Oil & Gas Industry Innovation Tracker 2024 - Future Fuels: Disruptive Companies Driving Innovation in Utilizing CO2 to Develop Low-emission Alternative Fuels

Alternative fuels will play a major role in achieving global decarbonization pathways, with the market poised for extremely strong growth over the forecast period (2024?2030). This study focuses on dynamic and disruptive companies shaping the market across 3 main segments: biofuels, biogas, and eFuels.
The industry sometimes refers to eFuels as synthetic fuels and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as bio-jet fuel. Alternative fuels use non-petroleum feedstocks, such as tallow oil, corn, soyabean oil, rapeseed oil, used cooking oil (UCO), fatty acid methyl esters, hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids (HEFAs), and hydrotreated vegetable oils (HVOs) in the case of biofuels; organic waste, animal waste, and wood in the case of biogas; and water, electricity, and biogenic or direct air capture CO2 in the case of eFuels.
These fuels are substitutes for more carbon-intensive energy sources, such as diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel, in the transportation sector, contributing to the broader decarbonization and net-zero targets of COP28.
This study analyzes 8 dynamic firms that significantly impact the innovation agenda for alternative fuels in the oil and gas industry, as well as other areas such as transportation, energy, and industry.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Use of Low-carbon Fuels in the Transportation Industry to Offset Emissions
- Role of eFuels in the Long-haul Transportation Industry to Achieve Net-zero Targets
- Integration of Biogenic CO2 to Produce eFuels
- Biomethane as a Clean Energy Carrier for Future Energy Systems
Key Topics Covered:
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Most Common Biofuel Production Pathways
- Biogas and Biomethane - Most Common Production Pathway
- eFuels - Most Common Production Pathways
Transformation in Alternative Fuels
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Alternative Fuels Industry
Ecosystem
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Growth Generator
- Growth Environment
- Revenue and Production Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
Companies to Action
- Innovation Target
- LanzaTech - Company Profile
- LanzaTech - Analyst Viewpoint
- Twelve - Company Profile
- Twelve - Analyst Viewpoint
- Norsk e-Fuel - Company Profile
- Norsk e-fuel - Analyst Viewpoint
- Synhelion - Company Profile
- Synhelion - Analyst Viewpoint
- Infinium - Company Profile
- Infinium - Analyst Viewpoint
- Liquid Wind - Company Profile
- Liquid Wind - Analyst Viewpoint
- HutanBio - Company Profile
- HutanBio - Analyst Viewpoint
- Bloom BioRenewables - Company Profile
- Bloom BioRenewables - Analyst Viewpoint
- The Last Word
- Scoring Methodology
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Action Items & Next Steps
