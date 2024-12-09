Nikon and eLabNext collaborate to integrate the NIS-Elements imaging platform with eLabNext’s Digital Lab Platform in the US

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikon and eLabNext partner to enhance data integration between NIS-Elements imaging software and eLabNext’s Digital Lab Platform.

The NIS-Elements eLabNext module allows users to seamlessly exchange experimental details between NIS-Elements and eLabNext’s Digital Lab Platform with high efficiency and minimal effort. This integration enables a comprehensive record of all data while reducing potential duplication and entry errors. Furthermore, it allows for easier replication of experimental protocols and allows the reuse of information for similar experiments.

"This partnership marks an exciting milestone for our company and the scientific community at large,” says Zareh Zurabyan, Head of eLabNext, Americas. “This innovative integration will impact day-to-day operations in the lab and provide unparalleled value to our customers. For the first time ever a complicated experiment workflow that is dependent on many sources of data can now be centralized and made more efficient with this Module, ultimately enhancing customer experience, boosting collaboration, and unlocking new features. Most importantly, this integration will help labs to scale up their operations in a compliant and secure environment which will help them to get to their breakthroughs much faster!”

“Nikon is excited to introduce this progressive integration to seamlessly synchronize experimental data with an electronic lab notebook,” said Richard Gruskin, Senior General Manager, Software Systems. “This functionality augments the existing capabilities offered by NIS-Elements and offers a true digital experience by streamlining the exchange of experiment metadata and quantitative results while increasing productivity and experimental repeatability.”

Main Features*

• Upload experimental details and imaging conditions. Comprehensive experimental metadata, such as the complete list of microscope and peripheral hardware settings and any operator-defined custom metadata, can be uploaded from NIS-Elements directly into tables or as attachments to their own sections in the designated eLabJournal Experiment.

• Upload image thumbnails. Selected image thumbnails from the acquired microscope experiment data can be uploaded to eLabNext.

• Compatible with NIS-Elements JOBs and General Analysis (GA3) modules. The experiment acquisition and analysis protocols, analysis results and associated image data can automatically be uploaded from NIS-Elements to eLabNext.

• Ability to download experiment protocol directly into image metadata. Experimental protocols documented in selected eLabNext Experiment sections can be downloaded and saved directly in NIS-Elements’ ND2 image file format.

*This Module is available at no additional cost to NIS-Elements users in the eLabNext Marketplace. Please note there may be version requirements for compatibility and functionality which may require the purchase of additional NIS-Elements modules. The NIS-Elements eLabNext Module is currently only available in the US.

About Nikon Instruments Inc:

Nikon Instruments Inc. is the US microscopy arm of Nikon Healthcare, a world leader in the development and manufacturing of optical, digital imaging technology and software for biomedical applications. For more information, please visit https://www.microscope.healthcare.nikon.com/ or contact us at 1-800-52-NIKON.

