Next-generation Thermal Management Strategies in Electric Vehicles, with Key Supplier Profiles for Valeo, Schaeffler, Modine, Marelli and Sanhua Automotive

This research service provides an in-depth analysis of the thermal management system strategies OEMs adopt for electric vehicles (EVs). It includes an overview of the main EV propulsion system components requiring thermal management and explores different cooling techniques, with a particular focus on battery thermal management systems. The switch to fully electric propulsion systems has significantly altered the thermal management needs and capabilities of vehicles, introducing new components and circuit layouts compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.

This study analyzes the key components and layouts of thermal management systems and highlights how critical trends in battery and propulsion system components will impact thermal management systems in the future. The core of this study illuminates different thermal management solutions that leading OEMs, including traditional and EV-native industry players, have adopted. It also provides a comprehensive view of prominent industry suppliers' product offerings and innovative new technologies.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the key drivers and restraints for the EV thermal management system market?

What are the key trends affecting EV thermal management systems?

What strategies do OEMs employ for effective thermal management systems?

How are key suppliers shaping their future product portfolios?

What growth opportunities does the EV thermal management system market present globally?

Growth Opportunity Analysis for Next-generation Thermal Management Strategies in Electric Vehicles

High-performance CO2 HVAC Systems

Complex Hardware Systems Design and Integration Capabilities

Leverage Next-generation EE Architecture Capabilities

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Thermal Management Strategies for Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Competitors

Competitive Environment

Summary of the Thermal Management Systems Market - Global

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Electric Vehicle Propulsion System Components Overview

HVBS

eAxles

Power Electronics

Thermal Management System Strategies

Thermal Management System Types

Thermal Management System Loops

Battery Thermal Management Systems

Battery Thermal Management System Types

EV Configurations and Thermal Management System Variants

Thermal Management System Components and Generic Layout

Thermal Management System: Cooling System Components

Thermal Management System: HVAC System Components

Thermal Management System: Generic System Diagram

Heat Pump System

Key Trends Impacting Thermal Management Systems

Battery Systems: Trends in Cells, Modules, and Chemistry

Battery Systems: Trends in Internal Configuration

Battery Systems: Trends in Integration with the Vehicle

Charging Technology: Trends in Power and Capabilities

Trends in Electrical and Electronic Architectures

Next-generation Thermal Management Systems

Next-generation Thermal Management Systems

Cost Analysis of Thermal Management System Components

OEM Profiles

Thermal Management System Types Adopted by OEMs

VW ID.4 VW ID.4: Operating Mode Examples

2024 Toyota bZ4X Toyota bZ4X: Operating Mode Examples

Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y: Operating Mode Examples

BYD Seal BYD Seal: Operating Mode Examples



Key Suppliers' Profiles

Thermal Management System Suppliers

Valeo

Schaeffler

Modine

Marelli Corporation/Highly Marelli

Sanhua Automotive

