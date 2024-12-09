Ninepoint Partners LP Appoints Portfolio Manager to Lead Precious Metals and Resource Funds

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint Partners), manager of Ninepoint Gold and Precious Minerals Fund, Ninepoint Resource Fund, and Ninepoint Resource Fund Class (the Funds and each, a Fund), is pleased to announce the appointment of Nawojka Wachowiak to its investment team as Senior Portfolio Manager, effective December 6, 2024.

With this appointment, Ms. Wachowiak will take on the role of lead portfolio manager for all three Funds effective on or around January 1, 2024, overseeing the strategic direction and investment decision-making processes, bringing extensive expertise and a fresh perspective to these portfolios.

With 25 years of capital markets experience, Ms. Wachowiak has a strong foundation in geology and extensive expertise in global mining equities. Most recently, she was a Portfolio Manager at Dynamic Funds/Scotia Global Asset Management, where she co-managed the precious metals, resource, and energy transition mandates totalling over $900 million in assets.

Previously, Ms. Wachowiak spent a decade as a sell-side equity analyst covering North American precious and base metal companies. Additionally, Ms. Wachowiak has hands-on corporate experience in the mining sector, having held an executive and investor relations role at a multinational mining company.

Ms. Wachowiak holds Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Geology from the University of Toronto and the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM®) designation.

The appointment of Ms. Wachowiak aligns with the announced decision on October 28, 2024, that Ninepoint Partners will become the sole investment advisor for the Funds, following the transition from Sprott Asset Management LP (SAM) as sub-advisor. Ms. Wachowiak will add deep industry experience to our precious metals and resource investment team as we consolidate portfolio management of the Funds.

Ninepoint Partners continues to prioritize offering clients best-in-class investment expertise. With Nawojka Wachowiak’s appointment, the firm is well-positioned to drive performance and capitalize on emerging opportunities within the precious metals and resource sectors.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms, overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

