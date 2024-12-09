Critical Metals Corp Confirms High-Grade Rare Earth Material at Its Tanbreez Project

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or “the Company”), a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners, today provided a project update for the Tanbreez Greenland Rare Earth Mine (the “Tanbreez Project”), one of the world’s largest rare earth assets located in Southern Greenland.

Critical Metals Corp has received the results for the first drill hole from its previously announced drilling program, which confirms that the Tanbreez Project contains high-grade rare earth elements. This first drill hole was strategically positioned to both confirm the existing mineralization and enhance the overall quality control process for the mineral body at the Tanbreez Project.

“The Tanbreez Project continues to demonstrate its immense upside potential, as the Critical Metals Corp team advances our pre-production plans for this foundational rare earth asset,” said Tony Sage, CEO and Executive Chairman of Critical Metals Corp. “On the heels of China’s recent decision to restrict the exports of certain rare earth materials, Critical Metals Corp is poised to support western countries with materials essential for producing clean energy applications and supporting their defense industries. Earlier this year, we discovered that the Tanbreez Project contains one of the world’s highest concentration of Gallium, and these new results continue to showcase how the asset possesses high-grade rare earth material.”

The drill hole commenced at an elevation of 19 meters above sea level and entered a unit of the Tanbreez Project at a depth of 40 meters. The 40-meter section of the drill hole averaged 1.82% ZrO2, 4,722.51 ppm TREO (of which 26.96% is the average heavy rare earth content), 130.92 ppm Ta2O5, 1,852.22 ppm Nb2O5, 393.68 ppm HfO2, and 101.67 ppm Ga2O3.

SAMPLE Y La Ce Pr Nd Sm Eu Gd Tb Dy Ho Er Tm Yb Lu TOTAL REO HEAVY REO HEAVY ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm PPM PPM REO % A1-24 01- 411251 1010 1215 2180 218.00 766.00 146.50 14.60 146.00 28.30 187.00 41.20 127.00 18.75 126.50 17.15 7514 2075 27.62 % A1-24 02- 411252 618 839 1540 154.50 534.00 98.70 9.50 94.80 17.70 116.00 24.60 76.50 11.10 73.50 10.20 5076 1271 25.04 % A1-24 03- 411253 497 584 1095 111.50 399.00 76.40 7.60 75.60 14.65 97.10 21.10 65.40 9.49 64.30 8.85 3763 1040 27.63 % A1-24 04- 411254 627 751 1405 144.50 514.00 96.50 9.80 96.60 18.10 121.00 26.00 80.40 11.80 79.50 10.45 4803 1305 27.17 % A1-24 05- 411255 744 920 1695 174.50 615.00 118.00 11.60 114.50 22.00 148.00 31.50 97.50 14.30 93.90 12.60 5790 1557 26.89 % A1-24 06- 411256 544 674 1225 123.50 431.00 82.10 8.20 80.10 15.40 104.00 22.30 68.70 10.05 66.90 9.18 4170 1122 26.92 % A1-24 07- 411257 745 882 1565 169.00 599.00 108.50 12.40 121.50 21.70 141.50 30.70 98.10 14.55 96.30 13.15 5556 1562 28.12 % A1-24 08- 411258 800 953 1755 180.00 637.00 121.50 12.60 120.00 23.30 155.00 33.90 104.00 15.30 101.00 13.90 6048 1665 27.53 % A1-24 09- 411259 720 840 1550 159.00 562.00 108.00 11.10 107.50 21.00 140.50 30.50 96.70 14.05 92.70 13.00 5374 1506 28.01 % A1-24 10- 411260 1380 1525 2850 296.00 1,040.00 207.00 21.30 204.00 40.30 268.00 58.00 179.50 26.30 173.50 23.50 9981 2868 28.73 % A1-24 11- 411261 1225 1385 2540 267.00 947.00 183.50 18.30 178.00 35.20 235.00 50.60 159.00 23.50 152.50 21.40 8931 2536 28.39 % A1-24 12- 411262 615 712 1350 137.50 489.00 95.10 9.30 93.40 17.85 116.50 25.40 79.80 11.90 76.70 10.85 4622 1277 27.62 % A1-24 13- 411263 288 367 716 72.10 257.00 48.00 4.50 44.30 8.38 54.20 11.50 36.30 5.37 36.60 5.23 2352 597 25.39 % A1-24 14- 411264 568 720 1340 137.00 490.00 91.60 9.00 87.70 16.25 109.50 23.30 71.00 10.25 69.00 9.50 4515 1176 26.04 % A1-24 15- 411265 384 446 864 89.00 325.00 62.50 5.60 55.50 10.45 66.40 15.00 46.10 6.96 44.00 6.53 2922 775 26.53 % A1-24 16- 411266 574 660 1215 128.00 477.00 95.00 8.60 85.40 15.90 102.50 22.20 70.40 10.50 65.80 9.68 4260 1167 27.40 % A1-24 17- 411267 609 736 1340 141.50 513.00 98.80 9.70 93.20 17.70 112.50 24.60 76.40 11.50 70.80 10.65 4651 1252 26.91 % A1-24 18- 411268 522 595 1095 115.50 420.00 81.50 7.70 77.20 14.10 91.90 20.40 65.50 9.92 61.20 8.77 3834 1063 27.72 % A1-24 19- 411269 424 477 912 94.90 346.00 67.80 6.20 63.00 11.75 76.40 16.70 53.60 7.95 50.30 7.33 3148 867 27.56 % A1-24 20- 411270 1225 1375 2490 269.00 982.00 191.00 17.70 175.50 32.80 216.00 48.10 151.00 22.90 140.50 19.80 8853 2480 28.01 % A1-24 21- 411271 775 870 1560 167.00 613.00 125.00 11.60 114.00 21.80 141.50 31.50 99.70 14.95 93.30 13.55 5597 1592 28.44 % A1-24 22- 411272 844 937 1705 181.00 665.00 132.50 12.90 124.50 23.80 152.50 33.70 110.50 16.15 101.00 14.55 6082 1733 28.49 % A1-24 23- 411273 553 651 1180 127.00 460.00 89.40 8.20 79.20 15.00 98.60 21.60 69.30 10.40 64.70 9.43 4136 1124 27.18 % A1-24 24- 411274 509 607 1090 115.00 412.00 80.40 8.00 75.70 14.10 92.50 20.30 65.70 9.76 62.80 9.61 3816 1048 27.46 % A1-24 25- 411275 789 912 1685 182.50 667.00 130.00 12.00 118.50 22.00 143.50 30.70 99.70 14.80 92.40 13.65 5911 1615 27.33 % A1-24 26- 411276 409 486 905 95.70 350.00 66.70 6.10 61.10 11.30 72.60 16.15 51.40 7.72 48.70 7.10 3122 836 26.77 % A1-24 27- 411277 427 514 987 103.50 377.00 72.40 6.40 64.30 11.60 75.10 16.25 52.40 7.85 49.40 7.30 3335 868 26.02 % A1-24 28- 411278 430 636 1145 118.50 429.00 78.20 7.10 66.90 11.95 74.70 16.35 52.20 7.89 51.50 7.56 3768 877 23.29 % A1-24 29- 411279 698 787 1430 151.50 554.00 109.00 10.20 103.00 19.30 124.00 27.30 88.40 13.05 81.70 11.80 5065 1423 28.10 % A1-24 30- 411280 1105 1260 2310 249.00 907.00 177.50 17.00 166.00 31.10 201.00 44.70 142.00 21.30 130.00 18.85 8159 2268 27.80 % A1-24 31- 411281 559 670 1210 127.50 463.00 90.20 8.30 83.20 15.55 99.40 21.90 70.80 10.60 65.60 9.50 4217 1141 27.07 % A1-24 32- 411282 386 494 929 95.70 345.00 64.90 6.00 59.10 11.00 70.50 15.00 47.80 7.27 46.50 6.97 3110 793 25.49 % A1-24 33- 411283 425 513 978 102.00 379.00 74.20 6.70 65.80 12.00 76.00 16.55 52.80 7.88 50.50 7.35 3329 871 26.16 % A1-24 34- 411284 555 637 1150 122.00 450.00 87.80 8.00 81.20 15.20 97.80 21.30 69.10 10.30 64.70 9.46 4066 1128 27.73 % A1-24 35- 411285 681 774 1430 151.50 562.00 108.50 10.20 100.50 18.65 117.00 26.10 81.60 12.55 78.30 11.10 5011 1376 27.46 % A1-24 36- 411286 555 639 1155 121.50 449.00 86.50 8.30 81.80 14.85 96.90 21.80 68.80 10.25 64.60 9.37 4071 1127 27.68 % A1-24 37- 411287 382 419 803 83.90 309.00 60.90 5.70 57.20 10.75 70.20 15.20 48.80 7.26 47.10 6.69 2800 787 28.09 % A1-24 38- 411288 212 249 484 50.50 183.00 35.80 3.20 30.60 5.64 36.50 7.95 25.50 3.88 24.50 3.64 1632 428 26.20 % A1-24 39- 411289 392 439 839 87.70 322.00 62.40 5.90 58.70 11.15 71.50 15.65 48.80 7.49 46.90 6.78 2907 804 27.65 % A1-24 40- 411290 1005 1095 2010 217.00 805.00 155.50 15.30 148.00 27.50 179.00 39.60 125.50 18.65 116.00 16.80 7190 2045 28.45 % A1-24-41 411291 11 25 45 4.60 17.50 2.20 0.70 2.50 0.34 2.10 0.48 1.30 0.17 1.20 0.21 137 23 17.11 %





ME-MS81h ME-MS81h ME-MS81h ME-MS81h ME-MS81h ME-MS81h ME-ICP06h ME-ICP06h SAMPLE Ga2O3 HfO2 Nb2O5 Rb Ta2O5 ZrO2 Al2O3 Fe2O3 DESCRIPTION ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm % % % A1-24 01- 411251 108.88 653.332 2,889.61 218 228.96 3.07 13.25 12.85 A1-24 02- 411252 114.26 369.121 1,802.43 343 117.84 1.70 14.75 11.8 A1-24 03- 411253 92.75 331.383 1,417.63 420 100.74 1.51 13.7 12.55 A1-24 04- 411254 100.82 404.500 1,795.28 314 124.55 1.84 13.05 14.3 A1-24 05- 411255 114.26 481.154 2,124.29 438 150.20 2.19 15.9 10.7 A1-24 06- 411256 133.08 347.894 1,609.31 449 112.34 1.60 17.7 11.5 A1-24 07- 411257 107.54 504.740 2,217.28 347 159.96 2.26 14.3 12.4 A1-24 08- 411258 100.82 528.326 2,281.65 478 171.56 2.39 14.65 10.65 A1-24 09- 411259 90.06 487.051 2,067.07 394 153.25 2.20 12.9 13.3 A1-24 10- 411260 76.62 916.316 3,705.00 313 308.94 4.20 11.25 11.65 A1-24 11- 411261 91.41 811.358 3,290.15 345 264.98 3.73 13.15 11.3 A1-24 12- 411262 103.50 418.652 1,773.82 410 128.22 1.88 13.75 12.6 A1-24 13- 411263 102.16 187.509 868.31 402 52.39 0.90 13.5 14.6 A1-24 14- 411264 112.91 347.894 1,609.31 415 102.82 1.61 15.4 11.15 A1-24 15- 411265 107.54 216.991 1,135.82 384 70.34 1.05 14.7 12.15 A1-24 16- 411266 108.88 334.921 1,687.99 395 111.00 1.59 15.65 10.8 A1-24 17- 411267 115.60 365.583 1,823.89 464 120.77 1.69 16.3 10.2 A1-24 18- 411268 111.57 316.052 1,552.09 479 105.87 1.51 15.55 10.4 A1-24 19- 411269 108.88 260.625 1,291.74 346 85.48 1.20 15 12.8 A1-24 20- 411270 100.82 725.270 3,519.03 352 267.42 3.38 12.9 10.35 A1-24 21- 411271 96.78 492.947 2,317.41 376 171.56 2.22 14.15 11.2 A1-24 22- 411272 107.54 523.609 2,467.61 403 175.23 2.42 14.65 10.9 A1-24 23- 411273 120.98 333.742 1,666.53 452 118.94 1.54 15.95 9.99 A1-24 24- 411274 98.13 324.308 1,602.16 364 107.09 1.50 11.9 16.35 A1-24 25- 411275 94.09 472.899 2,324.56 311 155.69 2.23 11 16.2 A1-24 26- 411276 106.19 245.294 1,245.97 398 78.76 1.15 14.1 13.8 A1-24 27- 411277 108.88 253.550 1,328.93 382 83.28 1.19 14 14.2 A1-24 28- 411278 111.57 245.294 1,623.62 444 84.99 1.18 11.3 16.4 A1-24 29- 411279 108.88 421.010 2,102.84 389 149.58 1.95 14.15 11.35 A1-24 30- 411280 92.75 688.711 3,261.54 293 260.09 3.12 12.45 13.3 A1-24 31- 411281 112.91 336.101 1,702.30 409 109.53 1.59 13.8 13.05 A1-24 32- 411282 108.88 233.501 1,254.55 395 71.92 1.10 13.35 14.6 A1-24 33- 411283 107.54 254.729 1,320.35 404 79.49 1.20 14.35 13.55 A1-24 34- 411284 102.16 334.921 1,616.47 393 108.68 1.59 14.3 12.25 A1-24 35- 411285 98.13 390.348 1,981.24 348 125.77 1.85 14 11.95 A1-24 36- 411286 102.16 337.280 1,659.38 341 113.68 1.55 13.8 12.4 A1-24 37- 411287 88.72 247.653 1,177.30 434 87.19 1.12 13.5 11.3 A1-24 38- 411288 92.75 133.261 673.77 518 44.45 0.65 14.95 9.5 A1-24 39- 411289 94.09 255.908 1,254.55 481 89.02 1.16 13.9 9 A1-24 40- 411290 82.00 601.443 2,875.31 287 213.08 2.73 12.4 9.08 A1-24-41 411291 30.92 5.897 22.89 71 1.95 0.03 15.4 2.61





ME-ICP06h ME-ICP06h ME-ICP06h ME-ICP06h SAMPLE SiO2 CaO Na2O K2O DESCRIPTION % % % % A1-24 01- 411251 46.2 3.48 13.65 1.45 A1-24 02- 411252 47.3 3.73 11.75 2.74 A1-24 03- 411253 51.5 3.48 9.37 4.04 A1-24 04- 411254 47.9 3.69 11.15 2.75 A1-24 05- 411255 50.5 2.64 11.65 3.54 A1-24 06- 411256 48.6 2.02 12.2 3.38 A1-24 07- 411257 47.7 3.3 11.75 2.73 A1-24 08- 411258 51.6 3.42 10.65 4.05 A1-24 09- 411259 51.6 3.17 10.2 3.6 A1-24 10- 411260 49.4 5.23 11.5 2.72 A1-24 11- 411261 48.6 4.64 12.05 2.79 A1-24 12- 411262 50.8 3.24 10.6 3.78 A1-24 13- 411263 51.3 2.57 9.74 3.86 A1-24 14- 411264 48.7 3.79 10.9 3.51 A1-24 15- 411265 49 4.14 10.15 3.69 A1-24 16- 411266 48.5 4.64 10.95 3.51 A1-24 17- 411267 51.3 2.76 10.65 4.2 A1-24 18- 411268 52.3 2.57 9.73 4.51 A1-24 19- 411269 48.3 4.15 10.8 3.25 A1-24 20- 411270 49 5.6 11.65 2.67 A1-24 21- 411271 49 4.92 10.75 3.34 A1-24 22- 411272 51.6 3.07 10.95 3.69 A1-24 23- 411273 51.3 2.97 10.1 4.11 A1-24 24- 411274 51.2 2.81 9.25 3.59 A1-24 25- 411275 50 3.48 9.97 3.02 A1-24 26- 411276 51.5 2.87 9.82 3.97 A1-24 27- 411277 50.2 3.07 10.15 3.61 A1-24 28- 411278 51.8 2.64 9.47 3.58 A1-24 29- 411279 49.6 4.57 10.5 3.43 A1-24 30- 411280 47.9 4.85 11.65 2.44 A1-24 31- 411281 51.7 2.99 9.97 3.83 A1-24 32- 411282 52 2.75 9.4 3.83 A1-24 33- 411283 50.9 3.16 9.76 3.94 A1-24 34- 411284 50.9 3.61 9.84 3.92 A1-24 35- 411285 48.6 5.93 10.15 3.29 A1-24 36- 411286 48.7 5.32 9.45 3.44 A1-24 37- 411287 55.7 3.24 7.72 5.16 A1-24 38- 411288 58.7 1.49 7.19 6.1 A1-24 39- 411289 57.9 2.05 7.29 5.79 A1-24 40- 411290 46 10 10.3 2.85 A1-24-41 411291 69.3 2.87 4.75 2.25





PUL-QC CRU-QC ME-MS81h ME-MS81h ME-MS81h ME-MS81h ME-ICP06h ME-ICP06h ME-ICP06h ME-ICP06h ME-ICP06h ME-ICP06h ME-ICP06h TOT-ICP06h OA-GRA05 ME-4ACD81 ME-4ACD81 ME-4ACD81 ME-4ACD81 ME-4ACD81 ME-4ACD81 ME-4ACD81 ME-4ACD81 ME-4ACD81 ME-4ACD81 ME-4ACD81 SAMPLE Pass75um Pass2mm Sn Th U W MgO Cr2O3 TiO2 MnO P2O5 SrO BaO Total LOI Ag As Cd Co Cu LiO2 Mo Ni Pb Tl Zn DESCRIPTION % % ppm ppm ppm ppm % % % % % % % % % ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm A1-24 01- 411251 90.4 58 120 31 79 0.14 <0.002 1.08 0.41 0.08 0.02 0.01 94.73 2.11 <0.5 19 1.2 7 <1 258.32 8 1 169 <10 690 A1-24 02- 411252 41 112.5 27 41 0.2 <0.002 0.55 0.28 0.06 0.02 0.01 94.81 1.62 <0.5 12 0.9 5 4 344.43 8 3 124 <10 713 A1-24 03- 411253 28 31.4 10.4 37 0.25 <0.002 0.4 0.28 0.03 0.02 0.02 96.52 0.88 <0.5 12 1 5 6 430.54 7 3 55 <10 514 A1-24 04- 411254 44 43.5 15.3 45 0.25 <0.002 0.53 0.31 0.05 0.01 0.01 95.45 1.45 <0.5 8 1.2 5 2 495.12 10 2 108 <10 564 A1-24 05- 411255 33 51.6 18.8 55 0.11 <0.002 0.76 0.3 0.04 0.02 0.02 97.04 0.86 <0.5 17 1.1 5 7 279.85 16 3 71 <10 546 A1-24 06- 411256 28 37.4 13.8 40 0.11 <0.002 0.99 0.31 <0.03 0.01 0.01 97.2 0.37 <0.5 17 0.6 5 2 322.91 16 1 87 <10 547 A1-24 07- 411257 33 50.7 15.8 65 0.17 <0.002 0.75 0.33 <0.03 0.01 0.01 94.15 0.7 <0.5 11 1 5 3 344.43 9 1 87 <10 457 A1-24 08- 411258 33 54.4 17.4 63 0.14 <0.002 0.61 0.29 0.04 0.02 0.02 97.07 0.93 <0.5 17 1 6 15 322.91 13 <1 89 <10 466 A1-24 09- 411259 39 38.4 13.2 57 0.26 <0.002 0.5 0.32 0.03 0.02 0.02 97.1 1.18 <0.5 8 1.2 6 3 452.07 5 1 74 <10 610 A1-24 10- 411260 45 34.4 15.7 106 0.17 <0.002 0.48 0.38 <0.03 0.03 0.02 93.74 0.91 <0.5 7 2.5 9 6 322.91 12 <1 105 <10 540 A1-24 11- 411261 45 42 17.8 95 0.16 <0.002 0.54 0.35 <0.03 0.02 0.02 94.69 1.07 <0.5 11 1.4 7 7 301.38 15 <1 113 <10 438 A1-24 12- 411262 41 39.6 13.4 47 0.23 <0.002 0.35 0.28 0.03 0.01 0.02 97.02 1.33 <0.5 6 1.2 5 <1 430.54 16 1 83 <10 534 A1-24 13- 411263 42 37.6 11 20 0.3 <0.002 0.38 0.27 0.03 0.01 0.02 97.77 1.19 <0.5 8 0.9 3 3 516.65 8 <1 88 <10 625 A1-24 14- 411264 36 58.5 18 37 0.21 <0.002 0.42 0.27 0.04 0.01 0.02 95.9 1.48 <0.5 19 1.1 5 1 387.49 7 2 96 <10 704 A1-24 15- 411265 31 35.5 11.8 25 0.24 <0.002 0.31 0.25 0.03 <0.01 0.02 95.94 1.26 <0.5 8 0.6 3 1 452.07 9 2 51 <10 481 A1-24 16- 411266 30 32.9 12.4 41 0.18 <0.002 0.44 0.26 <0.03 0.01 0.02 96.05 1.09 <0.5 7 0.9 4 3 365.96 9 1 77 <10 441 A1-24 17- 411267 29 48.2 15.9 44 0.15 <0.002 0.45 0.26 <0.03 0.02 0.02 97.44 1.13 <0.5 11 0.9 4 3 322.91 8 1 110 <10 445 A1-24 18- 411268 29 37.3 11.4 39 0.18 <0.002 0.4 0.25 <0.03 0.01 0.02 97.18 1.26 <0.5 9 0.8 3 6 322.91 11 <1 87 <10 444 A1-24 19- 411269 32 26.5 9.3 31 0.26 <0.002 0.41 0.27 0.04 0.01 0.01 96.64 1.34 <0.5 10 0.7 5 1 473.59 9 2 60 <10 494 A1-24 20- 411270 48 74.4 26 94 0.11 <0.002 0.71 0.36 0.05 0.02 0.02 94.77 1.33 <0.5 9 1.6 6 3 193.74 6 3 136 <10 591 A1-24 21- 411271 33 32.2 12.1 62 0.18 <0.002 0.55 0.29 <0.03 0.01 0.02 95.4 0.99 <0.5 6 1.1 6 4 279.85 8 <1 89 <10 402 A1-24 22- 411272 35 32.5 13.8 65 0.17 <0.002 0.46 0.3 0.04 0.02 0.02 96.89 1.02 <0.5 11 1 2 3 301.38 13 <1 108 <10 394 A1-24 23- 411273 29 38 12.8 42 0.16 <0.002 0.52 0.25 0.05 0.01 0.02 96.73 1.3 <0.5 11 0.6 2 3 279.85 6 <1 80 <10 406 A1-24 24- 411274 40 38.1 12.4 40 0.4 <0.002 0.52 0.35 <0.03 0.01 0.02 97.51 1.11 <0.5 6 0.6 2 4 452.07 11 <1 79 10 625 A1-24 25- 411275 91 86.3 44 36.7 14.9 57 0.29 <0.002 0.6 0.37 0.03 0.01 0.02 96.17 1.18 <0.5 16 0.8 2 5 495.12 14 <1 93 <10 586 A1-24 26- 411276 92.1 33 34.1 11.2 28 0.27 <0.002 0.43 0.29 0.03 0.01 0.02 98.13 1.02 0.5 10 0.5 <1 4 430.54 13 <1 73 <10 511 A1-24 27- 411277 35 32.4 11.2 30 0.28 <0.002 0.59 0.29 <0.03 0.01 0.02 97.3 0.88 <0.5 9 0.6 1 3 409.01 13 <1 82 10 480 A1-24 28- 411278 70 165.5 43.5 28 0.31 <0.002 0.55 0.34 0.04 0.01 0.02 97.92 1.46 <0.5 11 0.7 2 1 473.59 27 1 176 <10 855 A1-24 29- 411279 34 47.8 16 55 0.19 <0.002 0.57 0.31 <0.03 0.02 0.02 96.03 1.32 0.7 12 <0.5 <1 3 322.91 11 <1 88 10 391 A1-24 30- 411280 42 39 16.4 89 0.15 <0.002 1 0.4 0.05 0.02 0.02 95.31 1.08 1.7 10 1.6 3 4 279.85 10 <1 103 10 551 A1-24 31- 411281 37 43.7 14.5 39 0.26 <0.002 0.42 0.3 0.03 0.01 0.02 97.67 1.29 <0.5 21 <0.5 <1 6 387.49 14 <1 73 <10 479 A1-24 32- 411282 38 48.3 15 25 0.32 <0.002 0.4 0.3 0.04 0.01 0.02 98.47 1.45 <0.5 7 0.6 2 4 473.59 17 <1 57 <10 637 A1-24 33- 411283 35 34.1 11.4 29 0.29 <0.002 0.35 0.28 0.03 0.01 0.02 97.94 1.3 <0.5 <5 <0.5 2 2 430.54 12 <1 66 <10 499 A1-24 34- 411284 33 31 11.2 40 0.25 <0.002 0.4 0.28 <0.03 0.01 0.02 97.12 1.34 <0.5 8 0.8 1 6 365.96 10 <1 97 10 545 A1-24 35- 411285 37 42.7 14.8 47 0.23 <0.002 0.43 0.29 <0.03 0.01 0.02 96.88 1.98 <0.5 8 0.6 1 3 344.43 8 <1 112 10 469 A1-24 36- 411286 32 38.9 13.2 42 0.24 <0.002 0.5 0.29 0.03 0.01 0.02 96.26 2.06 <0.5 8 0.6 1 6 365.96 10 <1 77 <10 462 A1-24 37- 411287 24 18.2 6.6 32 0.23 <0.002 0.39 0.24 <0.03 0.01 0.03 98.48 0.96 <0.5 6 <0.5 1 4 301.38 5 <1 48 <10 352 A1-24 38- 411288 19 16 5 16 0.22 <0.002 0.27 0.18 0.03 <0.01 0.03 99.44 0.78 <0.5 5 <0.5 1 3 258.32 5 1 26 <10 298 A1-24 39- 411289 23 20.9 7.7 30 0.18 <0.002 0.3 0.2 0.03 0.01 0.03 97.71 1.03 <0.5 5 <0.5 1 2 258.32 10 <1 47 <10 294 A1-24 40- 411290 34 42.1 18 80 0.12 <0.002 0.45 0.28 0.04 0.02 0.02 93.55 1.99 <0.5 9 0.5 <1 3 236.80 10 <1 73 <10 288 A1-24-41 411291 <5 5 0.8 <5 0.99 0.004 0.25 0.04 0.09 0.05 0.09 99.18 0.49 <0.5 <5 <0.5 4 8 43.05 <1 11 13 <10 43

























About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its initial flagship asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable building block in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

For more information, please visit https://criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the financial position, financial performance, business strategy, expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “designed to” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements may include statements, among other things, relating to: general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; expansion and other plans and opportunities, including expansion into other strategic assets; and other statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Shell Company Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 3, 2024 and in the Company’s proxy statement/prospectus, dated December 27, 2023, as supplemented by that proxy statement/prospectus supplement No. 1, dated February 15, 2024, forming a part of Registration Statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-268970), as amended, which was declared effective on December 27, 2023. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Critical Metals Corp.

Investor Relations: ir@criticalmetalscorp.com

Media: pr@criticalmetalscorp.com

