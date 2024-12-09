Pluri Shortlisted for CDMO of the Year Award by Advanced Therapies Awards 2025

HAIFA, Israel, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri Inc. (Nasdaq: PLUR) (TASE:PLUR) ("Pluri" or the “Company"), a leading biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary platform for cell-based solutions to create a collaborative network of ventures, today announced that its PluriCDMO™ business, launched earlier this year, has been shortlisted for the CDMO of the Year Award by the prestigious Advanced Therapies Awards 2025.

“This recognition is particularly meaningful as it comes less than a year after we launched our CDMO division,” stated Yaky Yanay, Chief Executive Officer and President of Pluri. “I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished together at Pluri including signing agreements with valued clients and making strides towards our vision of supporting transformative therapies for patients worldwide. We’re excited to continue expanding our CDMO work and contributing to this dynamic and impactful industry. A heartfelt thank you to the Advanced Therapies Awards team for this recognition and congratulations to all the outstanding finalists.”

Pluri launched its CDMO division in January 2024, leveraging its proprietary knowledge, cutting-edge technology and cell therapy production facility on behalf of clients. PluriCDMO™ clients gain access to Pluri’s 47,000 square foot state-of-the-art GMP facilities, and to Pluri’s patented bioreactor system, which enables 3D cell expansion at mass scale via a fully controlled, automated and validated process. For more information visit https://pluri-biotech.com/transforming-cell-therapy/ or contact CDMO@Pluri-biotech.com.

About Pluri Inc.

Pluri™ is pushing the boundaries of science and engineering to create cell-based products for commercial use and is pioneering a biotech revolution that promotes global well-being and sustainability. The Company’s technology platform, a patented and validated state-of-the-art 3D cell expansion system, advances novel cell-based solutions for a range of challenges— from medicine and climate change to food scarcity, animal cruelty and beyond. Pluri’s method is uniquely accurate, scalable, cost-effective and consistent from batch to batch. Pluri currently operates in the regenerative medicine, foodtech and agtech fields. The Company also offers Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization services. Pluri establishes partnerships that are aimed to leverage the Company’s proprietary 3D cell-based technology across various industries that require effective, mass cell production. To learn more, visit us at www.pluri-biotech.com or follow Pluri on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, Pluri is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its vision, continued expansion of its CDMO work and its contribution to the industry. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of Pluri only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements about Pluri: changes in technology and market requirements; Pluri may encounter delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing its clinical trials, if necessary; its products may not be approved by regulatory agencies, its technology may not be validated as it progresses further and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; it may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of its products; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with its processes; its products may wind up being more expensive than it anticipates; results in the laboratory may not translate to equally good results in real clinical settings; its patents may not be sufficient; its products may harm recipients or consumers; changes in legislation with an adverse impact; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Pluri to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Pluri undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Pluri reference is made to Pluri's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investors: investor.relations@pluri-biotech.com

Israel Media: Shachar Yental at shacharye@gitam.co.il

U.S. Media: Jessica Daitch at Jessica@quantum-corp.com