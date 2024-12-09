New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024 - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

9 December 2024   

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN

SeriesCurrencyCouponLoan repayment profileMaturity
DK000954969301EDKK2%Annuity01.10.2036
DK000954977601EDKK3.5%Annuity with up to 10 years interest-only period01.10.2056

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

