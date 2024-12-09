Hair Wigs & Extensions Market Focused Insights 2024-2029 - Godrej, Klix Hair Extensions, Great Lengths and Evergreen Product Group are Leading the Market

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Wigs & Extensions Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Hair Wigs & Extensions Market was valued at USD 8.08 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 11.91 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.68%.

The global hair wigs and extension market report consists of exclusive data on 25 vendors. The market is currently intensifying with global and domestic players offering a diverse range of products. Manufacturers have been introducing new products according to the prevailing fashion trends. However, such measures have not fueled the demand for hair wigs and extensions as new trends showcased by celebrities on social media are one of the primary growth drivers for the market. Godrej, Klix Hair Extensions, Great Lengths, and Evergreen Product Group are leading the market.

Furthermore, companies with substantial financial resources can develop innovative products and source better-quality hair, which can pose a threat to competitors and make their products and services non-competitive and even obsolete before they can recover the promotional and commercialization costs.







RECENT VENDOR ACTIVITIES

In 2023, Great Lengths, a key vendor introduced a new range of eco-friendly hair extensions made from 100% ethically sourced human hair. This launch emphasized sustainability and set a new industry standard for responsible production. The move appealed to environmentally conscious consumers and pressured competitors to adopt ethical sourcing practices, thereby shifting the market focus toward more sustainable offerings.

In 2023, HairUWear launched its Tru2Life heat-friendly synthetic hair extensions, which can be styled with heat tools without damaging the fibers. This innovation expanded the functionality of synthetic hair, making it more appealing to consumers who value versatility. The development pushed other players to enhance their synthetic offerings, increasing competition in this segment of the market.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Product Type: The hair extensions segment holds the largest market share of over 53%. The growth is driven by their customization to the desired length and volume.

By Hair Type: The synthetic hair segment shows the highest growth of 7.36%, due to its cost-benefit than human hair.

By Distribution Channel: The online stores segment dominates and has the largest market share and shows the highest growth due to the ease of accessibility and convenience.

By End-User: The individual consumer segment accounted for the largest market share. The growth is driven by individuals trying personal style enhancement, addressing hair loss or thinning, and experimenting with new looks.

By Geography: North America dominates the global hair wigs and extension market share due to the popularization of the use of hair wigs and extensions as cultural and gender expression tools and hair protection methods by individuals

Growth Factor: The global hair wigs and extension market is set to grow due to increasing hair fall among men & women and growing demand for false hair as a beauty accessory.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand For Natural-Looking Hair Wigs & Extensions



In recent years, there has been a significant shift in consumer preferences toward hair wigs and extensions that closely resemble the texture, color, and movement of natural hair. The market is evolving beyond traditional synthetic wigs, which often have an artificial sheen and rigid texture, to more advanced products made from high-quality human hair or synthetic fibers engineered to imitate natural strands. This demand is fueled by various factors, including the rising popularity of social media influencers and celebrities who often showcase flawless, natural-looking hair. Consumers now seek undetectable solutions, whether for fashion purposes, protective styling, or medical conditions such as alopecia or chemotherapy-related hair loss.

Moreover, technological improvements in hair dyeing and styling processes have enhanced the realism of synthetic wigs and extensions. Brands are increasingly investing in R&D to create fibers that not only look natural but also behave like human hair, allowing for more flexibility in heat styling, coloring, and everyday wear. As awareness of these improved product qualities spreads, consumers are more willing to invest in premium options. This trend is further supported by a shift in cultural norms, where wearing wigs and extensions has become more mainstream and accepted as part of regular grooming and styling practices, allowing for a more natural and confident appearance.



Growing Demand For Personalization & Customization



The global hair wigs and extensions market is seeing a surge in demand for personalized and customized products, driven by consumers' desire for unique, tailor-made hair solutions that align with their individual style preferences and specific requirements. With an increasingly diverse customer base that spans across ethnicities, hair textures, and styling preferences, brands are offering a wider range of customizable options. Consumers now expect the ability to select the hair color, length, texture, density, and even hairline construction that best suits their look. This customization trend is particularly strong among younger generations, who often seek to experiment with their hair while maintaining a distinct personal style. The rise of digital tools, such as virtual try-on platforms and online consultations, has revolutionized the shopping experience by enabling customers to preview how different wigs or extensions will look on them before making a purchase. This not only boosts confidence in purchasing decisions but also reduces the likelihood of returns.

Additionally, brands are adopting direct-to-consumer models, where customers can order bespoke products from the comfort of their homes. The ability to tailor wigs to specific head shapes, preferences, or medical needs is particularly appealing to customers with sensitive scalps or those undergoing medical treatments.



Increasing Hair Fall Among Men & Women



Hair fall, a common issue affecting both men and women globally, has become one of the key drivers of the hair wigs and extensions market. Factors such as stress, hormonal changes, aging, genetic predisposition, and environmental pollution contribute to this growing problem. For men, androgenetic alopecia (male pattern baldness) remains a significant cause of hair loss, affecting nearly 50% of men by the age of 50. Similarly, women experience hair thinning due to conditions like telogen effluvium, postpartum hair loss, and menopause-related hormonal shifts. With hair being a critical aspect of self-esteem and identity, the increasing prevalence of hair loss has driven individuals to seek solutions that restore a natural appearance. Wigs and extensions provide an effective, non-invasive alternative to hair transplant surgeries or medical treatments, offering immediate results without the risk of side effects. The affordability and accessibility of high-quality hair products have made them a popular choice for those suffering from hair loss.

Additionally, the stigma surrounding hair wigs has diminished over time, with more people opting for these products to enhance their appearance or regain their confidence. As awareness of the psychological impact of hair loss grows, the demand for wigs and extensions is expected to continue rising, especially among individuals looking for practical, aesthetically pleasing solutions.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Rising Expenses Associated With Branding And Manufacturing



The hair wigs and extensions industry is facing rising costs associated with branding, marketing, and manufacturing, which pose significant challenges to profitability and market growth. With increasing competition, particularly from online platforms and global brands, companies are compelled to invest heavily in marketing and brand differentiation to capture consumer attention. This includes celebrity endorsements, influencer partnerships, and social media campaigns, all of which require substantial financial resources. As a result, smaller or emerging brands often struggle to keep up with the spending power of larger, well-established companies, making it difficult to gain market share. In addition to marketing expenses, manufacturing costs have also risen due to supply chain disruptions and the increasing cost of raw materials. Human hair, for instance, has become a more expensive commodity due to its growing demand and the complex processes involved in collecting and processing it. Synthetic fibers, although less expensive than human hair, require advanced technologies to ensure they mimic the look and feel of natural hair, further adding to production costs. Labor costs have also increased, particularly in countries where these products are manufactured, contributing to overall rising expenses.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America dominates the global hair wigs and extension market share. The use of hair wigs and extensions as cultural and gender expression tools and hair protection methods by individuals from diverse communities in the region has popularized their adoption in recent years. In North America, there has been a significant rise in demand for wigs made from both human and synthetic hair. Theater and movie actors typically use wigs made of human hair for their performances. Moreover, fashion show organizers stock up on wigs of various styles and colors, which can be reused by models in different shows.



The APAC region shows the highest growth in the global hair wigs and extension market. The region is seeing a surge in demand for hair wigs and extensions due to rising disposable incomes and growing fashion consciousness among consumers, particularly in countries like China, South Korea, Japan, India, and Australia. Diverse cultural backgrounds across the APAC region contribute to the perception of wigs and extensions as both beauty enhancements and practical solutions, with many using them for aesthetic purposes and hair loss treatments.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Key Vendors

Godrej

Klix Hair Extensions

Great Lengths

Evergreen Product Group

Other Prominent Vendors

Nish Hair

Locks & Bonds

Donna Bell Hair

SO.CAP.USA

Indique Hair

hairtalk extensions

Racoon International

Balmain Hair Group

Shake-N-Go

Paula Young

Vin Hair Vendor

Ruimei Hair Products

Hairlocs

Krisoriginals

Platinum Seamless

Cinderella Hair

Artnature

Aderans

Fnlonglocks Hair Extensions

easihair pro

Hair Visions International

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter - 1: Global Hair Wigs & Extensions Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Key Developments

Chapter - 2: Global Hair Wigs & Extensions Segmentation Data

Product Type Market Insights (2020-2029)

Hair Extensions

Hair Wigs

Toupee

Hair Type Market Insights (2020-2029)

Human Hair

Synthetic Hair

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2020-2029)

Online Stores

Retail Stores

End-user Market Insights (2020-2029)

Individual Consumers

Entertainment & Fashion Industry

Chapter - 3: Global Hair Wigs & Extensions Prospects & Opportunities

Drivers

Trends

Constraints

Chapter - 4: Global Hair Wigs & Extensions Overview

Competitive Landscape

Key Players

Key Company Profiles

