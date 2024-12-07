icebreaker and Protect Our Winters Partner to Support Glacier Conservation

DENVER, Colo. , Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- icebreaker, the merino wool performance apparel brand, and Protect Our Winters (POW), a non-profit organization that helps protect outdoor places and experiences from climate change, introduce Glacier Footprints, which highlights the impact of glacier retreat on major glacier-fed rivers and their ecosystems.

By combining a new documentary, white paper, and a capsule product collection, the project aims to raise awareness and inspire climate action. The documentary, Downstream, will feature personal stories from affected communities, while the white paper will provide scientific insights to support these narratives.

Since icebreaker was founded in 1995, the brand has been mindful of how its products affect the environment and land it comes from, including sourcing the highest quality merino wool. For icebreaker, sourcing fibers responsibly is a given, not an exception, and can trace the origin of 100% of its merino wool. Responsible sourcing is about how fibers are collected and the impact of material choices. Through this partnership, icebreaker is not only supporting research about the effects of glacier loss on downstream communities and biodiversity, but also exploring how regenerative agriculture can mitigate climate change, strengthening soil and water resilience in the face of shrinking glaciers.

Glaciers store about 75 percent of the world’s freshwater and, locally, they’re crucial for alpine biodiversity and outdoor activities like skiing, snowboarding, ice climbing and more, but they are rapidly shrinking due to climate change, threatening ecosystems and human livelihoods worldwide.

The white paper takes a close look at the Rhône River in Europe and the impact of shrinking glaciers on communities, the Columbia River in the United States and the impact on biodiversity, and the Waitaki River in New Zealand and the impact on merino growers and their land.

“In collaborating with POW, our goal is not only to bring awareness of Glacier Footprints, but to show the world nature is our only solution,” says Jordi Beneyto Ferre, Director of Materials and Innovation at icebreaker. “We cannot recreate these glaciers and ecosystems if they become extinct.”

icebreaker and POW both believe in creating real change through action, and this partnership is a testament to their commitment to preserving the places where their customers and communities love to adventure. The new capsule collection nods to the white paper research and calls for action for glacier conservation, with printed drone imagery of Switzerland’s melting Gorner Glacier on each piece.

Offered in both men’s and women’s styles, the icebreaker x POW capsule collection includes 200 Oasis Long Sleeve Crewe (MSRP $115), 200 Oasis Leggings (MSRP $115), 150 Tech Lite Short Sleeve Tee (MSRP $85) and Merino Ski+ Medium Over the Calf Socks (MSRP $31), Unisex Merino 200 Flexi Chute AOP (MSRP $35) and the Unisex Merino 200 Oasis Beanie (MSRP $35).

“POW is grateful for and honored to partner with a world-class brand like icebreaker, which we’ve long admired for its mindful approach to product creation,” says Erin Sprague, CEO at POW. “Bringing awareness of climate change through film, research, and products is a creative and impactful approach to bring more people into the climate conversation and raise critical awareness of the rapidly changing environments we love recreating.”

The full collection is available now on icebreaker.com. You can read the full white paper, learn more about Glacier Footprints, and view the full documentary here. Take action to protect our climate by donating to POW here.

For more information about icebreaker, visit icebreaker.com and follow icebreaker on Instagram @icebreakernz.

For more information on POW, visit protectourwinters.org and follow POW on Instagram @protectourwinters.

**Image credit: icebreaker**

About icebreaker

Founded in 1995 in New Zealand, icebreaker pioneered the ethical and sustainable production of natural performance apparel. Now a part of the VF Corporation, icebreaker continues to challenge the status quo while championing natural, transparent, and responsible ways to do business. icebreaker looks to nature for the answers and for innovative ways to do more with less. Working with what nature provides and adapting as nature does, icebreaker enables consumers to join a movement towards choosing natural and preserving the planet for generations to come. icebreaker clothing is available in more than 5,000 stores in 50 countries through wholesale, Touch Lab retail stores and e-commerce platforms. www.icebreaker.com

About Protect Our Winters

Born in 2007 as a small group of gnarly snowboarders worried about climate change, POW is now the leading voice of the outdoor community on climate action. A global network of over 150,000 supporters and 200+ athlete ambassadors from all corners of the outdoor community: from resorts, brand partners, pro athletes and scientists to passionate outdoor enthusiasts. POW imagines a world where communities come together to protect the outdoors, enjoying what nature offers while ensuring its resilience for future generations.

