industry.

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding Fobi's business and technology; the ability of Fobi to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the development of Fobi's technology; and the viability of Fobi's business model. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Fobi's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Fobi believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated, or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity, or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Fobi does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Fobi should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Fobi will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.