India Electric Two-wheeler Original Equipment Manufacturers Report 2024, Profiling Ola Electric, TVS Motor, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto, Greaves Electric Mobility, Okinawa Autotech and Hero MotoCorp

This report identifies the major players in the Indian electric two-wheeler (e2W) market. It conducts an in-depth analysis of the top e2W original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in India, focusing on their history, market share, business model, product portfolio, market positioning, financial performance, and business strategy.

The study takes a close look at the competitive landscape in the e2W space in India and evaluates the range of models each OEM offers, including their key features, specifications, pricing, and target markets. The report assesses the technological capabilities of each OEM, examining their research and development efforts, battery technology, charging infrastructure, and connectivity features.



It provides a strength, weakness, opportunity, and threat (SWOT) analysis of each key player, highlighting not just the current position but also their potential paths for growth or improvement and the challenges they may face from competitors and external forces. Additionally, the report features key start-ups in India that are crucial in driving the electric vehicle revolution in the country. These start-ups show impressive growth potential, are quick to respond to market demand, offer increasingly advanced technologies, and address environmental concerns.

With continued support and investment, these start-ups are set to play an even more significant role in shaping India's mobility landscape. The report analyzes the factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the opportunities emerging from the shifts in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2024, and the forecast period is from 2025 to 2030.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Innovative Business Models for e2W OEMs

Dealership Expansion within India

Technological Advancements for e2W OEM Profitability

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Two-wheeler (e2W) OEMs

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Generator

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Sales and Market Share of Key OEMs in the Indian e2W Market

Growth Environment

OEM-wise e2W Sales Comparison

Manufacturing Facilities of Key e2W OEMs in India

Analysis of Why Tamil Nadu is the Most Attractive State for e2W OEM Manufacturing Units

OEM-wise Growth Ranking for the e2W Segment

Key Company Profiles

Ola Electric - Company Overview Ola Electric Profile Ola Electric: e2W Models Ola Electric: SWOT Matrix Ola Electric: Recent Announcements/Investments Ola Electric: Future Strategies and Plans

TVS Motor - Company Overview TVS Motor Profile TVS Motor: e2W Models TVS Motor: SWOT Matrix TVS Motor: Recent Announcements/Investments TVS Motor: Future Strategies and Plans

Ather Energy - Company Overview Ather Energy Profile Ather Energy: e2W Models Ather Energy: SWOT Matrix Ather Energy: Recent Announcements/Investments Ather Energy: Future Strategies and Plans

Bajaj Auto Ltd - Company Overview Bajaj Auto Ltd. Profile Bajaj Auto Ltd: e2W Models Bajaj Auto Ltd: SWOT Matrix Baja Auto Ltd: Recent Announcements/Investments Bajaj Auto Ltd: Future Strategies and Plans

Greaves Electric Mobility - Company Overview Greaves Electric Mobility Profile Greaves Electric Mobility: e2W Models Greaves Electric Mobility: SWOT Matrix Greaves Electric Mobility: Recent Announcements/Investments Greaves Electric Mobility: Future Strategies and Plans

Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd - Company Overview Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd Profile Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd: e2W Models Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd: SWOT Matrix Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd: Recent Announcements/Investments Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd: Future Strategies and Plans

Hero MotoCorp - Company Overview Hero MotoCorp Profile Hero MotoCorp: e2W Models Hero MotoCorp: SWOT Matrix Hero MotoCorp: Recent Announcements/Investments Hero MotoCorp: Future Strategies and Plans

Revolt Intellicorp - Company Overview Revolt Intellicorp Profile Revolt Intellicorp: e2W Models Revolt Intellicorp: SWOT Matrix Revolt Intellicorp: Recent Announcements/Investments Revolt Intellicorp: Future Strategies and Plans



Key Start-ups

Start-up Profile: Ultraviolette Automotive, India

Start-up Profile: River Mobility, India

