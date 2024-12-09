As the Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ends, a National Study Projects Nearly $7 Billion in Economic Impact Across North America in 2023 and 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour concludes, a new study by online research, insights and experience company QuestionPro finds concertgoers in 2024 are spending about $1,572 per show for the full experience, including tickets, travel/lodging, costumes, merchandise, food/beverage and other event-related expenses. Across the entire 2024 North American tour, this represents nearly $2 billion in economic impact; this is in addition to the estimated $5 billion in economic impact from the North American Tour in 2023.

For the entire 2-year tour, the study indicates the following breakdown on total expenditures by category:

Tickets: $2,091,665,888.70

Travel & Lodging: $1,947,689,559.10

Outfits: $1,052,165,734.34

Food & Beverage: $544,039,922.79

“We’ve just witnessed and experienced perhaps the single most impressive display of stardom in the history of entertainment,” said Dan Fleetwood, President of QuestionPro Research and Insights. “The economic impact alone is unlikely to be matched by any single individual ever again, until perhaps she tours again. But the number of people who went multiple times, who ranked it nearly perfect score, and who are willing to shell out hundreds more for another chance to see her is really unprecedented.”

QuestionPro conducted an analysis on the financial impact for the final leg (May-December 2024) of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, specifically focusing on attendees' spending behaviors. When compared to the 2023 North American tour dates, the results of this 2024 analysis reveal a notable $268.59 (~21 percent) year-over-year increase in the average consumer spending among concertgoers.

Notably, the average price that concertgoers paid for tickets in 2024 jumped +34% year-over-year, equivalent to an additional $138.50 per ticket. This suggests that, with fewer show dates and venues to choose from in North America, coupled with the urgency of the tour coming to an end, consumers willingly paid more to attend in 2024 than they did in 2023.

Consumer spending for the North American leg of the Eras Tour in 2024 is projected to generate an average of $1.7 billion. Though there were fewer tour dates, the expected average concertgoer spending per show increased to $113.9 million in 2024, compared to $94.5 million in 2023. These numbers are based on the average attendance in North American venues for the Eras Tour of nearly 73,000 per show.

As such, QuestionPro estimate that the Eras Tour as a whole will generate a total consumer spend of $6.5 billion to the North American economy upon its completion. This assessment assumes that the consumer self-reported spending trends align with those of economic record.

For nearly half of US based Eras Tour attendees, it was an experience lived more than once – 45.81% attended at least two tour dates. The Eras experience was made for friends and lovers, with 60 percent of concertgoers indicating they went to the show with friends and/or a romantic partner. Not only did the tour experience elicit high ratings from attendees (78 percent rated it 9-10), 65 percent would definitely pay to see her again and pay over $500 to do so.

This benchmarking study was conducted through online surveys in May 2023, August 2023 and November 2024, by the QuestionPro Market Research Services Team. Over the course of this study 2,380 respondents participated in the survey, all of whom attended at least one concert during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Each respondent has been double verified and their contact information is securely stored on file with QuestionPro. The study has a margin of error of +/- 3.2% at a 95% confidence level.