|Company announcement no. 54 2024
|Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00
9 December 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 49
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 49:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|24,064,073
|201.7760
|4,855,552,511
|02/12/2024
|82,000
|202.6875
|16,620,375
|03/12/2024
|42,504
|204.5499
|8,694,189
|04/12/2024
|34,885
|205.6038
|7,172,489
|05/12/2024
|27,602
|207.3665
|5,723,730
|06/12/2024
|30,502
|207.9321
|6,342,345
|Total accumulated over week 49
|217,493
|204.8486
|44,553,128
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|24,281,566
|201.8035
|4,900,105,638
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.82% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachments