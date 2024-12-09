Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and their close associates

Oslo, 9 December 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements published by Vow ASA (the "Company") on 25 November 2024, regarding the commencement of the subscription period in the fully underwritten rights issue of 166,666,666 new shares in the Company, at a subscription price of NOK 1.50 per share (the "Rights Issue") and the receipt of subscription rights in the Rights Issue by certain primary insiders and certain close associates of primary insiders of the Company.

As of this date, 9 December 2024, the Company has been informed that certain primary insiders and close associates have subscribed for new shares, including but not limited to:

Exproco Limited, a company closely associated to Jonny Hansen, COO of the Company, has subscribed for 143,187 new shares.

Please see the attached forms for further details about the transactions.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.









Attachment