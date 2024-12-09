NCCN Prostate Cancer Guidelines Reinforce Status of Myriad Genetics' Prolaris® Test as an 'Advanced Tool' Recommended for Prognostic Assessment

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced that its Prolaris prostate cancer prognostic test continues to be classified by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN®) as an ‘Advanced Tool’ in the fight against prostate cancer1. Like other gene expression-based tests, Prolaris for many years has been included in NCCN guidelines with category 2A level of evidence, meaning its inclusion has support from at least 85% of members on the NCCN prostate panel2.

“The updated NCCN Prostate Cancer Guidelines continue to solidify Prolaris' market position,” said Paul J. Diaz, President and CEO, Myriad Genetics. “While there have been certain mischaracterizations regarding the updated guidelines leading to confusion, extensive published evidence shows that Prolaris is a clinically recognized and effective tool in managing patients with prostate cancer. We are confident that our highly engaged clinicians will continue to see the guidelines as an additional reason to incorporate Prolaris in treatment decisions.”

“Prolaris is the Only test developed in untreated patients and the Only test with two clinically validated thresholds. With its active surveillance threshold, Prolaris identifies the most appropriate patients for active surveillance across all biomarkers,” said George Daneker, Jr. MD, President and Chief Clinical Officer, Oncology, Myriad Genetics. “With its multimodal threshold, Prolaris can identify which patients may consider treatment intensification3.”

Myriad has published more than 25 studies demonstrating the value of Prolaris in clinical decision-making for prostate cancer. This year alone, multiple studies have been published and presented as further evidence of the clinical utility of the Prolaris test. In an independent prospective study, investigators validated the Prolaris score's ability to predict both early metastasis within three years and a quicker time to definitive treatment for patients above the active surveillance threshold. Another study demonstrated that Prolaris can accurately predict the benefit of adding androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) to radiation therapy (RT) in men with localized prostate cancer.

About the Prolaris Prostate Cancer Prognostic Test

Prolaris is a molecular diagnostic test that provides personalized information about the aggressiveness of a patient’s prostate cancer, helping to identify whether it is safe to forgo treatment, whether to pursue treatment, and how much treatment is needed for the best possible outcome. Prolaris is the only biomarker test to quantify the benefits of adding androgen ADT to RT.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

