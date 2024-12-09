Collaborative Robots (Cobots) Market Report 2025-2045: Price Trends Indicate 15-20% Reduction in System Costs by 2030, Expanding Accessibility to Smaller Enterprises

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Collaborative Robots (Cobots) 2025-2045" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global collaborative robot market reached approximately $1.2 billion in 2024, with annual unit shipments exceeding 35,000 robots. Growth was driven by increasing adoption in small and medium enterprises, particularly in electronics manufacturing, automotive components, and food processing industries. Market outlook for 2025-2035 projects continued strong growth with CAGR of 20-25%.

Key drivers include:

Labor shortages in manufacturing

Decreasing costs of cobot systems

Improved ease of programming and deployment

Growing applications in non-traditional sectors

By 2030, market value is expected to reach $5.8 billion with annual shipments of 150,000 units.

Growth segments:

Electronics assembly and testing

Automotive component manufacturing

Food and beverage processing

Healthcare applications

Logistics and warehousing

Regional distribution shows Asia-Pacific leading with 45% market share, followed by Europe (30%) and North America (20%). China represents the largest single market, driven by manufacturing automation initiatives.

Technological developments focus on:

Advanced AI and machine learning integration

Improved human-robot collaboration capabilities

Enhanced safety features

Simplified programming interfaces

Mobile capabilities

Price trends indicate 15-20% reduction in system costs by 2030, expanding accessibility to smaller enterprises. Average price per unit is expected to decrease from $45,000 to $35,000. The competitive landscape remains concentrated among key players. The overall outlook remains strongly positive, with cobots becoming increasingly integral to manufacturing modernization and Industry 5.0 implementation.

This comprehensive market research report analyzes the rapidly expanding collaborative robots (cobots) industry, examining market trends, technological developments, and growth opportunities from 2025 to 2045. The report provides detailed analysis across key sectors including automotive, electronics, healthcare, food & beverage, and metal & machinery. Material handling represents the largest application segment, followed by assembly and machine tending. The analysis covers payload capacities ranging from <5kg to >10kg, with medium payload (5-10kg) showing fastest growth.

The report provides comprehensive coverage of core technologies including:

Advanced sensor systems

AI and machine learning integration

Vision systems and recognition capabilities

Enhanced safety features

Simplified programming interfaces

End-effector innovations

Competitive Analysis:

Detailed profiles of 30+ companies including:

ABB

AIDIN Robotics

AIRSKIN

AMD Xilinx

Aubo Robotics

Bruker Alicona

Collaborative Robotics

Denso

Dobot Robotics

Doosan Robotics

Elite Robots

F&P Personal Robotics

Fanuc

Franka Emika

Kassow Robots

Kawasaki

KUKA

Mimic

Neura Robotics

Omron

OnRobot A/S

Rethink Robotics

Robotnik

Staubli

Tacterion

Techman Robots

Universal Robots

In-depth examination of applications across:

Manufacturing operations

Assembly and packaging

Quality inspection

Machine tending

Healthcare services

Research and education

Emerging applications

Future Outlook: Projections through 2045 covering:

Market size and volume forecasts

Technology evolution roadmap

Industry trends and developments

Workforce impact assessment

Economic implications

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Market Size and Growth Projections

1.3 Competitive Landscape Overview

1.4 Technology Trends Summary

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Definition and Classification

2.2 Key Features and Characteristics

2.3 Comparison with Traditional Industrial Robots

2.4 Evolution of Collaborative Robotics

2.5 Industry 5.0

2.6 Stages of human-robot collaboration

2.7 Technical Specifications

2.7.1 Payload Capacity

2.7.2 Reach and Speed

2.7.3 Degrees of Freedom

2.7.4 Safety Features and Requirements

2.8 Standards and Regulations

2.9 Cobot tasks

3 MARKET ANALYSIS

3.1 Global Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation by Application

3.2.1 Material Handling

3.2.2 Assembly

3.2.3 Packaging

3.2.4 Quality Testing

3.2.5 Machine Tending

3.2.6 Others

3.3 End-user Industry Analysis

3.3.1 Automotive

3.3.2 Electronics

3.3.3 Healthcare

3.3.4 Food & Beverage

3.3.5 Metal & Machinery

3.3.6 Others

3.4 Regional Market Analysis

4 TECHNOLOGIES

4.1 Commercialized cobots

4.2 Benchmarking

4.3 Core Technologies

4.3.1 Sensor Systems

4.3.2 Grippers

4.3.3 Control Systems

4.3.4 End Effectors

4.3.5 Surface Processing Tools

4.3.6 Programming Interfaces

4.4 Safety Technologies

4.4.1 Force/Torque Sensing

4.4.2 Speed and Separation Monitoring

4.4.3 Power and Force Limiting

4.5 Advanced Features

4.5.1 AI and Machine Learning

4.5.2 Vision Systems

4.5.3 Human-Robot Interaction

4.6 Future Technologies

4.6.1 Advanced Sensing

4.6.2 Improved Control Systems

4.6.3 Enhanced Safety Features

5 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

5.1 Manufacturing Applications

5.2 Non-Manufacturing Applications

5.3 Application-Specific Requirements

5.4 Automotive Industry

5.5 Food and Beverage Industry

5.6 Semiconductors and Electronics Industry

5.7 Healthcare and Medical

5.8 Li-ion Batteries Manufacturing

5.9 Photovoltaic Industry

6 REGULATIONS

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Market Structure

7.2 Key Players

7.3 Competitive Strategies

7.4 Cost Analysis

7.4.1 Initial Investment

7.4.2 Operating Costs

7.4.3 ROI Analysis

8 MARKET OUTLOOK

8.1 Market Forecast

8.2 Technology Roadmap

8.2.1 Next-Generation Features

8.2.2 Integration Capabilities

8.2.3 Advanced Applications

8.3 Industry Trends

8.3.1 Manufacturing Evolution

8.3.2 Workforce Impact

8.3.3 Economic Implications

9 COMPANY PROFILES (31 company profiles)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d9ve7b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.