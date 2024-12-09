Bionical Emas sells EMAS Pharma to Kester Capital following strategic review

Bionical Emas to further strengthen its position as a market leader in Early Access Programs and Clinical Trial Supply

The Company will invest in global expansion and further specialised services to bring more life-changing medicines to patients around the world

Tom Watson, CEO, and existing Executive Management Team, to remain in place at Bionical Emas

Richard Lambie to join the Executive Leadership Team as Executive Vice President Clinical Trial Supply

LONDON, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionical Emas (“Bionical”) or (“the Company”), the Early Access Programs and Clinical Trial Supply business, is selling its Clinical Development division, EMAS Pharma, to Kester Capital and an incoming executive team. The decision to sell comes after a strategic review held earlier this year. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

The sale by Bionical of its Clinical Development division will allow the Company to focus on its core market leading businesses of Early Access Programs (EAP) and Clinical Trial Supply (CTS), to positively impact ever more lives around the world. It will also allow investment in the future growth of the business globally and lead to further specialisation of the Company’s clinical services to align with its mission and offer a unique option for its clients.

Early Access Programs allow patients with serious or life-threatening conditions to access treatments that would otherwise be unavailable to them. Whilst access is the primary driver for these programs, Bionical will also make significant investment in Real World Data and specialised clinical services as a result of this strategic move.

Our Clinical Trial Supply Team provide global access to medicines and ancillaries for use in clinical trials. To further enhance the strategic capability and growth of Bionical, Richard Lambie will be joining the Executive Leadership Team, bringing over a decade of experience leading high performing teams in the CTS space.

Bionical will continue to be led by Tom Watson, CEO, and the existing Executive Management team.

Tom Watson, CEO of Bionical Emas, commented: “We are excited to accelerate our ambition to help more patients in desperate need around the world as a result of this strategic move to divest our Clinical Development Division. It will allow us to become a true global provider of Early Access Programs and Clinical Trial Supply, ensuring we are matching our clients’ needs with a unique offering in the industry. We are also delighted that the Clinical Development division has been given a platform for great future success led by a highly experienced management team with a track record of growing CRO businesses. I’d like to thank everyone at Bionical Emas, EMAS Pharma and Kester Capital for making this happen and I look forward to a very successful 2025.”

For further information on Bionical Emas, please contact:

Vicky Keen (Questions@BionicalEmas.com)

For media enquiries:

5654 & Company (BionicalEmas@5654.co.uk)

Matthew Neal (+44 7917 800011)

Charlotte Dawson (+44 7810 406284)

Notes to Editors

Bionical Emas

Bionical Emas is a global Early Access Programs (EAP) and Clinical Trial Supply (CTS) group bringing life-changing medicines to patients around the world. Their range of services and capabilities, benefit many of the world’s leading pharma and biotech companies. bionicalemas.com

EMAS Pharma

EMAS Pharma is a specialised, full-service global Clinical Research Organisation that offers market-leading experience and expertise to pharmaceutical and biotech companies. EMAS Pharma provides bespoke and tailored clinical trial services across therapeutic areas including oncology, rare disease, inflammation, immunology and microbiome therapeutics. In December 2024, EMAS Pharma was acquired by Kester Capital and the incoming executive team to support its growth as an independent business.

Kester Capital

Kester Capital is a leading UK-headquartered lower mid-market private equity investor. Kester focuses on the life sciences and technology sectors, supporting businesses that require capital in order to unlock their growth potential. www.kestercapital.com