SSD Supplier Status Report Q3 2024, SSD Revenue Market Share, by Interface and by Supplier

Samsung's SSD market share increased due to share gains in client and enterprise SSDs while increased shipments in PCIe enterprise SSDs drove share increases for Micron.
This report provides the SSD revenue market share by interface and by supplier.
Company Coverage:
- Kingston
- Kioxia
- SSSTC
- Micron
- Samsung
- Seagate
- SK Hynix
- Solidigm
- UMIS
- Western Digital
Key Topics Covered:
- Client OEM
- Client Channel
- Total Client
- Enterprise SATA SSD
- Enterprise SATA Cloud SSD
- Enterprise SATA Enterprise SSD
- PCIe SSD
- PCIe Cloud SSD
- PCIe Enterprise SSD
- SAS SSD
- Total Enterprise SSDs
- Total SSDs
