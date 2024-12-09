South Africa Mining of Minerals Services Sector Report 2024, with Profiles of 20+ Companies Including Master Drilling, Fraser Alexander, Aveng Moolmans, Concor Mining Services and Afrimat

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Service Activities Incidental to the Mining of Minerals Sector in South Africa 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on services incidental to the mining of minerals in South Africa includes information on the mining industry that services companies rely on, key trends and issues, notable players and corporate actions. The report also covers new technology and innovations, environmental issues and competition.

There are profiles of 22 companies including Master Drilling, Fraser Alexander, Aveng Moolmans, Raubex subsidiaries B and E International and SPH Kundalila, Concor Mining Services, Afrimat and Unitrans Supply Chain Solutions, opencast services companies such as Trollope Mining Services and Andru Mining, local subsidiaries of international companies such as Redpath Mining and UMS Shaft Sinkers, and companies involved in transport services such as Transnet and Cargo Carriers

Introduction

Conditions in the mining services industry are favourable, and most companies are positive about their prospects.

The mining services industry's total income has been increasing over the past few years.

Demand for the industry's services is expected to grow as a result of large volumes of minerals needed for the global energy transition.

Africa is widely regarded as a key long-term growth market for mining, providing opportunities for South African mining services companies.

The local mining industry's growth is being hampered by factors such as Transnet's poor performance, long processing time of mining and prospecting rights applications, incomplete geoscientific data, high crime levels, and strikes and community unrest, that are discouraging investment.

Trends

As mining companies are taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint, mining services providers are supporting their customers' efforts in this area.

Mining companies want mining services providers to access orebodies as quickly as possible.

Most mining services companies are seeking to diversify their sources of income.

New technology is being used to improve performance and lower costs.

Opportunities

Growth of the African mining industry.

Higher demand for a range of minerals, especially those needed for the world's energy transition.

Challenges

Poor local and global economic growth affects the industry's performance.

Rising input costs, especially electricity.

South African mining industry is not growing.

Outlook

Globally, mining services revenue is expected to grow, largely in response to increased demand for minerals needed for energy transition.

Mining services companies expect growth in the global mining industry over the next five years, despite depressed prices for several commodities.

Factors affecting the performance of the local mining industry will need to be addressed.

The prices of commodities will to a large degree determine future performance of the mining industry and the companies that service it.

COMPANY PROFILES

African Mining and Crushing

Afrimat Mining Services

Andru Mining

Aveng Moolmans

B And E International

Cargo Carriers

Concor Mining Services

Fraser Alexander

Master Drilling Group

Murray And Roberts Cementation

Redpath Mining South Africa

Reinhardt Transport Group

Rosond

Scribante Africa Mining

SG Coal

Sph Kundalila

Transnet SOC

Triple M Mining

Trollope Mining Services (2000)

Ums Shaft Sinkers

Unitrans Supply Chain Solutions

Zizwe Open Cast Mining

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Performance of the Mining Industry

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Technology, R&D and Innovation

6.4. Input Costs

6.5. Labour

6.6. Environmental Issues

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gxjpay

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.