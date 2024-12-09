Auron Presents New Preclinical Data for AUTX-703 in AML at ASH Annual Meeting

Data demonstrate dose dependent survival advantage with AUTX-703 in primary patient-derived orthotopic AML model

IND submissions on track for late 2024

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auron Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation targeted therapies by identifying and inhibiting the oncogenic cell states of cancer, today announced data from its lead program, AUTX-703, presented at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in San Diego, CA.

At ASH, the company presented cell line-based activity, as well as ex vivo and in vivo patient derived xenograft (PDX) data from AUTX-703 a potent, selective and orally bioavailable heterobifunctional degrader of KAT2A/B, a histone acetyltransferase that is associated with AML and other cancer types. Overall, treatment with AUTX-703 was well-tolerated and reversed the block in cellular differentiation, resulting in a significant survival advantage in a primary patient-derived orthotopic AML model. Auron is on-track to submit multiple Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for AUTX-703 in late 2024 for the initiation of clinical development in early 2025.

“These are the first data to demonstrate AUTX-703’s potent degradation of KAT2A/B promoting cellular differentiation and leading to a significant survival advantage in a primary AML model,” said Kate Yen, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Auron. “These data further validatate AURIGIN’s platform capabilities to identify promising oncology targets with potential in multiple cancer types as we prepare to submit multiple IND’s for AUTX-703 later this year.”

In a poster titled, "AUTX703, a Novel and Potent KAT2A and KAT2B Protein Degrader, Induces Differentiation and Offers Survival Advantage in a Primary Human AML Xenograft Model," treatment with AUTX-703 resulted in:

Selective degradation of KAT2A and KAT2B induces monocytic differentiation and inhibits cell proliferation in an AML cell line and ex vivo primary AML patient samples.

Strong degradation of KAT2A and KAT2B in bone marrow and spleen in AML PDX model with dose dependent recovery.

Reduction in hCD45+/hCD34+ blasts and increased myeloid differentiation in peripheral blood, bone marrow and spleen in AML PDX model

A statistically significant (p<0.005) and dose dependent survival advantage with intermittent oral dosing that was well tolerated in terms of body weight and complete blood counts.

About Auron Therapeutics

Auron Therapeutics is a patient-centered, platform-powered, product-driven oncology company. Auron is leading the next generation of targeted cancer therapies by identifying and inhibiting the oncogenic cell states of cancer. Auron pioneered its AURIGIN™ platform, which uses AI and machine learning to compare normal cell states with cancerous cell states to identify novel cancer targets, optimal development models, and biomarkers to facilitate proper patient selection. Using AURIGIN, the Company is building a pipeline of small molecule targeted therapies, led by AUTX-703, which is being developed for the treatment of both solid tumors, including small cell lung cancer and neuroendocrine prostate cancer, and hematologic malignancies, including acute myeloid leukemia. For more information, please visit aurontx.com.

Contact:

Renee Leck

THRUST Strategic Communications

renee@thrustsc.com