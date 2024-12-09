SSD Supplier Status Report Q3 2024, SSD Revenue Market Share, by Interface and by Supplier

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SSD Supplier Status Q3/24" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Samsung's SSD market share increased due to share gains in client and enterprise SSDs while increased shipments in PCIe enterprise SSDs drove share increases for Micron.

This report provides the SSD revenue market share by interface and by supplier.

Company Coverage:

Kingston

Kioxia

SSSTC

Micron

Samsung

Seagate

SK Hynix

Solidigm

UMIS

Western Digital

Key Topics Covered:

Client OEM

Client Channel

Total Client

Enterprise SATA SSD

Enterprise SATA Cloud SSD

Enterprise SATA Enterprise SSD

PCIe SSD

PCIe Cloud SSD

PCIe Enterprise SSD

SAS SSD

Total Enterprise SSDs

Total SSDs

