Hedge Trimmer Market Report 2024-2029, with Company Profiles of Key Players Honda, Husqvarna, Robert Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker and STIHL

The Hedge Trimmer Market was valued at USD 1.34 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.79 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 4.94%.

Many large and several small players characterize the global hedge trimmer market. Honda, Husqvarna, Robert Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, and STIHL are some of the key players in the global hedge trimmer market. Other players operating in the garden hedge trimmers market include AL-KO Gardentech, Emak, Cub Cadet, etc. These players focus on developing innovative products and investing in R&D initiatives to expand their product portfolios.

Furthermore, the competition in the global hedge trimmer market is high due to the demand for garden equipment in developing countries such as India, China, and others. Various construction activities, home garden maintenance, greenfield developments, and others brought massive demand for hedge trimmer products.







Key Developments in the Global Hedge Trimmer Market

Husqvarna is prioritizing eco-friendly solutions to meet the rising demand for sustainable gardening tools, particularly in Europe. Their latest product launches incorporate advanced battery technology, providing extended runtime and fast charging capabilities.

Honda has introduced a new generation of high-capacity batteries combined with a powerful 36-volt electric motor, ensuring that the HHT36 Battery Hedge Trimmer delivers exceptional cutting performance in line with Honda's high standards.

STIHL has released new models featuring telescoping shafts, addressing the growing need for safer and more efficient trimming tools. These hedge trimmers are designed for enhanced reach, making them suitable for both residential and commercial use.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Developments in Lithium-ion Battery Technology



Li-ion batteries are increasingly gaining prominence as rechargeable batteries worldwide. The expanding adoption of this battery is leading to the growth of its dominance year-over-year. Due to the rising demand for long-lasting battery life, several advancements have been made in batteries for extra backup capacity. Such factors have dramatically improved the performance and efficiency of Li-ion batteries, and customers increasingly demand technologies that take less time to charge and last longer on a single charge. Hence, the demand for these batteries is growing significantly from vendors and customers in the hedge trimmer market. Moreover, technological advancements focused on improving run times and power are expected to level the performance of battery-powered products to compete with conventional engine-powered models in commercial markets. In addition, the initial cost of battery-powered equipment has largely been the reason for their low adoption until now. The cost of Li-ion batteries has declined significantly over the past few years due to their growing adoption and higher production.



Rise in Urban Gardening



In recent times, cities worldwide have been gradually adopting urban gardening to cope with the issues of pollution, shortage of food and clean water, and rapidly rising temperatures, among others. According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a large part of the developing world is facing a shortage of food, water, and arable land. In developed economies, urban gardening is the antidote to the industrialized agriculture sector that uses chemical fertilizers and pollutes the waterways. Furthermore, the emerging trend of consuming locally grown produce is fuelling a new generation of urban gardeners eager to practice urban agriculture for locally grown food and to address the growing pollution. In the coming years, the growing need to address shortages of food and water, as well as pollution, will increase the green cover in cities.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Lower Efficiency than Gasoline Hedge Trimmers



The demand for hedge trimmers with high torque remains high for trimming difficult terrains, such as dips and hills, and battery-powered hedge trimmers produce lower power than gasoline-powered ones. Generally, the torque of electric hedge trimmers remains low compared with gasoline ones, which affects the demand for equipment in the hedge trimmer market. Electric hedge trimmers have a low run time, and hence, the preference for these trimmers to trim large areas of more than half an acre remains low. The need to charge the battery again results in downtime, but a gasoline hedge trimmer does not suffer from this problem as users can refuel these in less time. However, vendors are constantly taking initiatives to overcome challenges related to power and run time through constant advances in battery technology, which is expected to increase the run time of battery-powered hedge trimmers.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY BLADE SIZE



The global hedge trimmer market by blade type is segmented into 46 cm & below, 47-56 cm, and 57 cm & above. The 47-56 cm blade size segment held the most significant global market share in 2023. The 47-56 cm blade size segment is designed for residential use, and recently, the demand for garden parties and cookouts grew significantly, thereby boosting the demand for backyard beautification and landscaping in the residential sector. With the rising standard of living, individuals are increasingly investing in lawn maintenance activities. Hence, such factors are supporting the demand for this segment. Hedge trimmers with a blade length of 47 -56 cm are suitable for thick branches, and they are used to trim low- to high-level branches on hedges and shrubs. These blades are quite expensive compared to other blades. This segment accounted for a revenue share of around 39% in 2023 due to the increasing interest among households in garden care activities.

INSIGHTS BY FUEL TYPE



The global hedge trimmer market by fuel type is segmented into gas-powered, electric corded, and electric cordless. By fuel type, the gas-powered hedge trimmer segment dominates the global market. Gas-powered hedge trimmers expose their strengths in gardens, theme parks, and the landscape industry, and they are mainly used in highway maintenance. These are powerful gas-driven machines for both domestic and commercial use. Owing to the strong design, gas-powered hedge trimmers are in demand and thus prove to be an excellent choice for tougher and more demanding work. Gas-powered hedge trimmers do not have to be charged and are not limited in range by a cord; however, they require regular engine maintenance. Also, gas trimmers are noisier than other types of hedge trimmers, but they are more powerful and can cut through long, tough branches effortlessly. Most hedge trimmer blades up to 18 to 20 inches can handle long or thick branches. Gas hedge trimmers run much longer than their battery-powered counterparts, which is leading to a growth in demand for this equipment in the market.



INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The global hedge trimmer market by end-user is segmented into commercial and residential. By end-user, the commercial segment dominates the global market share. The demand for garden hedge trimmers from hotels and resorts has been growing significantly in recent years, with various local and international hotel chains expanding the green acreage in their properties and providing customers with exposure to natural surroundings. The adoption of battery-powered hedge trimmers enables the hotel management to deploy garden care labor to other crucial tasks, thereby promoting effectiveness and efficiency. Also, the construction of new hotel chains provides significant growth opportunities to the hedge trimmer vendors in the market. Moreover, the adoption of battery-powered hedge trimmers enables the hotel management to deploy garden care labor to other crucial tasks, thereby promoting effectiveness and efficiency. The commercial garden hedge trimmers market requires a high initial setup cost due to large properties and acreage that require the purchase of advanced models with long-lasting batteries. As a result, several commercial users prefer to hire professionals for their garden maintenance.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The offline distribution channel holds the most prominent share of the global hedge trimmer market. Offline distribution channels are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to high customer preference for comprehending the functionalities and uses of the product before making the final purchase. Since garden hedge trimmers involve high costs, the preference for the offline channel is high to minimize the risk of receiving damaged products. The entry of traditional garden equipment manufacturers into the garden hedge trimmers market has increased the sales of hedge trimmers through retail stores such as specialty stores and supermarkets worldwide. Although the trend of selling these devices online is increasing, a significant share of garden hedge trimmer distribution takes place through specialty stores. Garden hedge trimmer producers harness specialty stores and supermarkets due to the availability of personalized customer services.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America was the largest geographical segment in the global hedge trimmers market, accounting for over 34% of the global revenue share in 2023. A large residential sector and numerous garden courses across the region support the demand for the equipment. Also, various factors, including government initiatives and increasing demand for home improvement, are leading to the expansion of residential units across the region and supporting market growth. Furthermore, in Europe, the presence of a substantial green acreage among households and the concentration of many landscaping service providers contributed to the growth of the hedge trimmer market. Moreover, factors such as the rapidly growing hospitality sector are propelling the adoption of garden trimmers in the European market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Key Company Profiles

Honda

Husqvarna

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

STIHL

Other Prominent Vendors

AL-KO Gardentech

American Lawn Mower

AriensCo

Cub Cadet

Einhell

Emak

Greenworks Tools

Karcher

Koki Holdings

Lawn Master

Makita

Masport

Snow Joe

STIGA

Techtronic Industries

Texas

The Toro Company

WORX

