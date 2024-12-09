Aterian’s Mueller Living & PurSteam Brands Launch Three New Products

SUMMIT, N.J., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled consumer products company, today announced the launch of three new products, now available for purchase on Amazon.com and Walmart.com. These products will also be available on MercadoLibre and Target+ by next week.

The product launches include two additions to Aterian’s PurSteam brand and one to its Mueller Living brand.

PurSteam Launches

The newly launched PurSteam products, the Steam Station Max and the ScrubMaster, are groundbreaking products that mark a major milestone for PurSteam, showcasing the brand's commitment to innovation, quality, and meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

Steam Station Max: Engineered for both professionals and home users, this steam iron bridges the gap between entry-level and premium solutions. Combining precision, power and affordability it offers advanced features tailored to meet the needs of consumers who value cutting-edge solutions.

ScrubMaster: This is our most advanced steam mop yet, boasting a revolutionary dual scrubbing head and integrated LED lights, delivering unparalleled cleaning convenience and efficiency. Designed for ease of use, it delivers superior performance for tackling tough messes while maintaining a user-friendly design.

Mueller Living Launch

The Cordless Portable Vacuum Sealer is the latest addition to Mueller Living’s lineup of innovative, practical, and affordable kitchen solutions.

With the capability to seal up to 60 one-quart bags on a single 3-hour charge, this device offers unparalleled convenience for meal prep and food storage. Its universal compatibility ensures it works seamlessly with all vacuum sealer bags, regardless of brand.



“The launch of these new products represents an exciting return to our product development efforts at Aterian," said Phil Lepper, Chief Revenue Officer at Aterian. "We are confident these products will deliver a great experience and add significant value to our customers. Our customers can now explore an even wider range of innovative solutions for their homes and kitchens, further strengthening their bond with the Aterian brands they know and love."

For more information on PurSteam visit pursteam.com

For more information on Mueller Living visit muellerliving.com

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) is a technology-enabled consumer products company that builds and acquires leading e-commerce brands with top selling consumer products, in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness and air quality devices. The Company sells across the world's largest online marketplaces with a focus on Amazon and Walmart in the U.S. and on its own direct to consumer websites. Our primary brands include Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller Living, Pursteam, Healing Solutions and Photo Paper Direct. To learn more about Aterian and its brands, visit aterian.io

About PurSteam

PurSteam, an Aterian, Inc. brand, is dedicated to revolutionizing the way people clean and care for their homes. We are offering cutting-edge solutions that combine advanced technology, superior quality, and unparalleled value. From high-performance steam irons to state-of-the-art steam mops, PurSteam sets new standards in quality and functionality. Trusted by professionals and households alike, we offer reliable tools that deliver exceptional results and simplify everyday routines. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for progress, we aim to lead the industry, providing solutions that inspire satisfaction. To learn more about PurSteam, visit pursteam.com

About Mueller Living

Mueller Living, an Aterian, Inc. brand, believes the kitchen is the heart of the home. Our premium utensils, crafted for comfort, precision, and durability, inspire cooks at all levels to create delicious dishes with ease. Discover the joy of cooking with quality tools—where every meal becomes a memorable experience. Cook with taste, live with flavor, and let every dish tell a story. Elevate your kitchen with Mueller Living, where passion and quality meet. To learn more about Mueller Living, visit muellerliving.com

Forward Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements including, in particular, regarding our products launched and any sales of such products that are anticipated to occur. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those related to our ability to continue as a going concern, our ability to meet financial covenants with our lenders, our ability to maintain and to grow market share in existing and new product categories; our ability to continue to profitably sell the SKUs we operate; our ability to create operating leverage and efficiency when integrating companies that we acquire, including through the use of our team’s expertise, the economies of scale of our supply chain and automation driven by our platform; those related to our ability to grow internationally and through the launch of products under our brands and the acquisition of additional brands; those related to consumer demand, our cash flows, financial condition, forecasting and revenue growth rate; our supply chain including sourcing, manufacturing, warehousing and fulfillment; our ability to manage expenses, working capital and capital expenditures efficiently; our business model and our technology platform; our ability to disrupt the consumer products industry; our ability to generate profitability and stockholder value; international tariffs and trade measures; inventory management, product liability claims, recalls or other safety and regulatory concerns; reliance on third party online marketplaces; seasonal and quarterly variations in our revenue; acquisitions of other companies and technologies and our ability to integrate such companies and technologies with our business; our ability to continue to access debt and equity capital (including on terms advantageous to the Company) and the extent of our leverage; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.