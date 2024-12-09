Latin American Data Center Colocation Services Industry Report - Addressing Hyperscale and Retail Demand in Emerging LATAM Markets

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin American Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study comprehensively analyzes the Latin American data center colocation services market, covering strategic imperatives/challenges, insights, growth drivers and restraints, trends, market sizing and forecasts, competitive landscape, market share, 17 company profiles of the largest participants, and growth opportunities. The geographic breakdown of the study is for the following countries: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Others.



Latin America is witnessing fierce competition among service providers looking to build dozens of new data center facilities. The data center market is expanding rapidly and becoming increasingly competitive as new service providers enter the market and existing providers continue to expand capacity in their facilities.



Public cloud service providers are establishing regions (3 or more data centers by country) in different countries, aiming to form regions that guarantee more resiliency to customers, thus driving the growth of data center colocation to host this additional infrastructure. In addition, to meet digitalization's demands, enterprises and governments seek top-tier data centers and digital infrastructure.



Telecommunication operators, technology companies, and enterprises increasingly opt to outsource their data operations to third-party data center colocation providers. With the surge in digitalized data, the need for larger and more advanced infrastructure for storage, processing, and analysis has grown. This tends to grow even more with the advent of artificial intelligence and generative AI adoption.



Consequently, large-scale data deployments are rising, and enterprise IT deployments are beginning to match hyperscale-like demands for data centers. In addition, demand from content and digital media and the gaming segment is expected to drive hyperscale demand, and service providers that offer high scalability, power capacity, and efficiency will be in demand.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Building Data Center Facilities to Address Hyperscale Demand

Edge Data Center Facilities

Addressing Hyperscale and Retail Demand in Emerging LATAM Markets

Key Topics Covered:



Growth Environment: Transformation in Latin American Data Center Colocation Services

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Latin American Data Center Colocation Services Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Definitions

Market Overview

Growth Generator

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share by Country

Revenue Share Analysis by Country

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Environment

Data Center Colocation Service Providers by Country

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Market Trends

Market Trends

The Emerging Need for Edge Data Centers

Sustainability

Competitive Profiles

Data Centers in Operation by Provider

Competitive Landscape

