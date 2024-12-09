Oil & Gas Industry Innovation Tracker 2024 - Future Fuels: Disruptive Companies Driving Innovation in Utilizing CO2 to Develop Low-emission Alternative Fuels

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil & Gas Industry Innovation Tracker: Future Fuels, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Alternative fuels will play a major role in achieving global decarbonization pathways, with the market poised for extremely strong growth over the forecast period (2024?2030). This study focuses on dynamic and disruptive companies shaping the market across 3 main segments: biofuels, biogas, and eFuels.

The industry sometimes refers to eFuels as synthetic fuels and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as bio-jet fuel. Alternative fuels use non-petroleum feedstocks, such as tallow oil, corn, soyabean oil, rapeseed oil, used cooking oil (UCO), fatty acid methyl esters, hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids (HEFAs), and hydrotreated vegetable oils (HVOs) in the case of biofuels; organic waste, animal waste, and wood in the case of biogas; and water, electricity, and biogenic or direct air capture CO2 in the case of eFuels.

These fuels are substitutes for more carbon-intensive energy sources, such as diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel, in the transportation sector, contributing to the broader decarbonization and net-zero targets of COP28.



This study analyzes 8 dynamic firms that significantly impact the innovation agenda for alternative fuels in the oil and gas industry, as well as other areas such as transportation, energy, and industry.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Use of Low-carbon Fuels in the Transportation Industry to Offset Emissions

Role of eFuels in the Long-haul Transportation Industry to Achieve Net-zero Targets

Integration of Biogenic CO2 to Produce eFuels

Biomethane as a Clean Energy Carrier for Future Energy Systems

