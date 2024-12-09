SAGA Metals Completes OTCQB Listing and Receives DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery in Canada, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible to trade on the OTCQB under the symbol “SAGMF” and that it has received approval from the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) to make the shares eligible to be electronically cleared and settled (“DTC Eligibility”).

The OTCQB is a leading market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Recognized as an established public market by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and operated by OTC Markets Group, Inc., the OTCQB has helped companies build considerable shareholder value including enhanced liquidity and valuation. Investors may benefit from efficient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure that is made broadly available to broker-dealers and market data providers.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC Eligibility incorporates an electronic method of clearing securities that speeds the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for certain investors. DTC Eligibility simplifies the process of trading and transferring SAGA shares between brokerages in the United States.

Mike Stier, CEO & Director of SAGA Metals Corp. commented: “Today’s news positions SAGA to engage with confidence, purpose and consideration more meaningfully with current and future investors. This is an important milestone towards broadening our market presence across the United States as we engage with this significant shareholder audience. Listing on the OTCQB will provide heightened transparency and visibility to the investment community. DTC eligibility allows current and prospective shareholders of SAGA a reliable, cost-efficient, and timely method for clearing and settlement of our common shares.”

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The company's flagship asset, the Double Mer Uranium Project, is located in Labrador, Canada, covering 25,600 hectares. This project features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18-kilometer east-west trend, with a confirmed 14-kilometer section producing samples as high as 4,281ppm U 3 O 8 and spectrometer readings of 22,000cps.

In addition to its uranium focus, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Lithium.

SAGA also holds secondary exploration assets in Labrador, where the company is focused on the discovery of titanium, vanadium, and iron ore. With a portfolio that spans key minerals crucial to the green energy transition, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.

