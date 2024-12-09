Next-generation Thermal Management Strategies in Electric Vehicles, with Key Supplier Profiles for Valeo, Schaeffler, Modine, Marelli and Sanhua Automotive

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-generation Thermal Management Strategies in Electric Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service provides an in-depth analysis of the thermal management system strategies OEMs adopt for electric vehicles (EVs). It includes an overview of the main EV propulsion system components requiring thermal management and explores different cooling techniques, with a particular focus on battery thermal management systems. The switch to fully electric propulsion systems has significantly altered the thermal management needs and capabilities of vehicles, introducing new components and circuit layouts compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.
This study analyzes the key components and layouts of thermal management systems and highlights how critical trends in battery and propulsion system components will impact thermal management systems in the future. The core of this study illuminates different thermal management solutions that leading OEMs, including traditional and EV-native industry players, have adopted. It also provides a comprehensive view of prominent industry suppliers' product offerings and innovative new technologies.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the key drivers and restraints for the EV thermal management system market?
- What are the key trends affecting EV thermal management systems?
- What strategies do OEMs employ for effective thermal management systems?
- How are key suppliers shaping their future product portfolios?
- What growth opportunities does the EV thermal management system market present globally?
Growth Opportunity Analysis for Next-generation Thermal Management Strategies in Electric Vehicles
- High-performance CO2 HVAC Systems
- Complex Hardware Systems Design and Integration Capabilities
- Leverage Next-generation EE Architecture Capabilities
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Thermal Management Strategies for Electric Vehicles (EVs)
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Competitors
- Competitive Environment
- Summary of the Thermal Management Systems Market - Global
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Electric Vehicle Propulsion System Components Overview
- HVBS
- eAxles
- Power Electronics
Thermal Management System Strategies
- Thermal Management System Types
- Thermal Management System Loops
- Battery Thermal Management Systems
- Battery Thermal Management System Types
- EV Configurations and Thermal Management System Variants
Thermal Management System Components and Generic Layout
- Thermal Management System: Cooling System Components
- Thermal Management System: HVAC System Components
- Thermal Management System: Generic System Diagram
- Heat Pump System
Key Trends Impacting Thermal Management Systems
- Battery Systems: Trends in Cells, Modules, and Chemistry
- Battery Systems: Trends in Internal Configuration
- Battery Systems: Trends in Integration with the Vehicle
- Charging Technology: Trends in Power and Capabilities
- Trends in Electrical and Electronic Architectures
Next-generation Thermal Management Systems
- Next-generation Thermal Management Systems
- Cost Analysis of Thermal Management System Components
OEM Profiles
- Thermal Management System Types Adopted by OEMs
- VW ID.4
- VW ID.4: Operating Mode Examples
- 2024 Toyota bZ4X
- Toyota bZ4X: Operating Mode Examples
- Tesla Model Y
- Tesla Model Y: Operating Mode Examples
- BYD Seal
- BYD Seal: Operating Mode Examples
Key Suppliers' Profiles
- Thermal Management System Suppliers
- Valeo
- Schaeffler
- Modine
- Marelli Corporation/Highly Marelli
- Sanhua Automotive
