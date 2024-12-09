Findmag: Local Services Web Directory Covering Australia Celebrates Achieving 1 Million Webpages

Sydney, Australia, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Findmag, a comprehensive business directory serving Australian businesses and customers, is excited to announce that it has recently achieved 1 million web pages, with 20,000 of those pages currently indexed by Google. This impressive milestone showcases the web directory’s commitment to connecting customers with high-quality businesses across Australia while helping professionals expand their local market.

With 23014 business profiles already featured in its online directory and a focus on continuous expansion to deliver the most extensive selection of top professionals in Australia, Findmag is dedicated to establishing a bridge between local users and reliable services in their suburbs. The online business directory is thrilled with its recent achievement and hopes to continue growing its database with an additional exciting awards system planned for release in early 2025.

“Finding local and reliable service providers can be difficult; we just want to make it easy,” said a spokesperson for Findmag. “With our continuously expanding local directory, we see an opportunity to create a better future for both; customers and businesses in Australia.”

Through the use of modern technologies and methods, Findmag provides a fully managed online web presence service for local service providers seeking a comprehensive way to enhance their local publicity, validate and boost online visibility. Their team is utilising web3 technologies to meet the market demand and make sure it is relevant.

Created by an expert team of web developers in Australia to provide exposure for local businesses, Findmag provides access to high-quality business listings to promote competition and a high level of service to the public. The web directory only features service providers and various organisations that utilise best industry practices, innovative techniques, deliver high-quality services and great customer satisfaction.

“We use enterprise technology to help local Australian businesses expand in their local market. Join the fastest growing business directory, connect your target market, and list for free with us today,” furthered the spokesperson for Findmag.

Whether a customer is searching for a plumber, electrician, lawyer or simply a local reliable service provder, Findmag’s independent Australian local services index showcases the leading local service providers across all states and suburbs in Australia. These providers are selected through Findmag’s advanced analytics and in-house formula to ensure only the most reputable organisations are selected.

From New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria to Tasmania, Western Australia, and the Australian Capital Territory, Findmag observes a complete feature of businesses in over 15353 suburbs across the country. Its goal is to continue increasing local business listings which help every customer in Australia find the best local business to suit their unique needs and reputation expectations.

Whether a business wants to get listed, request a profile revision or an individual has any questions about its online directory services, Findmag invites them to get in touch via its website today to receive a swift response from a member of its professional team.

About Findmag

Designed by a team of seasoned Australian web developers, Findmag is a comprehensive business directory serving Australian businesses and customers by offering local market exposure and access to high-quality services.

To learn more about Findmag and browse its extensive web directory of local services, please visit the website at https://findmag.au.

