Kuehn Law Encourages PSTX, BERY, PLL, and RKDA Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has entered into a merger agreement with Roche Holding, under which Poseida shareholders will receive $9.00 per share in cash upfront and up to $4.00 extra based on milestones. The additional payments will be tied to specific performance milestones outlined in the agreement.

Berry Global Group, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Amcor plc for 7.25 Amcor shares for each Berry share. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Berry shareholders will own approximately 63% of the combined company.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Sayona Mining Limited. The transaction will result in shareholders of Piedmont and Sayona each holding approximately 50% equity in MergeCo (on a fully diluted basis) immediately after the transaction is completed.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is set to merge with Roosevelt Resources LP. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Arcadia shareholders are expected to own approximately 10% of the combined company.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at moon@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moon K. Young

Chief of Operations

Kuehn Law, PLLC

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

moon@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814