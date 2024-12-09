Air Starter Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 4.5%, Reaching a Valuation of USD 695.36 million by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global air starter market size was USD 448.19 million in 2024, estimated at USD 467.91 million in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 695.36 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2034.

What is an Air Starter?

Diesel and gas turbine engines require something robust to move. The preliminary bump they require to turn on commences the rotation of a motor in every vehicle, such as farm machinery. An air starter can convey this energy to the engine by providing it with sufficient power to commence the premiere engine rotation. It is normally utilized in gas turbine engines and diesel engines but operates differently in both. The apex benefit of this machine is its weight-to-power ratio. Air starters weigh less but are as robust as their larger equivalents.

Key Takeaways from Report

The market for air starters is expanding due to it being a dependable alternative to conventional electric starters.

The air starter market analysis is primarily based on type, end-user, and region.

Based on type, the turbine air starters segment dominated the market.

North America dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Air Starter Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increasing Operations in Offshore Rigs: The air starter market size is expanding due to the offshore rigs and distant drilling sites frequently depending on air starters to commence engines where electric systems are not feasible. The growing global demand for energy, especially from oil and gas, is additionally pushing the acquisition of air starters in the oil and gas industries. As per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, oil generation in the US surged from 11742 barrels per day in May 2022 to 13201 barrels per day in May 2024.

Rise in Global Infrastructure: The surge in global infrastructure advancements, urbanization, and extensive construction projects are pushing the requirement for bulky construction equipment such as excavators, bulldozers, cranes, and loaders. As per the Homes and Community Renewal, in October 2024, the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development obtained a mission statement from 650 estate owners for approximately 71,000 contemporary residential units involving 21,000 accessible apartments.

Trends and Opportunities

Technological Progressions: Technological enhancements in the productivity and outline of air starters have rendered them more economical and dependable, which has improved air starter acquisition in contemporary sectors, which suggests that air starter market demand is expanding.

Reliability and Safety: The market advancement is pushed by advantages such as security and dependability in detrimental ambiances such as chemical plants, mines, and refineries where electric starters are perilous due to combustible gases or ultimate conditions. Additionally, the growing demand for air travel and augmentation of the aerospace industry push the requirement for air starters in commercial and military aircraft.

Competitive Analysis

The aggressive topography of the market is portrayed by an amalgamation of entrenched contenders and surfacing firms, each struggling to improve commodity presentation, dependability, and resilience to encounter the requirements of several industries. Spearheading firms are funding research and development to enhance air starter productivity, decrease sustenance needs, and improve longevity in difficult ambiances such as offshore rigs, mining sites, and chemical plants.

Major players operating in air starter market

Austart

Ingersoll Rand

Caterpillar

Rheinmetall AG

Honeywell International Inc.

TLD

Maradyne

SPICO

JetAll

Guinalt

MASCO

Regional Insights

North America: The region held the largest market share due to its dependence on sizable engines such as oil and gas, mining, aerospace, and manufacturing. In October 2023, the Biden administration declared its plan to augment the oil and gas drilling region in the Gulf of Mexico as a constituent of a contemporary five-year renting strategy commencing in 2024.

Asia Pacific: Speedy industrialization and augmenting energy demand throughout the region are expected to drive the Asia Pacific air starter market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Air Starter Market Segmentation

By Type Outlook

Vane Air Starters

Turbine Air Starters

Electric Air Starters

By End User Outlook

Oil & Gas

Military & Aviation

Mining

Marine

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



