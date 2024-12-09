HeartCore Announces New Digital Customer Experience Initiatives and Cross-Selling Efforts

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading enterprise software and data consulting services company based in Tokyo, announced a series of strategic initiatives designed to elevate the customer experience, enhance the value offered to current HeartCore CMS clients, and promote cross-selling opportunities.

Building on its recent expansion of its CMS platform offering into a Software-as-a-Service model and strategic shift to multi-year software licensing agreements, HeartCore will further invest in customer success by forming a dedicated team of sales and technical members to engage existing customers to maximize the use of CMS functionalities and provide customized support for their digital transformation efforts. Starting from October 2024, HeartCore activated ‘Health Check,’ a process of conducting on-site customer visits to offer consultations and garner comprehensive feedback. These efforts have provided valuable insights into CMS usage, facilitated system upgrades and overhaul strategies, and optimized solutions tailored to individual client needs.

Additionally, the Company plans to explore cross-selling opportunities by actively recommending its WAF security product, which forms the foundation of Health Check. This strategy also emphasizes identifying prospects for website design projects and consulting engagements, with the ultimate goal of securing full-scale renewal projects, including site redesigns and improvements. 25.9% of the Company’s direct and partner clients have utilized HeartCore’s software services for over a decade. By continuing to invest in customer experience, proactively engaging clients, conducting Health Checks and leveraging cross-selling opportunities through this initiative, the Company projects 12% sales growth in FY 2025 from existing CMS customers.

“Our flagship CMS platform remains the cornerstone of success for our software arm, supported by our strong customer retention rate,” said HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno. “By prioritizing investments in customer experience and actively collecting transparent client feedback, we continuously refine our CMS offerings and deliver optimized solutions tailored to each customer’s unique use case. Strengthening these relationships and building trust over the years has also enabled HeartCore to identify cross-selling opportunities aligned with each client’s goals. These recent initiatives are designed to drive sustainable financial growth within our software arm.”

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

