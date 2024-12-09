Medical Batteries Market Size Poised to Hit USD 3.56 billion by 2034, Driven by a 6 % CAGR | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The global medical batteries market size is projected to grow from USD 1.98 billion in 2024 to USD 3.56 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.00%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research.

Medical device batteries play an important part in contemporary healthcare. They fuel the devices that permit patients to operate more normally by handling and enhancing their health or even hold on to life menacing illness situations. There are many ways to categorize medical devices. Some offer therapeutic operations, while others are utilized for diagnostic motives. Some provide both functions. Several kinds of batteries constitute mercury and may also comprise other bulky metals such as lead and cadmium. These metals may be a probable menace to human health and ambiance if inappropriately discarded.

Key Insights from the Report

The market for medical batteries is significantly shaped by technological progressions in batteries that provide enhanced performance and security.

The medical batteries market segmentation is mainly based on battery type, usage, end user, and region.

Based on battery type, the lithium-ion batteries segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Medical Batteries Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2024 USD 1.98 billion Market size value in 2025 USD 2.10 billion Revenue Forecast in 2034 USD 3.56 billion CAGR 6.00% from 2025 to 2034 Base year 2024 Historical data 2020-2023 Forecast period 2025 to 2034

Market’s Growth Drivers

Growing Concentration on High-Energy-Density Batteries: The growing concentration on high-energy-density batteries is propelled by the requirement for enduring power sources in medical gadgets such as embedded cardiac devices and wearable health monitors. The batteries provide expanded functional life, which is important for devices that need dependable presentation over extended periods without persistent renewal, contributing to medical batteries market growth.

Growing Usage of Rechargeable Batteries: Rechargeable batteries decrease waste and provide a greener solution compared to solitary-use batteries. This trend is especially apparent in devices such as hearing aids and glucose monitors, where persistent battery replacement can be difficult and expensive.

Growing Security and Administrative Conformity: Another eminent trend is the growing focus on security and administrative conformity to the market. As medical gadgets become more experienced guaranteeing that batteries encounter strict safety standards is foremost. Administrative bodies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have confirmed diligent directives to sanction battery security and performance.

List of Medical Batteries Market Key Players

Duracell Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

VARTA AG

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Saft Group

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Maxell Holdings, Ltd.

BAK Battery Co., Ltd.

Geographical Analysis

North America accounted for the largest medical batteries market share owing to the region’s progressive healthcare framework, elevated acquisition rate of progressive medical technologies, and sizeable funding in research and development. The existence of prominent medical device makers and the escalating existence of detrimental illnesses cause the robust demand for dependable and inventive battery solutions.

Europe is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to a robust concentration on administrative conformity and technological inventions. The region profits from an entrenched healthcare system and an elevated degree of funding in medical research that drives the demand for progressive battery solutions in medical devices. Critical nations such as Germany, France, and the UK concentrate on combining contemporary technologies with medical devices to improve patient care.





Market Segmentation

By Battery Type Outlook

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) Batteries

Alkaline Batteries

Zinc-Air Batteries

Others

By Usage Outlook

Implantable Medical Devices

Non-implantable Medical Devices

Portable

Wearable Medical Devices

By End User Outlook

Hospitals

Home Healthcare Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



