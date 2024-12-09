New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024 - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

9 December 2024

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN



Series Currency Coupon Loan repayment profile Maturity DK0009549693 01E DKK 2% Annuity 01.10.2036 DK0009549776 01E DKK 3.5% Annuity with up to 10 years interest-only period 01.10.2056

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment