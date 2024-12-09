KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 9 DECEMBER 2024 AT 12:00 (EET)

Kalmar’s electric reachstacker helping APM Terminals progress towards net zero at SCCT in Egypt

Kalmar has supplied APM Terminals with a Kalmar electric reachstacker to be piloted at Suez Canal Container Terminal (SCCT). The order, booked in Kalmar’s Q3 2023 order intake, marks a significant step in both companies' commitment to advancing the electrification of terminal operations. The reachstacker has now started the piloting phase and over the coming months, APM Terminals and Kalmar will work together to collect data and insights from this pilot, with the goal of advancing the electrification of terminal operations across the industry.

SCCT is strategically located at the mouth of the Suez Canal along one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, providing access to key local and global markets. SCCT's vision is to become the largest hub in the Mediterranean and Egypt's leading gateway. APM Terminals has made a commitment to be fully net zero by 2040.

The Kalmar electric reachstacker, which offers lifting capacities of up to 45 tonnes, improves the eco-efficiency of cargo-handling operations while allowing customers to maintain the highest levels of productivity and safety. The reachstacker is available with a range of modular battery options and charging solutions.

As part of the agreement a Kalmar representative is based at SCCT to provide maintenance support to local staff.

Keld Mosgaard Christensen, Chief Executive Officer of SCCT: “Electrification is one of the cornerstones of our decarbonisation vision, and this pilot is an opportunity to accelerate the maturity and adoption of electric equipment. We are excited to team up with Kalmar on this pilot, aiming to gain important insights into technical aspects of the equipment, infrastructure requirements, and operational implications.”

Peter Olsson, VP, Counter Balanced Global Sales Kalmar: “APM Terminals is leading by example with its commitment to achieve net zero by 2040. As electrification is central to their decarbonisation vision, we are proud that they have chosen to pilot our electric reachstacker to support them in realising their goals. With this step, we are reaching another significant milestone by delivering our first electric reachstacker to Africa.”

Further information for the press:

Peter Olsson, VP, Counter Balanced Global Sales, Kalmar, tel. +46 0722 425581, peter.olsson@kalmarglobal.com peter.olsson@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

