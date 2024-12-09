Europe Top 100 Kitchen Furniture Manufacturers Report 2024

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 100 Kitchen Furniture Manufacturers in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Top 100 kitchen furniture manufacturers in Europe report provides an overview of the European kitchen furniture competitive landscape through the analysis of the leading producers benchmarking each single company performance, the level of specialization, the relevance in the business, and the sector concentration.

For the considered Top 100 Kitchen furniture manufacturers in Europe, the information provided includes:

Company name and headquarters location (country)

Ranking by kitchen furniture turnover for the last available year (mostly 2023) and year-to-year % change for most of the companies

Share of company kitchen turnover on total European kitchen furniture production

Incidence of kitchen furniture on total turnover

Number of Employees

For the Top 10 European manufacturers of kitchen furniture, this publication also includes the share on total European kitchen furniture production.

