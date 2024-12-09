ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 286

9 December 2024

Major shareholder announcement





Major shareholder announcement – Invesco Ltd.

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Invesco Ltd. has informed ChemoMetec A/S that Invesco Ltd. on 4 December 2024, decreased its holding of voting rights attached to shares and voting rights in ChemoMetec A/S to below 5%, and that the holding thus is below the 5 per cent limit in section 38 of the Capital Markets Act.





Additional information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO

Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

Kim Nicolajsen, CFO

Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

