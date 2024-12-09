Anavex Life Sciences to Report New Long-Term Oral Blarcamesine Phase IIb/III Alzheimer’s Disease Data at J.P. Morgan 2025 Healthcare Conference

Topline data from ATTENTION-AD Open-Label-Extension (OLE) 96/144-Week trial

J.P. Morgan 2025 Healthcare Conference, taking place January 13–16, 2025, in San Francisco, CA

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative, and rare diseases, including Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced its upcoming presentation of topline long-term data from the Phase IIb/III ATTENTION-AD Open-Label-Extension (OLE) trial at the J.P. Morgan 2025 Healthcare Conference, taking place January 13–16, 2025, in San Francisco, CA.

The presentation will highlight new findings from the ATTENTION-AD study evaluating potential benefit of oral once daily blarcamesine (ANAVEX®2-73) in early Alzheimer’s disease. The data reflect up to 144 weeks of continuous treatment in the OLE phase, following the prior 48-week double-blind Phase IIb/III study, for a total of up to 192 weeks (~4 years) of safety and efficacy data.

“These data showcase the breadth of our Alzheimer’s disease research and our ongoing commitment to scalable scientific innovation of longitudinal care,” said Christopher U. Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex. “We remain dedicated to advancing the field of research and treatment for this disease in order to better serve the millions of patients, families and providers in the Alzheimer’s community.”

The scalable and easy to use features of oral blarcamesine could make it an attractive option due to its convenient oral administration and favorable comparative safety profile. This could help overcome significant barriers in the currently complex healthcare ecosystem for Alzheimer's disease, potentially offering broader access to a diverse population with early Alzheimer's disease.

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational uses of such product will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative, neurodevelopmental, and neuropsychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain, and various types of cancer. Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), has successfully completed a Phase 2a and a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Parkinson's disease dementia, and both a Phase 2 and a Phase 3 study in adult patients and one Phase 2/3 study in pediatric patients with Rett syndrome. ANAVEX®2-73 is an orally available drug candidate designed to restore cellular homeostasis by targeting SIGMAR1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX®2-73 also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective, and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX®2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. We believe that ANAVEX®3-71, which targets SIGMAR1 and M1 muscarinic receptors, is a promising clinical stage drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid, and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX®3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. Further information is available at www.anavex.com. You can also connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

