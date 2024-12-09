TDb Split Corp. Class A Share Consolidation

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. (the “Company”) announces a Class A share consolidation.

The recent extension of the Company's termination date included a retraction right for Class A shareholders and Preferred shareholders, which resulted in more Preferred shares being tendered than Class A shares. To restore balance in the number of shares outstanding for each class of shares, Class A shareholders will receive 0.50 Class A shares for each Class A share they hold.

The total intrinsic value of Class A shares will remain the same, but the net asset value per share will increase proportionally following the consolidation. This adjustment will also result in a higher asset coverage ratio for Preferred shares.

The Class A shares are expected to commence trading on a post consolidation basis at the opening of trading on December 12, 2024. No fractional Class A shares will be issued, and the number of Class A shares each holder will receive will be rounded down to the nearest whole number. The consolidation is a non-taxable event.

The impact of the Class A share consolidation will be reflected in the next reported net asset value per unit as at December 13, 2024.

The Company invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

