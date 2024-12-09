Critical Metals Corp Confirms High-Grade Rare Earth Material at Its Tanbreez Project

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or “the Company”), a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners, today provided a project update for the Tanbreez Greenland Rare Earth Mine (the “Tanbreez Project”), one of the world’s largest rare earth assets located in Southern Greenland.
Critical Metals Corp has received the results for the first drill hole from its previously announced drilling program, which confirms that the Tanbreez Project contains high-grade rare earth elements. This first drill hole was strategically positioned to both confirm the existing mineralization and enhance the overall quality control process for the mineral body at the Tanbreez Project.
“The Tanbreez Project continues to demonstrate its immense upside potential, as the Critical Metals Corp team advances our pre-production plans for this foundational rare earth asset,” said Tony Sage, CEO and Executive Chairman of Critical Metals Corp. “On the heels of China’s recent decision to restrict the exports of certain rare earth materials, Critical Metals Corp is poised to support western countries with materials essential for producing clean energy applications and supporting their defense industries. Earlier this year, we discovered that the Tanbreez Project contains one of the world’s highest concentration of Gallium, and these new results continue to showcase how the asset possesses high-grade rare earth material.”
The drill hole commenced at an elevation of 19 meters above sea level and entered a unit of the Tanbreez Project at a depth of 40 meters. The 40-meter section of the drill hole averaged 1.82% ZrO2, 4,722.51 ppm TREO (of which 26.96% is the average heavy rare earth content), 130.92 ppm Ta2O5, 1,852.22 ppm Nb2O5, 393.68 ppm HfO2, and 101.67 ppm Ga2O3.
|SAMPLE
|Y
|La
|Ce
|Pr
|Nd
|Sm
|Eu
|Gd
|Tb
|Dy
|Ho
|Er
|Tm
|Yb
|Lu
|TOTAL REO
|HEAVY REO
|HEAVY
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|PPM
|PPM
|REO %
|A1-24 01- 411251
|1010
|1215
|2180
|218.00
|766.00
|146.50
|14.60
|146.00
|28.30
|187.00
|41.20
|127.00
|18.75
|126.50
|17.15
|7514
|2075
|27.62
|%
|A1-24 02- 411252
|618
|839
|1540
|154.50
|534.00
|98.70
|9.50
|94.80
|17.70
|116.00
|24.60
|76.50
|11.10
|73.50
|10.20
|5076
|1271
|25.04
|%
|A1-24 03- 411253
|497
|584
|1095
|111.50
|399.00
|76.40
|7.60
|75.60
|14.65
|97.10
|21.10
|65.40
|9.49
|64.30
|8.85
|3763
|1040
|27.63
|%
|A1-24 04- 411254
|627
|751
|1405
|144.50
|514.00
|96.50
|9.80
|96.60
|18.10
|121.00
|26.00
|80.40
|11.80
|79.50
|10.45
|4803
|1305
|27.17
|%
|A1-24 05- 411255
|744
|920
|1695
|174.50
|615.00
|118.00
|11.60
|114.50
|22.00
|148.00
|31.50
|97.50
|14.30
|93.90
|12.60
|5790
|1557
|26.89
|%
|A1-24 06- 411256
|544
|674
|1225
|123.50
|431.00
|82.10
|8.20
|80.10
|15.40
|104.00
|22.30
|68.70
|10.05
|66.90
|9.18
|4170
|1122
|26.92
|%
|A1-24 07- 411257
|745
|882
|1565
|169.00
|599.00
|108.50
|12.40
|121.50
|21.70
|141.50
|30.70
|98.10
|14.55
|96.30
|13.15
|5556
|1562
|28.12
|%
|A1-24 08- 411258
|800
|953
|1755
|180.00
|637.00
|121.50
|12.60
|120.00
|23.30
|155.00
|33.90
|104.00
|15.30
|101.00
|13.90
|6048
|1665
|27.53
|%
|A1-24 09- 411259
|720
|840
|1550
|159.00
|562.00
|108.00
|11.10
|107.50
|21.00
|140.50
|30.50
|96.70
|14.05
|92.70
|13.00
|5374
|1506
|28.01
|%
|A1-24 10- 411260
|1380
|1525
|2850
|296.00
|1,040.00
|207.00
|21.30
|204.00
|40.30
|268.00
|58.00
|179.50
|26.30
|173.50
|23.50
|9981
|2868
|28.73
|%
|A1-24 11- 411261
|1225
|1385
|2540
|267.00
|947.00
|183.50
|18.30
|178.00
|35.20
|235.00
|50.60
|159.00
|23.50
|152.50
|21.40
|8931
|2536
|28.39
|%
|A1-24 12- 411262
|615
|712
|1350
|137.50
|489.00
|95.10
|9.30
|93.40
|17.85
|116.50
|25.40
|79.80
|11.90
|76.70
|10.85
|4622
|1277
|27.62
|%
|A1-24 13- 411263
|288
|367
|716
|72.10
|257.00
|48.00
|4.50
|44.30
|8.38
|54.20
|11.50
|36.30
|5.37
|36.60
|5.23
|2352
|597
|25.39
|%
|A1-24 14- 411264
|568
|720
|1340
|137.00
|490.00
|91.60
|9.00
|87.70
|16.25
|109.50
|23.30
|71.00
|10.25
|69.00
|9.50
|4515
|1176
|26.04
|%
|A1-24 15- 411265
|384
|446
|864
|89.00
|325.00
|62.50
|5.60
|55.50
|10.45
|66.40
|15.00
|46.10
|6.96
|44.00
|6.53
|2922
|775
|26.53
|%
|A1-24 16- 411266
|574
|660
|1215
|128.00
|477.00
|95.00
|8.60
|85.40
|15.90
|102.50
|22.20
|70.40
|10.50
|65.80
|9.68
|4260
|1167
|27.40
|%
|A1-24 17- 411267
|609
|736
|1340
|141.50
|513.00
|98.80
|9.70
|93.20
|17.70
|112.50
|24.60
|76.40
|11.50
|70.80
|10.65
|4651
|1252
|26.91
|%
|A1-24 18- 411268
|522
|595
|1095
|115.50
|420.00
|81.50
|7.70
|77.20
|14.10
|91.90
|20.40
|65.50
|9.92
|61.20
|8.77
|3834
|1063
|27.72
|%
|A1-24 19- 411269
|424
|477
|912
|94.90
|346.00
|67.80
|6.20
|63.00
|11.75
|76.40
|16.70
|53.60
|7.95
|50.30
|7.33
|3148
|867
|27.56
|%
|A1-24 20- 411270
|1225
|1375
|2490
|269.00
|982.00
|191.00
|17.70
|175.50
|32.80
|216.00
|48.10
|151.00
|22.90
|140.50
|19.80
|8853
|2480
|28.01
|%
|A1-24 21- 411271
|775
|870
|1560
|167.00
|613.00
|125.00
|11.60
|114.00
|21.80
|141.50
|31.50
|99.70
|14.95
|93.30
|13.55
|5597
|1592
|28.44
|%
|A1-24 22- 411272
|844
|937
|1705
|181.00
|665.00
|132.50
|12.90
|124.50
|23.80
|152.50
|33.70
|110.50
|16.15
|101.00
|14.55
|6082
|1733
|28.49
|%
|A1-24 23- 411273
|553
|651
|1180
|127.00
|460.00
|89.40
|8.20
|79.20
|15.00
|98.60
|21.60
|69.30
|10.40
|64.70
|9.43
|4136
|1124
|27.18
|%
|A1-24 24- 411274
|509
|607
|1090
|115.00
|412.00
|80.40
|8.00
|75.70
|14.10
|92.50
|20.30
|65.70
|9.76
|62.80
|9.61
|3816
|1048
|27.46
|%
|A1-24 25- 411275
|789
|912
|1685
|182.50
|667.00
|130.00
|12.00
|118.50
|22.00
|143.50
|30.70
|99.70
|14.80
|92.40
|13.65
|5911
|1615
|27.33
|%
|A1-24 26- 411276
|409
|486
|905
|95.70
|350.00
|66.70
|6.10
|61.10
|11.30
|72.60
|16.15
|51.40
|7.72
|48.70
|7.10
|3122
|836
|26.77
|%
|A1-24 27- 411277
|427
|514
|987
|103.50
|377.00
|72.40
|6.40
|64.30
|11.60
|75.10
|16.25
|52.40
|7.85
|49.40
|7.30
|3335
|868
|26.02
|%
|A1-24 28- 411278
|430
|636
|1145
|118.50
|429.00
|78.20
|7.10
|66.90
|11.95
|74.70
|16.35
|52.20
|7.89
|51.50
|7.56
|3768
|877
|23.29
|%
|A1-24 29- 411279
|698
|787
|1430
|151.50
|554.00
|109.00
|10.20
|103.00
|19.30
|124.00
|27.30
|88.40
|13.05
|81.70
|11.80
|5065
|1423
|28.10
|%
|A1-24 30- 411280
|1105
|1260
|2310
|249.00
|907.00
|177.50
|17.00
|166.00
|31.10
|201.00
|44.70
|142.00
|21.30
|130.00
|18.85
|8159
|2268
|27.80
|%
|A1-24 31- 411281
|559
|670
|1210
|127.50
|463.00
|90.20
|8.30
|83.20
|15.55
|99.40
|21.90
|70.80
|10.60
|65.60
|9.50
|4217
|1141
|27.07
|%
|A1-24 32- 411282
|386
|494
|929
|95.70
|345.00
|64.90
|6.00
|59.10
|11.00
|70.50
|15.00
|47.80
|7.27
|46.50
|6.97
|3110
|793
|25.49
|%
|A1-24 33- 411283
|425
|513
|978
|102.00
|379.00
|74.20
|6.70
|65.80
|12.00
|76.00
|16.55
|52.80
|7.88
|50.50
|7.35
|3329
|871
|26.16
|%
|A1-24 34- 411284
|555
|637
|1150
|122.00
|450.00
|87.80
|8.00
|81.20
|15.20
|97.80
|21.30
|69.10
|10.30
|64.70
|9.46
|4066
|1128
|27.73
|%
|A1-24 35- 411285
|681
|774
|1430
|151.50
|562.00
|108.50
|10.20
|100.50
|18.65
|117.00
|26.10
|81.60
|12.55
|78.30
|11.10
|5011
|1376
|27.46
|%
|A1-24 36- 411286
|555
|639
|1155
|121.50
|449.00
|86.50
|8.30
|81.80
|14.85
|96.90
|21.80
|68.80
|10.25
|64.60
|9.37
|4071
|1127
|27.68
|%
|A1-24 37- 411287
|382
|419
|803
|83.90
|309.00
|60.90
|5.70
|57.20
|10.75
|70.20
|15.20
|48.80
|7.26
|47.10
|6.69
|2800
|787
|28.09
|%
|A1-24 38- 411288
|212
|249
|484
|50.50
|183.00
|35.80
|3.20
|30.60
|5.64
|36.50
|7.95
|25.50
|3.88
|24.50
|3.64
|1632
|428
|26.20
|%
|A1-24 39- 411289
|392
|439
|839
|87.70
|322.00
|62.40
|5.90
|58.70
|11.15
|71.50
|15.65
|48.80
|7.49
|46.90
|6.78
|2907
|804
|27.65
|%
|A1-24 40- 411290
|1005
|1095
|2010
|217.00
|805.00
|155.50
|15.30
|148.00
|27.50
|179.00
|39.60
|125.50
|18.65
|116.00
|16.80
|7190
|2045
|28.45
|%
|A1-24-41 411291
|11
|25
|45
|4.60
|17.50
|2.20
|0.70
|2.50
|0.34
|2.10
|0.48
|1.30
|0.17
|1.20
|0.21
|137
|23
|17.11
|%
|ME-MS81h
|ME-MS81h
|ME-MS81h
|ME-MS81h
|ME-MS81h
|ME-MS81h
|ME-ICP06h
|ME-ICP06h
|SAMPLE
|Ga2O3
|HfO2
|Nb2O5
|Rb
|Ta2O5
|ZrO2
|Al2O3
|Fe2O3
|DESCRIPTION
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|%
|%
|%
|A1-24 01- 411251
|108.88
|653.332
|2,889.61
|218
|228.96
|3.07
|13.25
|12.85
|A1-24 02- 411252
|114.26
|369.121
|1,802.43
|343
|117.84
|1.70
|14.75
|11.8
|A1-24 03- 411253
|92.75
|331.383
|1,417.63
|420
|100.74
|1.51
|13.7
|12.55
|A1-24 04- 411254
|100.82
|404.500
|1,795.28
|314
|124.55
|1.84
|13.05
|14.3
|A1-24 05- 411255
|114.26
|481.154
|2,124.29
|438
|150.20
|2.19
|15.9
|10.7
|A1-24 06- 411256
|133.08
|347.894
|1,609.31
|449
|112.34
|1.60
|17.7
|11.5
|A1-24 07- 411257
|107.54
|504.740
|2,217.28
|347
|159.96
|2.26
|14.3
|12.4
|A1-24 08- 411258
|100.82
|528.326
|2,281.65
|478
|171.56
|2.39
|14.65
|10.65
|A1-24 09- 411259
|90.06
|487.051
|2,067.07
|394
|153.25
|2.20
|12.9
|13.3
|A1-24 10- 411260
|76.62
|916.316
|3,705.00
|313
|308.94
|4.20
|11.25
|11.65
|A1-24 11- 411261
|91.41
|811.358
|3,290.15
|345
|264.98
|3.73
|13.15
|11.3
|A1-24 12- 411262
|103.50
|418.652
|1,773.82
|410
|128.22
|1.88
|13.75
|12.6
|A1-24 13- 411263
|102.16
|187.509
|868.31
|402
|52.39
|0.90
|13.5
|14.6
|A1-24 14- 411264
|112.91
|347.894
|1,609.31
|415
|102.82
|1.61
|15.4
|11.15
|A1-24 15- 411265
|107.54
|216.991
|1,135.82
|384
|70.34
|1.05
|14.7
|12.15
|A1-24 16- 411266
|108.88
|334.921
|1,687.99
|395
|111.00
|1.59
|15.65
|10.8
|A1-24 17- 411267
|115.60
|365.583
|1,823.89
|464
|120.77
|1.69
|16.3
|10.2
|A1-24 18- 411268
|111.57
|316.052
|1,552.09
|479
|105.87
|1.51
|15.55
|10.4
|A1-24 19- 411269
|108.88
|260.625
|1,291.74
|346
|85.48
|1.20
|15
|12.8
|A1-24 20- 411270
|100.82
|725.270
|3,519.03
|352
|267.42
|3.38
|12.9
|10.35
|A1-24 21- 411271
|96.78
|492.947
|2,317.41
|376
|171.56
|2.22
|14.15
|11.2
|A1-24 22- 411272
|107.54
|523.609
|2,467.61
|403
|175.23
|2.42
|14.65
|10.9
|A1-24 23- 411273
|120.98
|333.742
|1,666.53
|452
|118.94
|1.54
|15.95
|9.99
|A1-24 24- 411274
|98.13
|324.308
|1,602.16
|364
|107.09
|1.50
|11.9
|16.35
|A1-24 25- 411275
|94.09
|472.899
|2,324.56
|311
|155.69
|2.23
|11
|16.2
|A1-24 26- 411276
|106.19
|245.294
|1,245.97
|398
|78.76
|1.15
|14.1
|13.8
|A1-24 27- 411277
|108.88
|253.550
|1,328.93
|382
|83.28
|1.19
|14
|14.2
|A1-24 28- 411278
|111.57
|245.294
|1,623.62
|444
|84.99
|1.18
|11.3
|16.4
|A1-24 29- 411279
|108.88
|421.010
|2,102.84
|389
|149.58
|1.95
|14.15
|11.35
|A1-24 30- 411280
|92.75
|688.711
|3,261.54
|293
|260.09
|3.12
|12.45
|13.3
|A1-24 31- 411281
|112.91
|336.101
|1,702.30
|409
|109.53
|1.59
|13.8
|13.05
|A1-24 32- 411282
|108.88
|233.501
|1,254.55
|395
|71.92
|1.10
|13.35
|14.6
|A1-24 33- 411283
|107.54
|254.729
|1,320.35
|404
|79.49
|1.20
|14.35
|13.55
|A1-24 34- 411284
|102.16
|334.921
|1,616.47
|393
|108.68
|1.59
|14.3
|12.25
|A1-24 35- 411285
|98.13
|390.348
|1,981.24
|348
|125.77
|1.85
|14
|11.95
|A1-24 36- 411286
|102.16
|337.280
|1,659.38
|341
|113.68
|1.55
|13.8
|12.4
|A1-24 37- 411287
|88.72
|247.653
|1,177.30
|434
|87.19
|1.12
|13.5
|11.3
|A1-24 38- 411288
|92.75
|133.261
|673.77
|518
|44.45
|0.65
|14.95
|9.5
|A1-24 39- 411289
|94.09
|255.908
|1,254.55
|481
|89.02
|1.16
|13.9
|9
|A1-24 40- 411290
|82.00
|601.443
|2,875.31
|287
|213.08
|2.73
|12.4
|9.08
|A1-24-41 411291
|30.92
|5.897
|22.89
|71
|1.95
|0.03
|15.4
|2.61
|ME-ICP06h
|ME-ICP06h
|ME-ICP06h
|ME-ICP06h
|SAMPLE
|SiO2
|CaO
|Na2O
|K2O
|DESCRIPTION
|%
|%
|%
|%
|A1-24 01- 411251
|46.2
|3.48
|13.65
|1.45
|A1-24 02- 411252
|47.3
|3.73
|11.75
|2.74
|A1-24 03- 411253
|51.5
|3.48
|9.37
|4.04
|A1-24 04- 411254
|47.9
|3.69
|11.15
|2.75
|A1-24 05- 411255
|50.5
|2.64
|11.65
|3.54
|A1-24 06- 411256
|48.6
|2.02
|12.2
|3.38
|A1-24 07- 411257
|47.7
|3.3
|11.75
|2.73
|A1-24 08- 411258
|51.6
|3.42
|10.65
|4.05
|A1-24 09- 411259
|51.6
|3.17
|10.2
|3.6
|A1-24 10- 411260
|49.4
|5.23
|11.5
|2.72
|A1-24 11- 411261
|48.6
|4.64
|12.05
|2.79
|A1-24 12- 411262
|50.8
|3.24
|10.6
|3.78
|A1-24 13- 411263
|51.3
|2.57
|9.74
|3.86
|A1-24 14- 411264
|48.7
|3.79
|10.9
|3.51
|A1-24 15- 411265
|49
|4.14
|10.15
|3.69
|A1-24 16- 411266
|48.5
|4.64
|10.95
|3.51
|A1-24 17- 411267
|51.3
|2.76
|10.65
|4.2
|A1-24 18- 411268
|52.3
|2.57
|9.73
|4.51
|A1-24 19- 411269
|48.3
|4.15
|10.8
|3.25
|A1-24 20- 411270
|49
|5.6
|11.65
|2.67
|A1-24 21- 411271
|49
|4.92
|10.75
|3.34
|A1-24 22- 411272
|51.6
|3.07
|10.95
|3.69
|A1-24 23- 411273
|51.3
|2.97
|10.1
|4.11
|A1-24 24- 411274
|51.2
|2.81
|9.25
|3.59
|A1-24 25- 411275
|50
|3.48
|9.97
|3.02
|A1-24 26- 411276
|51.5
|2.87
|9.82
|3.97
|A1-24 27- 411277
|50.2
|3.07
|10.15
|3.61
|A1-24 28- 411278
|51.8
|2.64
|9.47
|3.58
|A1-24 29- 411279
|49.6
|4.57
|10.5
|3.43
|A1-24 30- 411280
|47.9
|4.85
|11.65
|2.44
|A1-24 31- 411281
|51.7
|2.99
|9.97
|3.83
|A1-24 32- 411282
|52
|2.75
|9.4
|3.83
|A1-24 33- 411283
|50.9
|3.16
|9.76
|3.94
|A1-24 34- 411284
|50.9
|3.61
|9.84
|3.92
|A1-24 35- 411285
|48.6
|5.93
|10.15
|3.29
|A1-24 36- 411286
|48.7
|5.32
|9.45
|3.44
|A1-24 37- 411287
|55.7
|3.24
|7.72
|5.16
|A1-24 38- 411288
|58.7
|1.49
|7.19
|6.1
|A1-24 39- 411289
|57.9
|2.05
|7.29
|5.79
|A1-24 40- 411290
|46
|10
|10.3
|2.85
|A1-24-41 411291
|69.3
|2.87
|4.75
|2.25
|PUL-QC
|CRU-QC
|ME-MS81h
|ME-MS81h
|ME-MS81h
|ME-MS81h
|ME-ICP06h
|ME-ICP06h
|ME-ICP06h
|ME-ICP06h
|ME-ICP06h
|ME-ICP06h
|ME-ICP06h
|TOT-ICP06h
|OA-GRA05
|ME-4ACD81
|ME-4ACD81
|ME-4ACD81
|ME-4ACD81
|ME-4ACD81
|ME-4ACD81
|ME-4ACD81
|ME-4ACD81
|ME-4ACD81
|ME-4ACD81
|ME-4ACD81
|SAMPLE
|Pass75um
|Pass2mm
|Sn
|Th
|U
|W
|MgO
|Cr2O3
|TiO2
|MnO
|P2O5
|SrO
|BaO
|Total
|LOI
|Ag
|As
|Cd
|Co
|Cu
|LiO2
|Mo
|Ni
|Pb
|Tl
|Zn
|DESCRIPTION
|%
|%
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|A1-24 01- 411251
|90.4
|58
|120
|31
|79
|0.14
|<0.002
|1.08
|0.41
|0.08
|0.02
|0.01
|94.73
|2.11
|<0.5
|19
|1.2
|7
|<1
|258.32
|8
|1
|169
|<10
|690
|A1-24 02- 411252
|41
|112.5
|27
|41
|0.2
|<0.002
|0.55
|0.28
|0.06
|0.02
|0.01
|94.81
|1.62
|<0.5
|12
|0.9
|5
|4
|344.43
|8
|3
|124
|<10
|713
|A1-24 03- 411253
|28
|31.4
|10.4
|37
|0.25
|<0.002
|0.4
|0.28
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|96.52
|0.88
|<0.5
|12
|1
|5
|6
|430.54
|7
|3
|55
|<10
|514
|A1-24 04- 411254
|44
|43.5
|15.3
|45
|0.25
|<0.002
|0.53
|0.31
|0.05
|0.01
|0.01
|95.45
|1.45
|<0.5
|8
|1.2
|5
|2
|495.12
|10
|2
|108
|<10
|564
|A1-24 05- 411255
|33
|51.6
|18.8
|55
|0.11
|<0.002
|0.76
|0.3
|0.04
|0.02
|0.02
|97.04
|0.86
|<0.5
|17
|1.1
|5
|7
|279.85
|16
|3
|71
|<10
|546
|A1-24 06- 411256
|28
|37.4
|13.8
|40
|0.11
|<0.002
|0.99
|0.31
|<0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|97.2
|0.37
|<0.5
|17
|0.6
|5
|2
|322.91
|16
|1
|87
|<10
|547
|A1-24 07- 411257
|33
|50.7
|15.8
|65
|0.17
|<0.002
|0.75
|0.33
|<0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|94.15
|0.7
|<0.5
|11
|1
|5
|3
|344.43
|9
|1
|87
|<10
|457
|A1-24 08- 411258
|33
|54.4
|17.4
|63
|0.14
|<0.002
|0.61
|0.29
|0.04
|0.02
|0.02
|97.07
|0.93
|<0.5
|17
|1
|6
|15
|322.91
|13
|<1
|89
|<10
|466
|A1-24 09- 411259
|39
|38.4
|13.2
|57
|0.26
|<0.002
|0.5
|0.32
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|97.1
|1.18
|<0.5
|8
|1.2
|6
|3
|452.07
|5
|1
|74
|<10
|610
|A1-24 10- 411260
|45
|34.4
|15.7
|106
|0.17
|<0.002
|0.48
|0.38
|<0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|93.74
|0.91
|<0.5
|7
|2.5
|9
|6
|322.91
|12
|<1
|105
|<10
|540
|A1-24 11- 411261
|45
|42
|17.8
|95
|0.16
|<0.002
|0.54
|0.35
|<0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|94.69
|1.07
|<0.5
|11
|1.4
|7
|7
|301.38
|15
|<1
|113
|<10
|438
|A1-24 12- 411262
|41
|39.6
|13.4
|47
|0.23
|<0.002
|0.35
|0.28
|0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|97.02
|1.33
|<0.5
|6
|1.2
|5
|<1
|430.54
|16
|1
|83
|<10
|534
|A1-24 13- 411263
|42
|37.6
|11
|20
|0.3
|<0.002
|0.38
|0.27
|0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|97.77
|1.19
|<0.5
|8
|0.9
|3
|3
|516.65
|8
|<1
|88
|<10
|625
|A1-24 14- 411264
|36
|58.5
|18
|37
|0.21
|<0.002
|0.42
|0.27
|0.04
|0.01
|0.02
|95.9
|1.48
|<0.5
|19
|1.1
|5
|1
|387.49
|7
|2
|96
|<10
|704
|A1-24 15- 411265
|31
|35.5
|11.8
|25
|0.24
|<0.002
|0.31
|0.25
|0.03
|<0.01
|0.02
|95.94
|1.26
|<0.5
|8
|0.6
|3
|1
|452.07
|9
|2
|51
|<10
|481
|A1-24 16- 411266
|30
|32.9
|12.4
|41
|0.18
|<0.002
|0.44
|0.26
|<0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|96.05
|1.09
|<0.5
|7
|0.9
|4
|3
|365.96
|9
|1
|77
|<10
|441
|A1-24 17- 411267
|29
|48.2
|15.9
|44
|0.15
|<0.002
|0.45
|0.26
|<0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|97.44
|1.13
|<0.5
|11
|0.9
|4
|3
|322.91
|8
|1
|110
|<10
|445
|A1-24 18- 411268
|29
|37.3
|11.4
|39
|0.18
|<0.002
|0.4
|0.25
|<0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|97.18
|1.26
|<0.5
|9
|0.8
|3
|6
|322.91
|11
|<1
|87
|<10
|444
|A1-24 19- 411269
|32
|26.5
|9.3
|31
|0.26
|<0.002
|0.41
|0.27
|0.04
|0.01
|0.01
|96.64
|1.34
|<0.5
|10
|0.7
|5
|1
|473.59
|9
|2
|60
|<10
|494
|A1-24 20- 411270
|48
|74.4
|26
|94
|0.11
|<0.002
|0.71
|0.36
|0.05
|0.02
|0.02
|94.77
|1.33
|<0.5
|9
|1.6
|6
|3
|193.74
|6
|3
|136
|<10
|591
|A1-24 21- 411271
|33
|32.2
|12.1
|62
|0.18
|<0.002
|0.55
|0.29
|<0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|95.4
|0.99
|<0.5
|6
|1.1
|6
|4
|279.85
|8
|<1
|89
|<10
|402
|A1-24 22- 411272
|35
|32.5
|13.8
|65
|0.17
|<0.002
|0.46
|0.3
|0.04
|0.02
|0.02
|96.89
|1.02
|<0.5
|11
|1
|2
|3
|301.38
|13
|<1
|108
|<10
|394
|A1-24 23- 411273
|29
|38
|12.8
|42
|0.16
|<0.002
|0.52
|0.25
|0.05
|0.01
|0.02
|96.73
|1.3
|<0.5
|11
|0.6
|2
|3
|279.85
|6
|<1
|80
|<10
|406
|A1-24 24- 411274
|40
|38.1
|12.4
|40
|0.4
|<0.002
|0.52
|0.35
|<0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|97.51
|1.11
|<0.5
|6
|0.6
|2
|4
|452.07
|11
|<1
|79
|10
|625
|A1-24 25- 411275
|91
|86.3
|44
|36.7
|14.9
|57
|0.29
|<0.002
|0.6
|0.37
|0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|96.17
|1.18
|<0.5
|16
|0.8
|2
|5
|495.12
|14
|<1
|93
|<10
|586
|A1-24 26- 411276
|92.1
|33
|34.1
|11.2
|28
|0.27
|<0.002
|0.43
|0.29
|0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|98.13
|1.02
|0.5
|10
|0.5
|<1
|4
|430.54
|13
|<1
|73
|<10
|511
|A1-24 27- 411277
|35
|32.4
|11.2
|30
|0.28
|<0.002
|0.59
|0.29
|<0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|97.3
|0.88
|<0.5
|9
|0.6
|1
|3
|409.01
|13
|<1
|82
|10
|480
|A1-24 28- 411278
|70
|165.5
|43.5
|28
|0.31
|<0.002
|0.55
|0.34
|0.04
|0.01
|0.02
|97.92
|1.46
|<0.5
|11
|0.7
|2
|1
|473.59
|27
|1
|176
|<10
|855
|A1-24 29- 411279
|34
|47.8
|16
|55
|0.19
|<0.002
|0.57
|0.31
|<0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|96.03
|1.32
|0.7
|12
|<0.5
|<1
|3
|322.91
|11
|<1
|88
|10
|391
|A1-24 30- 411280
|42
|39
|16.4
|89
|0.15
|<0.002
|1
|0.4
|0.05
|0.02
|0.02
|95.31
|1.08
|1.7
|10
|1.6
|3
|4
|279.85
|10
|<1
|103
|10
|551
|A1-24 31- 411281
|37
|43.7
|14.5
|39
|0.26
|<0.002
|0.42
|0.3
|0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|97.67
|1.29
|<0.5
|21
|<0.5
|<1
|6
|387.49
|14
|<1
|73
|<10
|479
|A1-24 32- 411282
|38
|48.3
|15
|25
|0.32
|<0.002
|0.4
|0.3
|0.04
|0.01
|0.02
|98.47
|1.45
|<0.5
|7
|0.6
|2
|4
|473.59
|17
|<1
|57
|<10
|637
|A1-24 33- 411283
|35
|34.1
|11.4
|29
|0.29
|<0.002
|0.35
|0.28
|0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|97.94
|1.3
|<0.5
|<5
|<0.5
|2
|2
|430.54
|12
|<1
|66
|<10
|499
|A1-24 34- 411284
|33
|31
|11.2
|40
|0.25
|<0.002
|0.4
|0.28
|<0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|97.12
|1.34
|<0.5
|8
|0.8
|1
|6
|365.96
|10
|<1
|97
|10
|545
|A1-24 35- 411285
|37
|42.7
|14.8
|47
|0.23
|<0.002
|0.43
|0.29
|<0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|96.88
|1.98
|<0.5
|8
|0.6
|1
|3
|344.43
|8
|<1
|112
|10
|469
|A1-24 36- 411286
|32
|38.9
|13.2
|42
|0.24
|<0.002
|0.5
|0.29
|0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|96.26
|2.06
|<0.5
|8
|0.6
|1
|6
|365.96
|10
|<1
|77
|<10
|462
|A1-24 37- 411287
|24
|18.2
|6.6
|32
|0.23
|<0.002
|0.39
|0.24
|<0.03
|0.01
|0.03
|98.48
|0.96
|<0.5
|6
|<0.5
|1
|4
|301.38
|5
|<1
|48
|<10
|352
|A1-24 38- 411288
|19
|16
|5
|16
|0.22
|<0.002
|0.27
|0.18
|0.03
|<0.01
|0.03
|99.44
|0.78
|<0.5
|5
|<0.5
|1
|3
|258.32
|5
|1
|26
|<10
|298
|A1-24 39- 411289
|23
|20.9
|7.7
|30
|0.18
|<0.002
|0.3
|0.2
|0.03
|0.01
|0.03
|97.71
|1.03
|<0.5
|5
|<0.5
|1
|2
|258.32
|10
|<1
|47
|<10
|294
|A1-24 40- 411290
|34
|42.1
|18
|80
|0.12
|<0.002
|0.45
|0.28
|0.04
|0.02
|0.02
|93.55
|1.99
|<0.5
|9
|0.5
|<1
|3
|236.80
|10
|<1
|73
|<10
|288
|A1-24-41 411291
|<5
|5
|0.8
|<5
|0.99
|0.004
|0.25
|0.04
|0.09
|0.05
|0.09
|99.18
|0.49
|<0.5
|<5
|<0.5
|4
|8
|43.05
|<1
|11
|13
|<10
|43
About Critical Metals Corp.
Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its initial flagship asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable building block in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.
For more information, please visit https://criticalmetalscorp.com/.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the financial position, financial performance, business strategy, expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “designed to” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements may include statements, among other things, relating to: general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; expansion and other plans and opportunities, including expansion into other strategic assets; and other statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Shell Company Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 3, 2024 and in the Company’s proxy statement/prospectus, dated December 27, 2023, as supplemented by that proxy statement/prospectus supplement No. 1, dated February 15, 2024, forming a part of Registration Statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-268970), as amended, which was declared effective on December 27, 2023. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
Critical Metals Corp.
Investor Relations: ir@criticalmetalscorp.com
Media: pr@criticalmetalscorp.com
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53e873a4-7669-4853-a375-f0ccb17da671
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d0041a9-7c9f-41cb-8aff-ff5d9ceab680
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/626fa91e-8a08-408d-ab86-04da3ab662fd
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55177751-0ede-42e1-923a-ee8db0c88246
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac7a92e9-1c0c-4417-af98-4d8e4ae7f78c