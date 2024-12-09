Company announcement no. 54 2024



























Group Communications

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. +45 45 14 00 00







9 December 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 49

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 49:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 24,064,073 201.7760 4,855,552,511 02/12/2024 82,000 202.6875 16,620,375 03/12/2024 42,504 204.5499 8,694,189 04/12/2024 34,885 205.6038 7,172,489 05/12/2024 27,602 207.3665 5,723,730 06/12/2024 30,502 207.9321 6,342,345 Total accumulated over week 49 217,493 204.8486 44,553,128 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 24,281,566 201.8035 4,900,105,638

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.82% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachments