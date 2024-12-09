Critical Metals Corp Confirms High-Grade Rare Earth Material at Its Tanbreez Project

| Source: Critical Metals Corp Critical Metals Corp

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or “the Company”), a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners, today provided a project update for the Tanbreez Greenland Rare Earth Mine (the “Tanbreez Project”), one of the world’s largest rare earth assets located in Southern Greenland.

Critical Metals Corp has received the results for the first drill hole from its previously announced drilling program, which confirms that the Tanbreez Project contains high-grade rare earth elements. This first drill hole was strategically positioned to both confirm the existing mineralization and enhance the overall quality control process for the mineral body at the Tanbreez Project.

“The Tanbreez Project continues to demonstrate its immense upside potential, as the Critical Metals Corp team advances our pre-production plans for this foundational rare earth asset,” said Tony Sage, CEO and Executive Chairman of Critical Metals Corp. “On the heels of China’s recent decision to restrict the exports of certain rare earth materials, Critical Metals Corp is poised to support western countries with materials essential for producing clean energy applications and supporting their defense industries. Earlier this year, we discovered that the Tanbreez Project contains one of the world’s highest concentration of Gallium, and these new results continue to showcase how the asset possesses high-grade rare earth material.”

The drill hole commenced at an elevation of 19 meters above sea level and entered a unit of the Tanbreez Project at a depth of 40 meters. The 40-meter section of the drill hole averaged 1.82% ZrO2, 4,722.51 ppm TREO (of which 26.96% is the average heavy rare earth content), 130.92 ppm Ta2O5, 1,852.22 ppm Nb2O5, 393.68 ppm HfO2, and 101.67 ppm Ga2O3.

SAMPLEYLaCe Pr Nd Sm Eu Gd Tb Dy Ho Er Tm Yb Lu TOTAL REOHEAVY REOHEAVY
 ppmppmppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm PPMPPMREO %
A1-24 01- 411251101012152180218.00766.00146.5014.60146.0028.30187.0041.20127.0018.75126.5017.157514207527.62%
A1-24 02- 4112526188391540154.50534.0098.709.5094.8017.70116.0024.6076.5011.1073.5010.205076127125.04%
A1-24 03- 4112534975841095111.50399.0076.407.6075.6014.6597.1021.1065.409.4964.308.853763104027.63%
A1-24 04- 4112546277511405144.50514.0096.509.8096.6018.10121.0026.0080.4011.8079.5010.454803130527.17%
A1-24 05- 4112557449201695174.50615.00118.0011.60114.5022.00148.0031.5097.5014.3093.9012.605790155726.89%
A1-24 06- 4112565446741225123.50431.0082.108.2080.1015.40104.0022.3068.7010.0566.909.184170112226.92%
A1-24 07- 4112577458821565169.00599.00108.5012.40121.5021.70141.5030.7098.1014.5596.3013.155556156228.12%
A1-24 08- 4112588009531755180.00637.00121.5012.60120.0023.30155.0033.90104.0015.30101.0013.906048166527.53%
A1-24 09- 4112597208401550159.00562.00108.0011.10107.5021.00140.5030.5096.7014.0592.7013.005374150628.01%
A1-24 10- 411260138015252850296.001,040.00207.0021.30204.0040.30268.0058.00179.5026.30173.5023.509981286828.73%
A1-24 11- 411261122513852540267.00947.00183.5018.30178.0035.20235.0050.60159.0023.50152.5021.408931253628.39%
A1-24 12- 4112626157121350137.50489.0095.109.3093.4017.85116.5025.4079.8011.9076.7010.854622127727.62%
A1-24 13- 41126328836771672.10257.0048.004.5044.308.3854.2011.5036.305.3736.605.23235259725.39%
A1-24 14- 4112645687201340137.00490.0091.609.0087.7016.25109.5023.3071.0010.2569.009.504515117626.04%
A1-24 15- 41126538444686489.00325.0062.505.6055.5010.4566.4015.0046.106.9644.006.53292277526.53%
A1-24 16- 4112665746601215128.00477.0095.008.6085.4015.90102.5022.2070.4010.5065.809.684260116727.40%
A1-24 17- 4112676097361340141.50513.0098.809.7093.2017.70112.5024.6076.4011.5070.8010.654651125226.91%
A1-24 18- 4112685225951095115.50420.0081.507.7077.2014.1091.9020.4065.509.9261.208.773834106327.72%
A1-24 19- 41126942447791294.90346.0067.806.2063.0011.7576.4016.7053.607.9550.307.33314886727.56%
A1-24 20- 411270122513752490269.00982.00191.0017.70175.5032.80216.0048.10151.0022.90140.5019.808853248028.01%
A1-24 21- 4112717758701560167.00613.00125.0011.60114.0021.80141.5031.5099.7014.9593.3013.555597159228.44%
A1-24 22- 4112728449371705181.00665.00132.5012.90124.5023.80152.5033.70110.5016.15101.0014.556082173328.49%
A1-24 23- 4112735536511180127.00460.0089.408.2079.2015.0098.6021.6069.3010.4064.709.434136112427.18%
A1-24 24- 4112745096071090115.00412.0080.408.0075.7014.1092.5020.3065.709.7662.809.613816104827.46%
A1-24 25- 4112757899121685182.50667.00130.0012.00118.5022.00143.5030.7099.7014.8092.4013.655911161527.33%
A1-24 26- 41127640948690595.70350.0066.706.1061.1011.3072.6016.1551.407.7248.707.10312283626.77%
A1-24 27- 411277427514987103.50377.0072.406.4064.3011.6075.1016.2552.407.8549.407.30333586826.02%
A1-24 28- 4112784306361145118.50429.0078.207.1066.9011.9574.7016.3552.207.8951.507.56376887723.29%
A1-24 29- 4112796987871430151.50554.00109.0010.20103.0019.30124.0027.3088.4013.0581.7011.805065142328.10%
A1-24 30- 411280110512602310249.00907.00177.5017.00166.0031.10201.0044.70142.0021.30130.0018.858159226827.80%
A1-24 31- 4112815596701210127.50463.0090.208.3083.2015.5599.4021.9070.8010.6065.609.504217114127.07%
A1-24 32- 41128238649492995.70345.0064.906.0059.1011.0070.5015.0047.807.2746.506.97311079325.49%
A1-24 33- 411283425513978102.00379.0074.206.7065.8012.0076.0016.5552.807.8850.507.35332987126.16%
A1-24 34- 4112845556371150122.00450.0087.808.0081.2015.2097.8021.3069.1010.3064.709.464066112827.73%
A1-24 35- 4112856817741430151.50562.00108.5010.20100.5018.65117.0026.1081.6012.5578.3011.105011137627.46%
A1-24 36- 4112865556391155121.50449.0086.508.3081.8014.8596.9021.8068.8010.2564.609.374071112727.68%
A1-24 37- 41128738241980383.90309.0060.905.7057.2010.7570.2015.2048.807.2647.106.69280078728.09%
A1-24 38- 41128821224948450.50183.0035.803.2030.605.6436.507.9525.503.8824.503.64163242826.20%
A1-24 39- 41128939243983987.70322.0062.405.9058.7011.1571.5015.6548.807.4946.906.78290780427.65%
A1-24 40- 411290100510952010217.00805.00155.5015.30148.0027.50179.0039.60125.5018.65116.0016.807190204528.45%
A1-24-41 4112911125454.6017.502.200.702.500.342.100.481.300.171.200.211372317.11%


  ME-MS81h ME-MS81hME-MS81hME-MS81hME-MS81hME-MS81hME-ICP06hME-ICP06h
SAMPLE Ga2O3 HfO2 Nb2O5 Rb Ta2O5 ZrO2Al2O3Fe2O3
DESCRIPTION ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm %%%
A1-24 01- 411251108.88653.3322,889.61218228.963.0713.2512.85
A1-24 02- 411252114.26369.1211,802.43343117.841.7014.7511.8
A1-24 03- 41125392.75331.3831,417.63420100.741.5113.712.55
A1-24 04- 411254100.82404.5001,795.28314124.551.8413.0514.3
A1-24 05- 411255114.26481.1542,124.29438150.202.1915.910.7
A1-24 06- 411256133.08347.8941,609.31449112.341.6017.711.5
A1-24 07- 411257107.54504.7402,217.28347159.962.2614.312.4
A1-24 08- 411258100.82528.3262,281.65478171.562.3914.6510.65
A1-24 09- 41125990.06487.0512,067.07394153.252.2012.913.3
A1-24 10- 41126076.62916.3163,705.00313308.944.2011.2511.65
A1-24 11- 41126191.41811.3583,290.15345264.983.7313.1511.3
A1-24 12- 411262103.50418.6521,773.82410128.221.8813.7512.6
A1-24 13- 411263102.16187.509868.3140252.390.9013.514.6
A1-24 14- 411264112.91347.8941,609.31415102.821.6115.411.15
A1-24 15- 411265107.54216.9911,135.8238470.341.0514.712.15
A1-24 16- 411266108.88334.9211,687.99395111.001.5915.6510.8
A1-24 17- 411267115.60365.5831,823.89464120.771.6916.310.2
A1-24 18- 411268111.57316.0521,552.09479105.871.5115.5510.4
A1-24 19- 411269108.88260.6251,291.7434685.481.201512.8
A1-24 20- 411270100.82725.2703,519.03352267.423.3812.910.35
A1-24 21- 41127196.78492.9472,317.41376171.562.2214.1511.2
A1-24 22- 411272107.54523.6092,467.61403175.232.4214.6510.9
A1-24 23- 411273120.98333.7421,666.53452118.941.5415.959.99
A1-24 24- 41127498.13324.3081,602.16364107.091.5011.916.35
A1-24 25- 41127594.09472.8992,324.56311155.692.231116.2
A1-24 26- 411276106.19245.2941,245.9739878.761.1514.113.8
A1-24 27- 411277108.88253.5501,328.9338283.281.191414.2
A1-24 28- 411278111.57245.2941,623.6244484.991.1811.316.4
A1-24 29- 411279108.88421.0102,102.84389149.581.9514.1511.35
A1-24 30- 41128092.75688.7113,261.54293260.093.1212.4513.3
A1-24 31- 411281112.91336.1011,702.30409109.531.5913.813.05
A1-24 32- 411282108.88233.5011,254.5539571.921.1013.3514.6
A1-24 33- 411283107.54254.7291,320.3540479.491.2014.3513.55
A1-24 34- 411284102.16334.9211,616.47393108.681.5914.312.25
A1-24 35- 41128598.13390.3481,981.24348125.771.851411.95
A1-24 36- 411286102.16337.2801,659.38341113.681.5513.812.4
A1-24 37- 41128788.72247.6531,177.3043487.191.1213.511.3
A1-24 38- 41128892.75133.261673.7751844.450.6514.959.5
A1-24 39- 41128994.09255.9081,254.5548189.021.1613.99
A1-24 40- 41129082.00601.4432,875.31287213.082.7312.49.08
A1-24-41 41129130.925.89722.89711.950.0315.42.61


 ME-ICP06hME-ICP06hME-ICP06hME-ICP06h
SAMPLESiO2CaONa2OK2O
DESCRIPTION%%%%
A1-24 01- 41125146.23.4813.651.45
A1-24 02- 41125247.33.7311.752.74
A1-24 03- 41125351.53.489.374.04
A1-24 04- 41125447.93.6911.152.75
A1-24 05- 41125550.52.6411.653.54
A1-24 06- 41125648.62.0212.23.38
A1-24 07- 41125747.73.311.752.73
A1-24 08- 41125851.63.4210.654.05
A1-24 09- 41125951.63.1710.23.6
A1-24 10- 41126049.45.2311.52.72
A1-24 11- 41126148.64.6412.052.79
A1-24 12- 41126250.83.2410.63.78
A1-24 13- 41126351.32.579.743.86
A1-24 14- 41126448.73.7910.93.51
A1-24 15- 411265494.1410.153.69
A1-24 16- 41126648.54.6410.953.51
A1-24 17- 41126751.32.7610.654.2
A1-24 18- 41126852.32.579.734.51
A1-24 19- 41126948.34.1510.83.25
A1-24 20- 411270495.611.652.67
A1-24 21- 411271494.9210.753.34
A1-24 22- 41127251.63.0710.953.69
A1-24 23- 41127351.32.9710.14.11
A1-24 24- 41127451.22.819.253.59
A1-24 25- 411275503.489.973.02
A1-24 26- 41127651.52.879.823.97
A1-24 27- 41127750.23.0710.153.61
A1-24 28- 41127851.82.649.473.58
A1-24 29- 41127949.64.5710.53.43
A1-24 30- 41128047.94.8511.652.44
A1-24 31- 41128151.72.999.973.83
A1-24 32- 411282522.759.43.83
A1-24 33- 41128350.93.169.763.94
A1-24 34- 41128450.93.619.843.92
A1-24 35- 41128548.65.9310.153.29
A1-24 36- 41128648.75.329.453.44
A1-24 37- 41128755.73.247.725.16
A1-24 38- 41128858.71.497.196.1
A1-24 39- 41128957.92.057.295.79
A1-24 40- 411290461010.32.85
A1-24-41 41129169.32.874.752.25


 PUL-QCCRU-QCME-MS81hME-MS81hME-MS81hME-MS81hME-ICP06hME-ICP06hME-ICP06hME-ICP06hME-ICP06hME-ICP06hME-ICP06hTOT-ICP06hOA-GRA05ME-4ACD81ME-4ACD81ME-4ACD81ME-4ACD81ME-4ACD81ME-4ACD81 ME-4ACD81ME-4ACD81ME-4ACD81ME-4ACD81ME-4ACD81
SAMPLEPass75umPass2mmSnThUWMgOCr2O3TiO2MnOP2O5SrOBaOTotalLOIAgAsCdCoCu LiO2 MoNiPbTlZn
DESCRIPTION%%ppmppmppmppm%%%%%%%%%ppmppmppmppmppm ppm ppmppmppmppmppm
A1-24 01- 41125190.4 5812031790.14<0.0021.080.410.080.020.0194.732.11<0.5191.27<1258.3281169<10690
A1-24 02- 411252  41112.527410.2<0.0020.550.280.060.020.0194.811.62<0.5120.954344.4383124<10713
A1-24 03- 411253  2831.410.4370.25<0.0020.40.280.030.020.0296.520.88<0.512156430.547355<10514
A1-24 04- 411254  4443.515.3450.25<0.0020.530.310.050.010.0195.451.45<0.581.252495.12102108<10564
A1-24 05- 411255  3351.618.8550.11<0.0020.760.30.040.020.0297.040.86<0.5171.157279.8516371<10546
A1-24 06- 411256  2837.413.8400.11<0.0020.990.31<0.030.010.0197.20.37<0.5170.652322.9116187<10547
A1-24 07- 411257  3350.715.8650.17<0.0020.750.33<0.030.010.0194.150.7<0.511153344.439187<10457
A1-24 08- 411258  3354.417.4630.14<0.0020.610.290.040.020.0297.070.93<0.5171615322.9113<189<10466
A1-24 09- 411259  3938.413.2570.26<0.0020.50.320.030.020.0297.11.18<0.581.263452.075174<10610
A1-24 10- 411260  4534.415.71060.17<0.0020.480.38<0.030.030.0293.740.91<0.572.596322.9112<1105<10540
A1-24 11- 411261  454217.8950.16<0.0020.540.35<0.030.020.0294.691.07<0.5111.477301.3815<1113<10438
A1-24 12- 411262  4139.613.4470.23<0.0020.350.280.030.010.0297.021.33<0.561.25<1430.5416183<10534
A1-24 13- 411263  4237.611200.3<0.0020.380.270.030.010.0297.771.19<0.580.933516.658<188<10625
A1-24 14- 411264  3658.518370.21<0.0020.420.270.040.010.0295.91.48<0.5191.151387.497296<10704
A1-24 15- 411265  3135.511.8250.24<0.0020.310.250.03<0.010.0295.941.26<0.580.631452.079251<10481
A1-24 16- 411266  3032.912.4410.18<0.0020.440.26<0.030.010.0296.051.09<0.570.943365.969177<10441
A1-24 17- 411267  2948.215.9440.15<0.0020.450.26<0.030.020.0297.441.13<0.5110.943322.9181110<10445
A1-24 18- 411268  2937.311.4390.18<0.0020.40.25<0.030.010.0297.181.26<0.590.836322.9111<187<10444
A1-24 19- 411269  3226.59.3310.26<0.0020.410.270.040.010.0196.641.34<0.5100.751473.599260<10494
A1-24 20- 411270  4874.426940.11<0.0020.710.360.050.020.0294.771.33<0.591.663193.7463136<10591
A1-24 21- 411271  3332.212.1620.18<0.0020.550.29<0.030.010.0295.40.99<0.561.164279.858<189<10402
A1-24 22- 411272  3532.513.8650.17<0.0020.460.30.040.020.0296.891.02<0.511123301.3813<1108<10394
A1-24 23- 411273  293812.8420.16<0.0020.520.250.050.010.0296.731.3<0.5110.623279.856<180<10406
A1-24 24- 411274  4038.112.4400.4<0.0020.520.35<0.030.010.0297.511.11<0.560.624452.0711<17910625
A1-24 25- 4112759186.34436.714.9570.29<0.0020.60.370.030.010.0296.171.18<0.5160.825495.1214<193<10586
A1-24 26- 41127692.1 3334.111.2280.27<0.0020.430.290.030.010.0298.131.020.5100.5<14430.5413<173<10511
A1-24 27- 411277  3532.411.2300.28<0.0020.590.29<0.030.010.0297.30.88<0.590.613409.0113<18210480
A1-24 28- 411278  70165.543.5280.31<0.0020.550.340.040.010.0297.921.46<0.5110.721473.59271176<10855
A1-24 29- 411279  3447.816550.19<0.0020.570.31<0.030.020.0296.031.320.712<0.5<13322.9111<18810391
A1-24 30- 411280  423916.4890.15<0.00210.40.050.020.0295.311.081.7101.634279.8510<110310551
A1-24 31- 411281  3743.714.5390.26<0.0020.420.30.030.010.0297.671.29<0.521<0.5<16387.4914<173<10479
A1-24 32- 411282  3848.315250.32<0.0020.40.30.040.010.0298.471.45<0.570.624473.5917<157<10637
A1-24 33- 411283  3534.111.4290.29<0.0020.350.280.030.010.0297.941.3<0.5<5<0.522430.5412<166<10499
A1-24 34- 411284  333111.2400.25<0.0020.40.28<0.030.010.0297.121.34<0.580.816365.9610<19710545
A1-24 35- 411285  3742.714.8470.23<0.0020.430.29<0.030.010.0296.881.98<0.580.613344.438<111210469
A1-24 36- 411286  3238.913.2420.24<0.0020.50.290.030.010.0296.262.06<0.580.616365.9610<177<10462
A1-24 37- 411287  2418.26.6320.23<0.0020.390.24<0.030.010.0398.480.96<0.56<0.514301.385<148<10352
A1-24 38- 411288  19165160.22<0.0020.270.180.03<0.010.0399.440.78<0.55<0.513258.325126<10298
A1-24 39- 411289  2320.97.7300.18<0.0020.30.20.030.010.0397.711.03<0.55<0.512258.3210<147<10294
A1-24 40- 411290  3442.118800.12<0.0020.450.280.040.020.0293.551.99<0.590.5<13236.8010<173<10288
A1-24-41 411291  <550.8<50.990.0040.250.040.090.050.0999.180.49<0.5<5<0.54843.05<11113<1043



About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its initial flagship asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable building block in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

For more information, please visit https://criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the financial position, financial performance, business strategy, expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “designed to” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements may include statements, among other things, relating to: general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; expansion and other plans and opportunities, including expansion into other strategic assets; and other statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Shell Company Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 3, 2024 and in the Company’s proxy statement/prospectus, dated December 27, 2023, as supplemented by that proxy statement/prospectus supplement No. 1, dated February 15, 2024, forming a part of Registration Statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-268970), as amended, which was declared effective on December 27, 2023. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

