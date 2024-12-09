Natural Food Colors Replace Synthetics amid Growing Concerns Over Health and Safety. FMI Provides Detailed Trends Overview.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global natural food colors market is projected to grow significantly, from an estimated USD 1,835.8 million in 2024 to USD 3,679.4 million by 2034, driven by consumer preferences for clean-label products, regulatory pressures, and innovation in natural pigment production.

Natural food colors are pigments, dyes, or other substances that are derived from animals, vegetables, or minerals that can color foods. Turmeric, beetroot, and grass are regarded among the most prominent sources of natural food colors.

Typically, violet, blue, and red natural food colors are extracted from substances known as anthocyanins, which occur naturally in red cabbages, raspberries, and beet roots. Red, orange, and yellow natural food colors tend to be sourced from the carotenoids in tomatoes, carrots, and apricots.

Green natural colors are almost always sourced from chlorophyll, a green pigment that is found across plants’ stems and leaves.

Primarily, natural food colors are used to provide visual stimulation to consumers’ appetites. They are also used to showcase product quality as off-color food products are regarded as inferior.

Natural food colors also have the ability to protect food products’ flavors and nutrients, which are likely to be affected during storage by external elements such as sunlight and moisture.

In recent years, manufacturers of food products that are reliant on colors have gradually transitioned from synthetic coloring to natural variants. Synthetic food colors, despite being considerably cheaper than their natural counterparts, have come under fire for their potential to trigger adverse health effects.

Key Growth Drivers:

1. Consumer Shift to Clean-Label Products:

Rising demand for food free from synthetic additives is driving manufacturers toward natural colorants. Companies like Sensient Technologies and Döhler GmbH are expanding their portfolios to cater to this trend.

2. Technological Innovations:

Advancements in extraction and stabilization techniques ensure vibrant, heat-resistant natural pigments. For example, Döhler GmbH employs cutting-edge methods to enhance color consistency.

3. Regional Market Expansion:

Markets in Asia and Latin America are seeing increased adoption of natural colorants due to rising disposable incomes and health awareness. Companies like ADM are capitalizing on this growth through regional operations and partnerships.

4. Regulatory Changes:

Stringent rules on synthetic additives push companies to adopt natural alternatives. Symrise AG collaborates with regulators to ensure compliance and promote the benefits of natural colorants.

5. Sustainability Focus:

Ethical sourcing and eco-friendly production are at the forefront of strategies for firms like Naturex SA, aligning with global sustainability goals.

"The rise of plant-based diets is redefining color innovation, with brands like Sensient Technologies delivering vibrant, natural pigments that meet aesthetic and ethical standards. These pigments also enhance wellness appeal, aligning with consumer demand for health-conscious and environmentally friendly options in plant-based food categories.,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).





Emerging Trends in Natural Pigments

• Microbial Fermentation:

Techniques using fungi, yeast, or bacteria produce vibrant, stable pigments like carotenes and anthocyanins, offering scalability and sustainability.

• Influence of Plant-Based Diets:

Rising demand for natural pigments in vegan and plant-based foods emphasizes earthy tones like spirulina green and turmeric yellow.

• Hybrid Color Systems:

Bioactive colors offering antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits are gaining traction in nutraceuticals, functional drinks, and cosmetics.

• Localized Color Preferences:

Companies are tailoring natural pigments to match regional cultural preferences, like paprika-based reds in Latin America and pastel tones in Europe.

• Transparent Labeling and Traceability:

Blockchain technology is enabling end-to-end traceability, a key factor in boosting consumer trust and brand reputation.

Key Takeaways

The natural food colors market is set to diversify into multiple industries, including cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, driven by clean-label trends and consumer health consciousness.

Sustainability, technological innovation, and regional adaptations remain pivotal in shaping future growth.

Natural pigments are extensively used in beverages due to the significant role visual appeal plays in influencing consumer preferences.

Carotenoid pigments are highly favored in the natural color industry due to their dual functionality, offering both vibrant coloration and health benefits.

Country wise Insights

Why are Natural Food Color Sales Set to Soar in the United States?

Comprehensive Government-driven Scrutiny of Synthetic Color Additives to Spur Sales of Natural Food Colors Market in the United States

FMI expects the United States to dominate the North American natural food colors market from 2024 to 2034.This expectation is due to the fact that the United States government’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been firm in its opposition to synthetic food colors in the recent past.

According to the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (Chapter VII, section 721), all color additives used across cosmetics, drugs, medical devices, and food have to be approved by the FDA prior to their use.

In January 2023, the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) submitted a formal petition to the FDA.

The petition called for a comprehensive ban on the use of Red Dye No. 3, a synthetic food color that has been linked with causing cancer. The color has also come under harsh scrutiny in the past for triggering hyperactivity and other behavioral issues in children.

These developments are likely to push food product manufacturers to embrace natural colors for complying with FDA rules and regulations.

How will Natural Food Color Demand Surge across Europe?

Bans and Stringent Regulations on Synthetic Edible Additives to Result in Significant Expansion of the Europe Market for Natural Food Colors

The United Kingdom, Germany, and France are anticipated to emerge as the most prominent markets for natural food colors in Europe.

Compared to the United States, where laws regarding food colors and additives are still somewhat lax, European governments have taken firm steps in regulating their use. For instance, in Europe, food additives such as titanium dioxide, potassium bromate, potassium iodate, brominated vegetable oil, and other synthetic colors are either banned or heavily regulated by the European Food Safety Authority.

As a result of these bans and strict regulations, players in the European food manufacturing sector are set to steer clear of legal trouble and use natural food colors.

Across developed European nations, both public and private players are raising awareness of the benefits of natural food colors over synthetic variants. This is also likely to provide an impetus to accelerate of the market for natural food colors in Europe.

What Does the Future Look Like for Japan's Natural Food Colors Market?

Popularity of Natural Food Colors in Japan to Escalate Owing to their Health Advantages over Synthetic Additives

The Japanese market for natural food colors is likely to present both local and international players with lucrative opportunities between 2024 and 2034. Japan is one of Asia’s most developed economies and the country’s population is highly educated.

This has allowed the country to take the necessary steps to eliminate artificial food color use. Players in the country’s food manufacturing industry are also increasingly turning to natural ingredients for deriving colors.

For instance, matcha powder has become a popular food coloring agent in Japan. The powder is derived from tea leaves and is heavily used to add color and visual appeal to local recipes. Culturally, matcha powder is considered important across the country’s conventional tea ceremonies, and this importance is set to stay relevant in the years ahead.

Matcha powder’s high antioxidant content makes it ideal for coloring foods and at the same time, provide a variety of health benefits.

Country CAGR, 2024 to 2034 United States 4.3% Germany 5.7% India 7.8%

Which Natural Food Color is Likely to Generate Substantial Sales from 2024 to 2034?

Spirulina Extracts and Carotenoids to Dominate Natural Food Color Sales

According to FMI, spirulina extracts are estimated to generate substantial sales for the natural food colors market between 2023 and 2033. Right now, however, sales of natural food colors are being dominated by carotenoids. Eventually though, spirulina extract sales are likely to outperform carotenoids.

This likelihood is a result of spirulina’s burgeoning popularity owing to its ability to add eye-catching colors to food products along with its high antioxidant content.

In contrast, sales of carmine are set to dip in the coming years. Carmine is derived from carminic acid, a substance that occurs naturally in insects.

While it is still used across several food products in Europe and the United States, there has been a barrage of criticism directed towards it. For starters, consumers have objected to consuming an additive derived from insects. Carmine may also trigger allergies in consumers sensitive to carminic acid.

Based on Functionality, Which Segment is Likely to Generate Significant Demand for Natural Food Colors?

Consumers’ Desire to Consume Baked Products Containing Organic Ingredients to Drive Demand for Natural Food Colors

Based on functionality, the bakery and confectionery industry is anticipated to account for a sizeable portion of the global natural food colors market share. The demand for natural food colors is likely to expand due to the surging consumption of doughnuts, cookies, rolls, cupcakes, bread, pies, biscuits, and more.

Between 2023 and 2033, FMI anticipates the global bakery and confectionery industry to accelerate at a rapid pace. Across developed economies, more and more consumers are exhibiting interest in consuming baked products containing ingredients derived from natural and organic sources.

This should drive demand for natural food colors from the bakery and confectionery industry.

Competition Outlook

The natural food colors industry is global and relatively saturated with many major players occupying most of the market share. While well-established key players such as Sensient Technologies Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland, Naturex S.A., Döhler GmbH, Symrise AG, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and others are leading the market for natural food color, McCormick & Company and Kalsec Inc. are also important contributors in developing new products to address the growing needs of natural colors.

These firms are employing different tactics to increase its market share and some of the tactics include new product development and merger/acquisitions. For example, Sensient Technologies has recently released SensiSorb - a series of natural Water Soluble Food color created towards improved Solubility and Stability.

Archer Daniels have been trying to increase its regional coverage and extend to new geographic areas in Asia and South America. Naturex S.A. and Döhler GmbH have been dedicating efforts throughout years to produce new clean label food colors.

Two of natural food colors manufacturers that have been keen on advertising their strength in microbiology and fermentation are Symrise AG and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S. Over time, a McCormick & Company has been erecting its market position by acquiring smaller companies. Kalsec Inc. has been focusing on offering new natural colorants from vegetables and spices in response to the increase in demand for plant based compounds.

With the natural food colors market expanding over the years, these essential participants may want to hone on increasing the product range, implementing sustainable raw materials, as well as extend their market across the international boundaries.

Leading Manufacturers

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland

Naturex S.A.

Döhler GmbH

Symrise AG

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

McCormick & Company

Kalsec Inc.

DDW The Color House Corporation

ROHA Dyechem Pvt. Ltd. (JJT Group)

Aakash Chemicals and Dyestuffs

AFIS (Australian Food Ingredient Suppliers)

San-Ei Gen F.FI Inc.

GNT International BV (EXBERRY)

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (LycoRed)



Key Segments of the Report

By Pigment Type:

Carotenoid (Beta carotene, Annatto, Lutein, Lycopene), Curcumin, Anthocyanin, Paprika extract, Spirulina extract, Chlorophyll and Carmine are included in the report.

By Functionality:

Key functionalities like Dairy Food Products, Beverages, Packaged Food/Frozen Products, Confectionery and Bakery Products are included in the report.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania

